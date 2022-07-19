Log in
    UVE   US91359V1070

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(UVE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
11.96 USD   -1.32%
04:17pUniversal Declares Cash Dividend of 16 Cents per Share
BU
07/13Universal Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
BU
06/24UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.(NYSE : UVE) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Declares Cash Dividend of 16 Cents per Share

07/19/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) ("Universal" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable on August 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2022.

About Universal

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 199 M - -
Net income 2022 34,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 375 M 375 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 047
Free-Float 59,1%
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Donaghy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank C. Wilcox Chief Financial Officer
Sean P. Downes Executive Chairman
Kimberly Cooper Campos Director, CIO & Chief Administrative Officer
Michael J. Poloskey Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.-28.71%375
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-11.92%39 522
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.82%37 986
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.92%36 916
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.04%32 935
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.82%24 523