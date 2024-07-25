Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) reported second quarter 2024 results.
*Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables.
“In the quarter, we delivered a solid 30.5% annualized adjusted return on common equity and 35.6% adjusted diluted EPS growth year-over-year,” said Stephen J. Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer. “Results were driven by strong underwriting performance and we continue to see encouraging claims and litigation trends. Florida policies in force increased sequentially for the second quarter in a row and overall policies-in-force increased year-over-year for the first time since 2021. As we mentioned previously, we completed the placement of our 2024-2025 reinsurance renewal for our insurance entities. We’re very pleased with the outcome of the program and the support we received from our longstanding reinsurance partners and from new partners as well. Importantly, despite having substantially more demand for private market reinsurance following the expirations of the Reinsurance to Assist Policyholders (RAP) layer and our catastrophe bond, the overall cost of our program was only up modestly.”
Quarterly Financial Results
Summary Financial Results
($ thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
GAAP comparison
Total revenues
$
380,214
$
339,570
12.0
%
$
748,173
$
656,078
14.0
%
Operating income
$
49,528
$
39,168
26.5
%
$
98,634
$
73,595
34.0
%
Operating income margin
13.0
%
11.5
%
1.5 pts
13.2
%
11.2
%
2.0 pts
Net income available to common stockholders
$
35,414
$
28,564
24.0
%
$
69,068
$
52,734
31.0
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.21
$
0.93
30.1
%
$
2.35
$
1.72
36.6
%
Annualized ROCE
37.4
%
34.8
%
2.6 pts
37.6
%
33.9
%
3.7 pts
Book value per share, end of period
$
13.79
$
11.12
24.0
%
$
13.79
$
11.12
24.0
%
Non-GAAP comparison1
Core revenue
$
379,170
$
336,957
12.5
%
$
744,100
$
653,296
13.9
%
Adjusted operating income
$
48,484
$
36,555
32.6
%
$
94,561
$
70,813
33.5
%
Adjusted operating income margin
12.8
%
10.8
%
2.0 pts
12.7
%
10.8
%
1.9 pts
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders
$
34,627
$
26,594
30.2
%
$
65,997
$
50,636
30.3
%
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
$
1.18
$
0.87
35.6
%
$
2.25
$
1.65
36.4
%
Annualized adjusted ROCE
30.5
%
25.3
%
5.2 pts
30.0
%
24.7
%
5.3 pts
Adjusted book value per share, end of period
$
16.44
$
14.31
14.9
%
$
16.44
$
14.31
14.9
%
Underwriting Summary
Premiums:
Premiums in force
$
1,999,705
$
1,879,053
6.4
%
$
1,999,705
$
1,879,053
6.4
%
Policies in force
833,433
809,685
2.9
%
833,433
809,685
2.9
%
Direct premiums written
$
578,267
$
547,126
5.7
%
$
1,024,446
$
957,228
7.0
%
Direct premiums earned
$
490,649
$
463,324
5.9
%
$
972,721
$
918,692
5.9
%
Ceded premiums earned
$
(145,691
)
$
(160,050
)
(9.0
)%
$
(293,738
)
$
(333,194
)
(11.8
)%
Ceded premium ratio
29.7
%
34.5
%
(4.8) pts
30.2
%
36.3
%
(6.1) pts
Net premiums earned
$
344,958
$
303,274
13.7
%
$
678,983
$
585,498
16.0
%
Net ratios:
Loss ratio
70.6
%
73.8
%
(3.2) pts
71.2
%
73.4
%
(2.2) pts
Expense ratio
25.3
%
25.3
%
— pts
24.5
%
26.1
%
(1.6) pts
Combined ratio
95.9
%
99.1
%
(3.2) pts
95.7
%
99.5
%
(3.8) pts
1 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per common share and core revenue exclude net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments. Adjusted operating income excludes the items above and interest and amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted book value per share excludes accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes. Adjusted ROCE is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders by average adjusted book value per share, with the denominator further excluding current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments.
