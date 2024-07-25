Diluted GAAP earnings per common share (EPS) of $1.21; diluted adjusted* EPS of $1.18 Annualized return on average common equity (“ROCE”) of 37.4%, annualized adjusted* return on average common equity of 30.5% Direct premiums written of $578.3 million, up 5.7% from the prior year quarter Book value per share of $13.79, up 24.0% year-over-year; adjusted book value per share of $16.44, up 14.9% year-over-year Total capital returned to shareholders of $10.1 million, including $5.3 million of share repurchases and a $0.16 per share regular dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) reported second quarter 2024 results.

*Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables.

“In the quarter, we delivered a solid 30.5% annualized adjusted return on common equity and 35.6% adjusted diluted EPS growth year-over-year,” said Stephen J. Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer. “Results were driven by strong underwriting performance and we continue to see encouraging claims and litigation trends. Florida policies in force increased sequentially for the second quarter in a row and overall policies-in-force increased year-over-year for the first time since 2021. As we mentioned previously, we completed the placement of our 2024-2025 reinsurance renewal for our insurance entities. We’re very pleased with the outcome of the program and the support we received from our longstanding reinsurance partners and from new partners as well. Importantly, despite having substantially more demand for private market reinsurance following the expirations of the Reinsurance to Assist Policyholders (RAP) layer and our catastrophe bond, the overall cost of our program was only up modestly.”

Quarterly Financial Results

Summary Financial Results

($ thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change GAAP comparison Total revenues $ 380,214 $ 339,570 12.0 % $ 748,173 $ 656,078 14.0 % Operating income $ 49,528 $ 39,168 26.5 % $ 98,634 $ 73,595 34.0 % Operating income margin 13.0 % 11.5 % 1.5 pts 13.2 % 11.2 % 2.0 pts Net income available to common stockholders $ 35,414 $ 28,564 24.0 % $ 69,068 $ 52,734 31.0 % Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.21 $ 0.93 30.1 % $ 2.35 $ 1.72 36.6 % Annualized ROCE 37.4 % 34.8 % 2.6 pts 37.6 % 33.9 % 3.7 pts Book value per share, end of period $ 13.79 $ 11.12 24.0 % $ 13.79 $ 11.12 24.0 % Non-GAAP comparison1 Core revenue $ 379,170 $ 336,957 12.5 % $ 744,100 $ 653,296 13.9 % Adjusted operating income $ 48,484 $ 36,555 32.6 % $ 94,561 $ 70,813 33.5 % Adjusted operating income margin 12.8 % 10.8 % 2.0 pts 12.7 % 10.8 % 1.9 pts Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 34,627 $ 26,594 30.2 % $ 65,997 $ 50,636 30.3 % Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 1.18 $ 0.87 35.6 % $ 2.25 $ 1.65 36.4 % Annualized adjusted ROCE 30.5 % 25.3 % 5.2 pts 30.0 % 24.7 % 5.3 pts Adjusted book value per share, end of period $ 16.44 $ 14.31 14.9 % $ 16.44 $ 14.31 14.9 % Underwriting Summary Premiums: Premiums in force $ 1,999,705 $ 1,879,053 6.4 % $ 1,999,705 $ 1,879,053 6.4 % Policies in force 833,433 809,685 2.9 % 833,433 809,685 2.9 % Direct premiums written $ 578,267 $ 547,126 5.7 % $ 1,024,446 $ 957,228 7.0 % Direct premiums earned $ 490,649 $ 463,324 5.9 % $ 972,721 $ 918,692 5.9 % Ceded premiums earned $ (145,691 ) $ (160,050 ) (9.0 )% $ (293,738 ) $ (333,194 ) (11.8 )% Ceded premium ratio 29.7 % 34.5 % (4.8) pts 30.2 % 36.3 % (6.1) pts Net premiums earned $ 344,958 $ 303,274 13.7 % $ 678,983 $ 585,498 16.0 % Net ratios: Loss ratio 70.6 % 73.8 % (3.2) pts 71.2 % 73.4 % (2.2) pts Expense ratio 25.3 % 25.3 % — pts 24.5 % 26.1 % (1.6) pts Combined ratio 95.9 % 99.1 % (3.2) pts 95.7 % 99.5 % (3.8) pts 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per common share and core revenue exclude net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments. Adjusted operating income excludes the items above and interest and amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted book value per share excludes accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes. Adjusted ROCE is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders by average adjusted book value per share, with the denominator further excluding current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income available to common stockholders was $35.4 million, up from $28.6 million in the prior year quarter, and adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $34.6 million, up from $26.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in adjusted net income available to common stockholders mostly stems from higher underwriting and net investment income.

