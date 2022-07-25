Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UVE   US91359V1070

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(UVE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
11.54 USD   -0.35%
07/19UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Declares Cash Dividend of 16 Cents per Share - Form 8-K
PU
07/19Universal Insurance Holdings Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.16 a Share, Payable Aug. 9 to Shareholders as of Aug. 2
MT
07/19UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Universal Appoints Elizabeth Hansen Chief Actuary

07/25/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”), announced today that Elizabeth Hansen has been appointed Chief Actuary. Ms. Hansen was previously Senior Vice President of Blue Atlantic Reinsurance Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal.

In her new role, Ms. Hansen will oversee pricing, reserving and co-lead risk monitoring enterprise-wide.

“Elizabeth is a highly tenured actuarial and risk management professional with significant expertise in our business,” said Steve Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer. “Under her leadership, I’m confident that our actuarial function will thrive and make our overall organization stronger.”

Ms. Hansen is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society, a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries and has over 34 years of actuarial experience. Prior to serving as Senior Vice President of Blue Atlantic Reinsurance Corporation, a role she’s held since 2009, she was a Managing Director at Guy Carpenter, Senior Vice President at E.W. Blanch and held various actuarial roles at John Deere Insurance Group. She received her bachelor’s degree from Luther College.

About Universal

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at universalinsuranceholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 199 M - -
Net income 2022 34,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 358 M 358 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 047
Free-Float 59,1%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Donaghy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank C. Wilcox Chief Financial Officer
Sean P. Downes Executive Chairman
Kimberly Cooper Campos Director, CIO & Chief Administrative Officer
Michael J. Poloskey Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.-32.12%358
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.73%40 663
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.40%38 420
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.01%37 121
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.23%31 953
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.44%24 339