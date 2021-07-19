Universal Health Services : Ranks on Forbes Global 2000 List

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 19, 2021 - Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS), one of the largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, is pleased to announce it is ranked on the Forbes Global 2000, an annual ranking of the top 2,000 public companies in the world by Forbes magazine. The ranking is based on a mix of four metrics: sales, profit, assets and market value. The list has been published since 2003. Of the American companies on the ranking, UHS appears at #307.