Revenues

Revenue was $380.2 million, up 12.0% from the prior year quarter and core revenue was $379.2 million, up 12.5% from the prior year quarter. The increase in core revenue primarily stems from higher net premiums earned and net investment income, partly offset by lower commission revenue.

Direct premiums written were $578.3 million, up 5.7% from the prior year quarter. The increase stems from 0.9% growth in Florida and 30.1% growth in other states. Overall growth mostly reflects higher rates, inflation adjustments and higher policies in force.

Direct premiums earned were $490.6 million, up 5.9% from the prior year quarter. The increase stems from direct premiums written growth over the past twelve months.

The ceded premium ratio was 29.7%, down from 34.5% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily reflects efficiencies associated with the 2023-2024 reinsurance program, which was in place through May 31, 2024, including the benefits of the Reinsurance to Assist Policyholders (RAP) layer and multi-year reinsurance, partly offset by a modestly higher ceded premium ratio associated with the 2024-2025 reinsurance program, which incepted on June 1, 2024.

Net premiums earned were $345.0 million, up 13.7% from the prior year quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to higher direct premiums earned and a lower ceded premium ratio, as described above.

Net investment income was $14.7 million, up from $11.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily stems from higher fixed income reinvestment yields and higher yields on cash.

Commissions, policy fees and other revenue were $19.6 million, down 12.7% from the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily reflects commissions earned on Hurricane Ian related reinstatement premiums in the prior year quarter.

Margins

The operating income margin was 13.0%, up from an operating income margin of 11.5% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted operating income margin was 12.8%, up from an adjusted operating income margin of 10.8% in the prior year quarter. The higher adjusted operating income margin primarily reflects a lower net combined ratio and higher net investment income, partly offset by lower commission revenue.

The net loss ratio was 70.6%, down 3.2 points compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily reflects higher net premiums earned associated with lower reinsurance costs in the current year quarter and a lack of reserve development in the current year quarter.

The net expense ratio was 25.3%, unchanged from the prior year quarter.

The net combined ratio was 95.9%, down 3.2 points compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease reflects a lower net loss ratio, as described above.

Capital Deployment

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 274 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $5.3 million. The Company’s current share repurchase authorization program has approximately $14.7 million remaining.

On July 11, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable on August 9, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

Friday, July 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at universalinsuranceholdings.com/investors or by registering in advance via teleconference at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI717d7ee869b64db08f781e3de2dccf31 . Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. An online replay of the call will be available at universalinsuranceholdings.com/investors soon after the investor call concludes.

