UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.

Universal Health Services, Inc. : to Present at Morgan Stanley's 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

09/10/2021
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's 19 Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 5:00pm

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For over 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 400 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 38 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.  For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

