Universal Health Services

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES

(UHS)
Universal Health Services, Inc. : To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/04/2021 | 05:56pm EST
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. (Eastern Time).  A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com).  For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For over 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 402 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.  For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