About Universal

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company providing property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We provide insurance products in the United States through both our appointed independent agents and our direct online distribution channels, primarily in Florida. Learn more at universalinsuranceholdings.com or get an insurance quote at clovered.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including core revenue, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, which exclude the impact of net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments. Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin exclude the impact of net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments and interest and amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted common stockholders’ equity and adjusted book value per share exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), net of taxes. Adjusted return on common equity excludes after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments from the numerator and AOCI, net of taxes, and current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments from the denominator. A “non-GAAP financial measure” is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). UVE management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are meaningful, as they allow investors to evaluate underlying revenue and profitability trends and enhance comparability across periods. When considered together with the GAAP financial measures, management believes these metrics provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. UVE management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze UVE’s business trends and to understand UVE’s operational performance. UVE’s management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in long-term planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information regarding our key performance indicators, please refer to the section titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Key Performance Indicators” in our forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “plan,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Liquidity and Capital Resources” in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and supplemented in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations and future results, refer to the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS: Invested Assets Fixed maturities, at fair value $ 1,215,630 $ 1,064,330 Equity securities, at fair value 75,834 80,495 Other investments, at fair value 10,434 10,434 Investment real estate, net 5,523 5,525 Total invested assets 1,307,421 1,160,784 Cash and cash equivalents 283,264 397,306 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 68,635 2,635 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 575,620 236,254 Reinsurance recoverable 130,900 219,102 Premiums receivable, net 87,169 77,064 Property and equipment, net 49,306 47,628 Deferred policy acquisition costs 117,144 109,985 Goodwill 2,319 2,319 Other assets 56,757 63,484 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,678,535 $ 2,316,561 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 344,648 $ 510,117 Unearned premiums 1,042,283 990,559 Advance premium 73,402 48,660 Reinsurance payable, net 648,961 191,850 Long-term debt, net 101,625 102,006 Other liabilities 74,379 132,072 Total liabilities 2,285,298 1,975,264 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value)2 — — Common stock ($0.01 par value)3 472 472 Treasury shares, at cost - 18,785 and 18,303 (270,542 ) (260,779 ) Additional paid-in capital 118,795 115,086 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (75,718 ) (74,172 ) Retained earnings 620,230 560,690 Total stockholders' equity 393,237 341,297 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,678,535 $ 2,316,561 Notes: 2 Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share. 3 Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 47,298 and 47,269 shares; Outstanding 28,513 and 28,966 shares.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES Net premiums earned $ 344,958 $ 303,274 $ 678,983 $ 585,498 Net investment income 14,660 11,282 28,183 21,980 Net realized gains (losses) on investments (311 ) 882 (388 ) 94 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments 1,355 1,731 4,461 2,688 Commission revenue 11,679 14,986 22,712 32,268 Policy fees 5,576 5,384 9,981 9,551 Other revenue 2,297 2,031 4,241 3,999 Total revenues 380,214 339,570 748,173 656,078 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses 243,572 223,727 483,759 429,881 Policy acquisition costs 56,615 52,006 111,435 103,697 Other operating expenses 30,499 24,669 54,345 48,905 Total operating costs and expenses 330,686 300,402 649,539 582,483 Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs 1,623 1,629 3,245 3,265 Income before income tax expense 47,905 37,539 95,389 70,330 Income tax expense 12,489 8,973 26,316 17,591 NET INCOME $ 35,416 $ 28,566 $ 69,073 $ 52,739

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 28,600 30,265 28,734 30,323 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 29,308 30,659 29,369 30,633 Shares outstanding, end of period 28,513 30,080 28,513 30,080 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.24 $ 0.94 $ 2.40 $ 1.74 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.21 $ 0.93 $ 2.35 $ 1.72 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Book value per share, end of period $ 13.79 $ 11.12 $ 13.79 $ 11.12 Annualized return on average common equity (ROCE) 37.4 % 34.8 % 37.6 % 33.9 %

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (in thousands, except for Policies In Force data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Premiums Direct premiums written - Florida $ 461,018 $ 456,984 $ 815,843 $ 794,349 Direct premiums written - Other States 117,249 90,142 208,603 162,879 Direct premiums written - Total $ 578,267 $ 547,126 $ 1,024,446 $ 957,228 Direct premiums earned $ 490,649 $ 463,324 $ 972,721 $ 918,692 Net premiums earned $ 344,958 $ 303,274 $ 678,983 $ 585,498 Underwriting Ratios - Net Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio 70.6 % 73.8 % 71.2 % 73.4 % General and administrative expense ratio 25.3 % 25.3 % 24.5 % 26.1 % Policy acquisition cost ratio 16.4 % 17.2 % 16.4 % 17.7 % Other operating expense ratio 8.9 % 8.1 % 8.1 % 8.4 % Combined ratio 95.9 % 99.1 % 95.7 % 99.5 %

