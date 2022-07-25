Universal Appoints Elizabeth Hansen Chief Actuary

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”), announced today that Elizabeth Hansen has been appointed Chief Actuary. Ms. Hansen was previously Senior Vice President of Blue Atlantic Reinsurance Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal.

In her new role, Ms. Hansen will oversee pricing, reserving and co-lead risk monitoring enterprise-wide.

“Elizabeth is a highly tenured actuarial and risk management professional with significant expertise in our business,” said Steve Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer. “Under her leadership, I’m confident that our actuarial function will thrive and make our overall organization stronger.”

Ms. Hansen is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society, a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries and has over 34 years of actuarial experience. Prior to serving as Senior Vice President of Blue Atlantic Reinsurance Corporation, a role she’s held since 2009, she was a Managing Director at Guy Carpenter, Senior Vice President at E.W. Blanch and held various actuarial roles at John Deere Insurance Group. She received her bachelor’s degree from Luther College.

About Universal

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at universalinsuranceholdings.com.

