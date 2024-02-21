KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer will present at the following conferences:

Monday, March 4, 2024 at 9:50am (ET), at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 1:05pm (ET) at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company's website (www.uhs.com). For those unable to listen to the live webcast, replays of the presentations will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-to-present-at-march-healthcare-conferences-302068011.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.