As of June 30, 2024 2023 Policies in force Florida 572,860 576,407 Other States 260,573 233,278 Total 833,433 809,685 Premiums in force Florida $ 1,597,080 $ 1,549,410 Other States 402,625 329,643 Total $ 1,999,705 $ 1,879,053 Total Insured Value Florida $ 188,408,742 $ 192,324,456 Other States 149,623,623 126,539,944 Total $ 338,032,365 $ 318,864,400

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for per share data) GAAP revenue to core revenue Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP revenue $ 380,214 $ 339,570 $ 748,173 $ 656,078 less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments (311 ) 882 (388 ) 94 less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments 1,355 1,731 4,461 2,688 Core revenue $ 379,170 $ 336,957 $ 744,100 $ 653,296

GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP income before income tax expense $ 47,905 $ 37,539 $ 95,389 $ 70,330 add: Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs 1,623 1,629 3,245 3,265 GAAP operating income 49,528 39,168 98,634 73,595 less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments (311 ) 882 (388 ) 94 less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments 1,355 1,731 4,461 2,688 Adjusted operating income $ 48,484 $ 36,555 $ 94,561 $ 70,813

GAAP operating income margin to adjusted operating income margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating income (a) $ 49,528 $ 39,168 $ 98,634 $ 73,595 GAAP revenue (b) 380,214 339,570 748,173 656,078 GAAP operating income margin (a÷b) 13.0 % 11.5 % 13.2 % 11.2 % Adjusted operating income (c) 48,484 36,555 94,561 70,813 Core revenue (d) 379,170 336,957 744,100 653,296 Adjusted operating income margin (c÷d) 12.8 % 10.8 % 12.7 % 10.8 %

GAAP net income (NI) to adjusted NI available to common stockholders Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP NI $ 35,416 $ 28,566 $ 69,073 $ 52,739 less: Preferred dividends 2 2 5 5 GAAP NI available to common stockholders (e) 35,414 28,564 69,068 52,734 less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments (311 ) 882 (388 ) 94 less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments 1,355 1,731 4,461 2,688 add: Income tax effect on above adjustments 257 643 1,002 684 Adjusted NI available to common stockholders (f) $ 34,627 $ 26,594 $ 65,997 $ 50,636 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding (g) 29,308 30,659 29,369 30,633 Diluted earnings per common share (e÷g) $ 1.21 $ 0.93 $ 2.35 $ 1.72 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share (f÷g) $ 1.18 $ 0.87 $ 2.25 $ 1.65

GAAP stockholders’ equity to adjusted common stockholders’ equity As of June 30, June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 GAAP stockholders’ equity $ 393,237 $ 334,672 $ 341,297 less: Preferred equity 100 100 100 Common stockholders’ equity (h) 393,137 334,572 341,197 less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of taxes (75,718 ) (95,857 ) (74,172 ) Adjusted common stockholders’ equity (i) $ 468,855 $ 430,429 $ 415,369 Common shares outstanding (j) 28,513 30,080 28,966 Book value per common share (h÷j) $ 13.79 $ 11.12 $ 11.78 Adjusted book value per common share (i÷j) $ 16.44 $ 14.31 $ 14.34

GAAP return on common equity (ROCE) to adjusted ROCE Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 Actual or Annualized NI available to common stockholders (k) $ 141,656 $ 114,256 $ 138,136 $ 105,468 $ 66,813 Average common stockholders’ equity (l) 378,851 328,139 367,167 311,184 314,497 ROCE (k÷l) 37.4 % 34.8 % 37.6 % 33.9 % 21.2 % Annualized adjusted NI available to common stockholders (m) $ 138,508 $ 106,376 $ 131,994 $ 101,272 $ 58,657 Adjusted average common stockholders’ equity4 (n) 454,673 420,078 440,577 409,955 399,396 Adjusted ROCE (m÷n) 30.5 % 25.3 % 30.0 % 24.7 % 14.7 % 4 Adjusted average common stockholders’ equity excludes current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments.