Net Income and Adjusted Net Income
Net income available to common stockholders was $35.4 million, up from $28.6 million in the prior year quarter, and adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $34.6 million, up from $26.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in adjusted net income available to common stockholders mostly stems from higher underwriting and net investment income.
Revenues
Revenue was $380.2 million, up 12.0% from the prior year quarter and core revenue was $379.2 million, up 12.5% from the prior year quarter. The increase in core revenue primarily stems from higher net premiums earned and net investment income, partly offset by lower commission revenue.
Direct premiums written were $578.3 million, up 5.7% from the prior year quarter. The increase stems from 0.9% growth in Florida and 30.1% growth in other states. Overall growth mostly reflects higher rates, inflation adjustments and higher policies in force.
Direct premiums earned were $490.6 million, up 5.9% from the prior year quarter. The increase stems from direct premiums written growth over the past twelve months.
The ceded premium ratio was 29.7%, down from 34.5% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily reflects efficiencies associated with the 2023-2024 reinsurance program, which was in place through May 31, 2024, including the benefits of the Reinsurance to Assist Policyholders (RAP) layer and multi-year reinsurance, partly offset by a modestly higher ceded premium ratio associated with the 2024-2025 reinsurance program, which incepted on June 1, 2024.
Net premiums earned were $345.0 million, up 13.7% from the prior year quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to higher direct premiums earned and a lower ceded premium ratio, as described above.
Net investment income was $14.7 million, up from $11.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily stems from higher fixed income reinvestment yields and higher yields on cash.
Commissions, policy fees and other revenue were $19.6 million, down 12.7% from the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily reflects commissions earned on Hurricane Ian related reinstatement premiums in the prior year quarter.
Margins
The operating income margin was 13.0%, up from an operating income margin of 11.5% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted operating income margin was 12.8%, up from an adjusted operating income margin of 10.8% in the prior year quarter. The higher adjusted operating income margin primarily reflects a lower net combined ratio and higher net investment income, partly offset by lower commission revenue.
The net loss ratio was 70.6%, down 3.2 points compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily reflects higher net premiums earned associated with lower reinsurance costs in the current year quarter and a lack of reserve development in the current year quarter.
The net expense ratio was 25.3%, unchanged from the prior year quarter.
The net combined ratio was 95.9%, down 3.2 points compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease reflects a lower net loss ratio, as described above.
Capital Deployment
During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 274 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $5.3 million. The Company’s current share repurchase authorization program has approximately $14.7 million remaining.
On July 11, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable on August 9, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2024.
Conference Call and Webcast
- Friday, July 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET
- Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at universalinsuranceholdings.com/investors or by registering in advance via teleconference at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI717d7ee869b64db08f781e3de2dccf31. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. An online replay of the call will be available at universalinsuranceholdings.com/investors soon after the investor call concludes.
