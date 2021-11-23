Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UVE   US91359V1070

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(UVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Insurance : Completes Private Placement of $100M of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 to Support Growth - Form 8-K

11/23/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Universal Insurance Holdings Completes Private Placement

of $100M of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 to Support

Growth

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., November 23, 2021 - Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (the "Company") announced today that it has completed an upsized and oversubscribed private placement of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "Notes") to certain institutional accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this private placement for general corporate purposes, including growth capital as primary rate increases continue to earn through the Company's book of business.

"We are very pleased to have completed this private placement to further our growth and to optimize our cost of capital, with strong demand from the top-tier investor community. We look forward to demonstrating continued execution on our multi-year strategic priorities, including disciplined growth in opportune markets and continued innovation in our services businesses, including our direct-to-consumer digital agency Clovered.com," said Stephen J. Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer. "I would also like to thank the Universal team for their process management, Piper Sandler & Co. for their execution, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Mayer Brown LLP for their guidance."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as sole placement agent for the private placement. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to the Company, and Mayer Brown LLP served as counsel to the placement agent in connection with the private placement.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. In connection with the issuance and sale of the Notes, the Company entered into a registration rights agreement with each of the purchasers of the Notes pursuant to which the Company has agreed to take certain actions to provide for the exchange of the Notes for notes that are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), with substantially the same terms as the Notes. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the senior notes or any other securities, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the senior notes or any other securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Company has offered and sold the Notes only to qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and institutional accredited investors (as defined in Rule 501 under the Securities Act) in reliance upon the exemption under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and the provisions of Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially

all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Luther, 954-892-6487

VP, Corporate Development, Strategy & IR

rluther@universalproperty.com

Media Relations Contact:

Andy Brimmer / Mahmoud Siddig, 212-355-4449

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Disclaimer

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:39:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
05:40pUNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Completes Private Placement of $100M of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2..
PU
05:28pUNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
04:48pUniversal Insurance Holdings Closes $100 Million Private Placement of Senior Notes
MT
04:18pUniversal Insurance Holdings Completes Private Placement of $100M of Senior Unsecured N..
BU
11/15UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Marks More than 10 Consecutive Years Declaring a Fourth Quarter Spec..
PU
11/15UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
11/15Universal Insurance Holdings Marks More than 10 Consecutive Years Declaring a Fourth Qu..
BU
11/15Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend, Payable on December ..
CI
11/15Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, payable on December 17,..
CI
11/03UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 116 M - -
Net income 2021 77,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 483 M 483 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 909
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,50 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Donaghy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank C. Wilcox Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sean P. Downes Executive Chairman
Kimberly Cooper Campos Director, CIO & Chief Administrative Officer
Michael J. Poloskey Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.2.58%483
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.50.40%47 277
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.75%38 591
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.14.68%36 238
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.29%32 552
SAMPO OYJ27.13%27 266