  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Universal Health Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UHS   US9139031002

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.

(UHS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-31 pm EDT
132.13 USD   +0.74%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE 44th ANNUAL GOLDMAN SACHS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
PR
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day
FA
Acadia Healthcare Unlikely to Face 'Meaningful Headwind' From Medicaid Disruption, UBS Says
MT
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE 44th ANNUAL GOLDMAN SACHS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

05/31/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 4:40pm (PT)/7:40pm (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website (www.uhs.com).  For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.

Universal Health Services, Inc. ("UHS") is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-to-present-at-the-44th-annual-goldman-sachs-global-healthcare-conference-301839294.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