About Universal
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company providing property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We provide insurance products in the United States through both our appointed independent agents and our direct online distribution channels, primarily in Florida. Learn more at universalinsuranceholdings.com or get an insurance quote at clovered.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including core revenue, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, which exclude the impact of net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments. Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin exclude the impact of net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments and interest and amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted common stockholders’ equity and adjusted book value per share exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), net of taxes. Adjusted return on common equity excludes after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments from the numerator and AOCI, net of taxes, and current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments from the denominator. A “non-GAAP financial measure” is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). UVE management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are meaningful, as they allow investors to evaluate underlying revenue and profitability trends and enhance comparability across periods. When considered together with the GAAP financial measures, management believes these metrics provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. UVE management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze UVE’s business trends and to understand UVE’s operational performance. UVE’s management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in long-term planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information regarding our key performance indicators, please refer to the section titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Key Performance Indicators” in our forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “plan,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Liquidity and Capital Resources” in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and supplemented in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations and future results, refer to the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS:
Invested Assets
Fixed maturities, at fair value
$
1,215,630
$
1,064,330
Equity securities, at fair value
75,834
80,495
Other investments, at fair value
10,434
10,434
Investment real estate, net
5,523
5,525
Total invested assets
1,307,421
1,160,784
Cash and cash equivalents
283,264
397,306
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
68,635
2,635
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
575,620
236,254
Reinsurance recoverable
130,900
219,102
Premiums receivable, net
87,169
77,064
Property and equipment, net
49,306
47,628
Deferred policy acquisition costs
117,144
109,985
Goodwill
2,319
2,319
Other assets
56,757
63,484
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,678,535
$
2,316,561
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
344,648
$
510,117
Unearned premiums
1,042,283
990,559
Advance premium
73,402
48,660
Reinsurance payable, net
648,961
191,850
Long-term debt, net
101,625
102,006
Other liabilities
74,379
132,072
Total liabilities
2,285,298
1,975,264
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value)2
—
—
Common stock ($0.01 par value)3
472
472
Treasury shares, at cost - 18,785 and 18,303
(270,542
)
(260,779
)
Additional paid-in capital
118,795
115,086
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
(75,718
)
(74,172
)
Retained earnings
620,230
560,690
Total stockholders' equity
393,237
341,297
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,678,535
$
2,316,561
Notes:
2 Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share.
3 Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 47,298 and 47,269 shares; Outstanding 28,513 and 28,966 shares.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES
Net premiums earned
$
344,958
$
303,274
$
678,983
$
585,498
Net investment income
14,660
11,282
28,183
21,980
Net realized gains (losses) on investments
(311
)
882
(388
)
94
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments
1,355
1,731
4,461
2,688
Commission revenue
11,679
14,986
22,712
32,268
Policy fees
5,576
5,384
9,981
9,551
Other revenue
2,297
2,031
4,241
3,999
Total revenues
380,214
339,570
748,173
656,078
EXPENSES
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
243,572
223,727
483,759
429,881
Policy acquisition costs
56,615
52,006
111,435
103,697
Other operating expenses
30,499
24,669
54,345
48,905
Total operating costs and expenses
330,686
300,402
649,539
582,483
Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs
1,623
1,629
3,245
3,265
Income before income tax expense
47,905
37,539
95,389
70,330
Income tax expense
12,489
8,973
26,316
17,591
NET INCOME
$
35,416
$
28,566
$
69,073
$
52,739
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
28,600
30,265
28,734
30,323
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
29,308
