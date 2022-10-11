Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UVE   US91359V1070

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(UVE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
8.570 USD   -1.15%
05:44pUniversal Insurance Sees $1 Billion Gross Ultimate Loss From Hurricane Ian
MT
05:27pInsurer Universal estimates nearly $1 billion loss from Hurricane Ian
RE
05:16pUniversal Insurance Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insurer Universal estimates nearly $1 billion loss from Hurricane Ian

10/11/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Ian aftermath in Florida

(Reuters) - Florida-based Universal Insurance Holdings Inc on Tuesday forecast a gross loss of nearly $1 billion from Hurricane Ian, some of which will be covered by its reinsurance program.

"To date, we've received approximately 18,000 claims, roughly half the number of Hurricane Irma claims received at this point," the company said in a statement.

Shares of the property and casualty insurer were up nearly 2% in extended trading after it said the loss was well below its $3 billion overall reinsurance cover.

According to U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic, insurers are bracing for what could be the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, with impact estimated to be between $28 billion and $47 billion.

"Hurricane Ian will forever change the real estate industry and city infrastructure. Insurers will go into bankruptcy, homeowners will be forced into delinquency and insurance will become less accessible in regions like Florida," said Tom Larsen, associate vice president, Hazard & Risk Management, CoreLogic.

Risk modeling firm Verisk says insurers could take a hit of up to $57 billion due to wind, storm surge and inland flood losses resulting from Ian's landfalls.

As of Oct. 2, at least 85 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian crashed ashore Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force in late September, while embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas face a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
05:44pUniversal Insurance Sees $1 Billion Gross Ultimate Loss From Hurricane Ian
MT
05:27pInsurer Universal estimates nearly $1 billion loss from Hurricane Ian
RE
05:16pUniversal Insurance Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04:18pUniversal Provides Hurricane Ian Update
BU
08/01UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
07/29UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
07/29Tranche Update on Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
07/28Transcript : Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 2..
CI
07/27Universal Insurance : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27Universal Insurance : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 200 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,50 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -173x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 266 M 266 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 047
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,67 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Donaghy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank C. Wilcox Chief Financial Officer
Sean P. Downes Executive Chairman
Kimberly Cooper Campos Director, CIO & Chief Administrative Officer
Michael J. Poloskey Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.-49.59%266
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.67%37 372
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-14.81%36 835
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.65%35 715
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION11.04%35 514
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION16.15%24 354