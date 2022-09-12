Advanced search
    UHS   US9139031002

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.

(UHS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
106.14 USD   +3.04%
09/07Universal Health Realty Income Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.71 a Share, Payable Sept. 30 to Shareholders as of Sept. 19
MT
08/31UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/24SVB Securities Adjusts Universal Health Services' Price Target to $115 from $111, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. TO PRESENT AT MORGAN STANLEY'S 20th ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

09/12/2022 | 04:56pm EDT
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1:30 pm (EDT).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website  (www.uhs.com).  For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For over 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate over 400 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 39 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. For additional information on the Company, visit our web site:  www.uhs.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-to-present-at-morgan-stanleys-20th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301622405.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
