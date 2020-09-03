Log in
Universal Health Services, Inc. : To Present At Baird's 2020 Global Healthcare Conference

09/03/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Baird's 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7:55am

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For over 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 397 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.  For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-to-present-at-bairds-2020-global-healthcare-conference-301124196.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
