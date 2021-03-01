Log in
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(UVE)
Universal Insurance : Declares Cash Dividend of 16 Cents per Share

03/01/2021 | 04:18pm EST
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable March 18, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2021.

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 134 M - -
Net income 2021 65,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 465 M 465 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 909
Free-Float 60,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen J. Donaghy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank C. Wilcox Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sean P. Downes Executive Chairman
Michael J. Poloskey Chief Operating Officer
Joel M. Wilentz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.46%465
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC16.09%38 008
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.65%36 697
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.92%34 248
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-3.03%32 286
SAMPO OYJ6.65%24 774
