    UVE   US91359V1070

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(UVE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/20 04:00:02 pm EDT
13.04 USD   +2.35%
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Declares Cash Dividend of 16 Cents per Share - Form 8-K
PU
Universal Insurance Holdings Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.16 a Share, Payable May 20 to Shareholders as of May 13
MT
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Universal Insurance : Declares Cash Dividend of 16 Cents per Share - Form 8-K

04/20/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Universal Insurance Holdings Declares Cash Dividend of 16 Cents per Share

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., April 20, 2022 - Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) ("Universal" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable on May 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2022.

About Universal
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Chief Strategy Officer
954-804-8874
asoleimani@universalproperty.com

Disclaimer

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 21:04:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 206 M - -
Net income 2022 47,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 398 M 398 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 047
Free-Float 59,7%
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Donaghy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank C. Wilcox Chief Financial Officer
Sean P. Downes Executive Chairman
Kimberly Cooper Campos Director, CIO & Chief Administrative Officer
Michael J. Poloskey Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.-25.06%398
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.87%51 285
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.61%42 272
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.77%39 116
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.5.60%35 710
SAMPO OYJ7.42%27 407