30,659
29,369
30,633
Shares outstanding, end of period
28,513
30,080
28,513
30,080
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.24
$
0.94
$
2.40
$
1.74
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.21
$
0.93
$
2.35
$
1.72
Cash dividend declared per common share
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.32
$
0.32
Book value per share, end of period
$
13.79
$
11.12
$
13.79
$
11.12
Annualized return on average common equity (ROCE)
37.4
%
34.8
%
37.6
%
33.9
%
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
(in thousands, except for Policies In Force data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Premiums
Direct premiums written - Florida
$
461,018
$
456,984
$
815,843
$
794,349
Direct premiums written - Other States
117,249
90,142
208,603
162,879
Direct premiums written - Total
$
578,267
$
547,126
$
1,024,446
$
957,228
Direct premiums earned
$
490,649
$
463,324
$
972,721
$
918,692
Net premiums earned
$
344,958
$
303,274
$
678,983
$
585,498
Underwriting Ratios - Net
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio
70.6
%
73.8
%
71.2
%
73.4
%
General and administrative expense ratio
25.3
%
25.3
%
24.5
%
26.1
%
Policy acquisition cost ratio
16.4
%
17.2
%
16.4
%
17.7
%
Other operating expense ratio
8.9
%
8.1
%
8.1
%
8.4
%
Combined ratio
95.9
%
99.1
%
95.7
%
99.5
%
As of
June 30,
2024
2023
Policies in force
Florida
572,860
576,407
Other States
260,573
233,278
Total
833,433
809,685
Premiums in force
Florida
$
1,597,080
$
1,549,410
Other States
402,625
329,643
Total
$
1,999,705
$
1,879,053
Total Insured Value
Florida
$
188,408,742
$
192,324,456
Other States
149,623,623
126,539,944
Total
$
338,032,365
$
318,864,400
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for per share data)
GAAP revenue to core revenue
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP revenue
$
380,214
$
339,570
$
748,173
$
656,078
less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments
(311
)
882
(388
)
94
less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments
1,355
1,731
4,461
2,688
Core revenue
$
379,170
$
336,957
$
744,100
$
653,296
GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP income before income tax expense
$
47,905
$
37,539
$
95,389
$
70,330
add: Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs
1,623
1,629
3,245
3,265
GAAP operating income
49,528
39,168
98,634
73,595
less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments
(311
)
882
(388
)
94
less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments
1,355
1,731
4,461
2,688
Adjusted operating income
$
48,484
$
36,555
$
94,561
$
70,813
GAAP operating income margin to adjusted operating income margin
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP operating income (a)
$
49,528
$
39,168
$
98,634
$
73,595
GAAP revenue (b)
380,214
339,570
748,173
656,078
GAAP operating income margin (a÷b)
13.0
%
11.5
%
13.2
%
11.2
%
Adjusted operating income (c)
48,484
36,555
94,561
70,813
Core revenue (d)
379,170
336,957
744,100
653,296
Adjusted operating income margin (c÷d)
12.8
%
10.8
%
12.7
%
10.8
%
GAAP net income (NI) to adjusted NI available to common stockholders
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP NI
$
35,416
$
28,566
$
69,073
$
52,739
less: Preferred dividends
2
2
5
5
GAAP NI available to common stockholders (e)
35,414
28,564
69,068
52,734
less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments
(311
)
882
(388
)
94
less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments
1,355
1,731
4,461
2,688
add: Income tax effect on above adjustments
257
643
1,002
684
Adjusted NI available to common stockholders (f)
$
34,627
$
26,594
$
65,997
$
50,636
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding (g)
29,308
30,659
29,369
30,633
Diluted earnings per common share (e÷g)
$
1.21
$
0.93
$
2.35
$
1.72
Diluted adjusted earnings per common share (f÷g)
$
1.18
$
0.87
$
2.25
$
1.65
GAAP stockholders’ equity to adjusted common stockholders’ equity
As of
June 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2023
GAAP stockholders’ equity
$
393,237
$
334,672
$
341,297
less: Preferred equity
100
100
100
Common stockholders’ equity (h)
393,137
334,572
341,197
less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of taxes
(75,718
)
(95,857
)
(74,172
)
Adjusted common stockholders’ equity (i)
$
468,855
$
430,429
$
415,369
Common shares outstanding (j)
28,513
30,080
28,966
Book value per common share (h÷j)
$
13.79
$
11.12
$
11.78
Adjusted book value per common share (i÷j)
$
16.44
$
14.31
$
14.34
GAAP return on common equity (ROCE) to adjusted ROCE
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Actual or Annualized NI available to common stockholders (k)
$
141,656
$
114,256
$
138,136
$
105,468
$
66,813
Average common stockholders’ equity (l)
378,851
328,139
367,167
311,184
314,497
ROCE (k÷l)
37.4
%
34.8
%
37.6
%
33.9
%
21.2
%
Annualized adjusted NI available to common stockholders (m)
$
138,508
$
106,376
$
131,994
$
101,272
$
58,657
Adjusted average common stockholders’ equity4 (n)
454,673
420,078
440,577
409,955
399,396
Adjusted ROCE (m÷n)
30.5
%
25.3
%
30.0
%
24.7
%
14.7
%
4 Adjusted average common stockholders’ equity excludes current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725830739/en/