Universal Ibogaine : Expands Research Team With Julie Dumouchel, Director Of Clinical Trials

Calgary, Alberta - March 23, 2022 - Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO and OTCQB: IBOGF) ("UI" or the "Company") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce the key strategic addition of Julie Dumouchel as Director of Clinical Trials. Universal Ibogaine is working towards a planned clinical trial with Health Canada to prove the safety and efficacy of ibogaine for the disruption of opioid addiction. UI owns the global licensing rights for the ibogaine treatment protocol developed by Dr. Alberto Sola, UI Board Member and one of the founders of the Clear Sky Recovery Clinic which has operated an addiction treatment centre in Cancun, Mexico since 2007. Dr Sola has safely administered over 3,700 ibogaine treatments, more than any other doctor in the world.

Julie Dumouchel brings 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry, where she has held various clinical research roles, developing a deep understanding of the drug development process. Julie is passionate about clinical operations and the drug development process. Her experience leading strong research teams to advance clinical trials while navigating changing regulations will augment UI's planned business platforms of drug development and clinical service delivery.

As Director of Clinical Trials, Julie Dumouchel will lead the design, planning and execution of ibogaine clinical trials and related projects. As a pharmaceutical industry executive, Julie has had roles in Clinical Research Organizations such as Quintiles and Santé Cannabis, biotechs including MethylGene (TSX: MYG), Canopy Health Innovations and large pharmaceutical companies including Schering-Plough, Merck, and Bayer. In 2018, as the Director of Clinical Operations at Canopy Health Innovation, Julie assembled a clinical operations team to advance key trials using medical cannabis while navigating an environment of complex and changing regulations. In her role at Santé Cannabis, Julie led the team responsible for all aspects of clinical trials (medical cannabis and psychedelics), from planning to reporting while maintaining high quality standards.

Nick Karos, UI CEO stated, "We welcome Julie to our team, and look forward to her guidance as we continue to work with our CRO research partners to finalize our Clinical Trial Application for Health Canada. This announcement demonstrates we are making progress towards our CTA and confident in our path forward."

About Universal Ibogaine

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol globally through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

For further information:

Investor Relations: Dugan Selkirk, IR Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact: Cathy Fernandes, Director - Marketing & Communications [email protected]