  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Universal Health Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UHS   US9139031002

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.

(UHS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Universal Health Services : Ranks on Forbes Global 2000 List

07/19/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 19, 2021 - Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS), one of the largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, is pleased to announce it is ranked on the Forbes Global 2000, an annual ranking of the top 2,000 public companies in the world by Forbes magazine. The ranking is based on a mix of four metrics: sales, profit, assets and market value. The list has been published since 2003. Of the American companies on the ranking, UHS appears at #307.

The full list can be seen https://www.forbes.com/lists/global2000/

Disclaimer

Universal Health Services Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 340 M - -
Net income 2021 924 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 12 897 M 12 897 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 78 550
Free-Float 78,4%
Managers and Directors
Marc Daniel Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve G. Filton Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Alan B. Miller Executive Chairman
Ehab Hanna Chief Medical Information Officer & Staff VP
Paul Stefanacci Chief Medical Officer & VP-Quality Management
