Universal Health Services : Patriot Support Programs Expands Military Advisory Board

[Link]King of Prussia, PA (Oct. 3, 2022) - The Universal Health Services Patriot Support Programs provide treatment for active duty military, veterans and their families. Programs and services are specifically designed to address the effects of combat stress, post-traumatic stress, depression, substance use disorder and other behavioral health issues.

We announce the expansion of the Patriot Support Programs Advisory Board, welcoming new member Major General (Ret) Jerry L. Fenwick, U.S. Air Force, and Air National Guard. General Fenwick retired in 2021 after 35 years of service in both the U.S. Army and Air Force. His final assignment was as Director, Office of the Joint Surgeon and Surgeon General of the National Guard, Washington, D.C. His career as an Emergency Medicine Physician has included multiple deployments with a focus on austere medicine and patient movement. Following retirement, Dr. Fenwick became the Chief Medical Officer for Disaster and International Medicine for Longview Technology, Herndon, VA. He is also CEO of Marshall Creek Medical Consulting and Medical Director of 417 Healthcare, Springfield, MO.

"During 2021, we served more than 18,000 active-duty military personnel, veterans and family members across the Behavioral Health division, including through our designated Patriot Support Programs," said Matt Peterson, Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division. "With a focused and dedicated Advisory Board, further expanded to include the wisdom and talents of Major General (Ret) Fenwick, we will continue to enhance our offerings to ensure military personnel receive the support and care they need to succeed. I have personally served with General Fenwick and can speak to his relentless commitment to saving lives."

The Advisory Board is comprised of:

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (Ret) Joe Campa, U.S. Navy

David Frost, Vice Admiral (Ret), U.S. Navy

The Honorable Michael Kussman, MC, Under Secretary for VA Health (Ret), Brigadier General, U.S. Army

Rear Admiral (Ret) William McDaniel, MC, U.S. Navy

James Roudebush, MC, Lieutenant General (Ret), U.S. Air Force

UHS Patriot Support Programs were established to support the U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Administration. The strain of multiple deployments and separations wears greatly on the bodies, minds and spirits of service members, veterans and their families. It is not uncommon for active duty service members and veterans to struggle with depression, post-traumatic stress (PTS), addiction or other behavioral health issues. We offer military-specific behavioral health services, designed to best support and address the needs of this patient population. We provide support for all Branches of the Military Services, their families and our Veterans. Learn more: https://patriotsupportprograms.com/

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues were approximately $12.6 billion in 2021. In 2022, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune; ranked #297 on the Fortune 500; and in 2021 ranked #307 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 89,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 28 acute care hospitals, 335 behavioral health facilities, 40 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT).