    UNIVINSURE   NGUNIVINSUR9

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC

(UNIVINSURE)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-14
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

06/16/2023 | 11:04am EDT
FIRST QUARTER MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

For The Period Ended 31 MARCH. 2023

Universal Insurance Plc

RC 2460

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC.

1ST QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March, 2023

COMPANY

NOTES

31-Mar-23

31-Mar-22

Assets

N'000

N'000

Cash and Cash Equivalents

6

921,465

246,580

Financial Assets

7

2,791,797

2,501,227

Trade Receivable

8

1,181,304

848,961

Reinsurance Assets

9

801,988

437,710

Deferred Acquisition cost

10

278,038

366,884

Deferred tax assets

23.a

403,685

403,685

Other Receivables

11

450,983

436,492

Investment in Subsidiaries

12

2,464,079

2,449,516

Investment Properties

13

1,923,414

1,901,750

Intangible Asset

14

67,679

74,676

Property, Plant and Equipment

15

2,546,044

2,623,344

Statutory Deposits

16

335,000

335,000

Total Assets

14,165,475

12,625,826

Liabilities

Insurance Contract Liabilities

17

3,079,049

2,313,155

Borrowings

18

-

-

Trade payable

19

72,472

117,542

Other payable

20

123,760

74,448

Employee benefit liability

21

-

-

Income Tax liabilities

22

41,372

5,870

Deferred tax liabilities

23

296,875

296,875

Total Liabilities

3,613,528

2,807,890

Equity

Issued and paid Share capital

24.

1

8,000,000

8,000,000

Share Premium

24.

2

825,018

825,018

Contingency Reserves

24.

3

996,481

783,916

Fair value reserve

24.

4

6,460

6,460

Non Current assets revaluation reserve

24.

5

768,329

768,329

Retained earnings

24.

6

(44,340) -

565,787

Shareholders funds

10,551,948

9,817,936

Other equtiy instruments

-

Non - controlling interests

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

14,165,476

12,625,826

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on April 27, 2023

BENEDICT UJOATUONU

SAMUEL U. NDUBUISI

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER

FRC/2013/CIIN/0000003282

FRC/2013/ICAN/0000003290

The accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part

60

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC.

1ST QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

Universal Insurance Plc

Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH, 2023

Notes

31-Mar-23

31-Mar-22

N'000

N'000

Gross Premium written

25

3,753,130

2,333,972

Decrease/(increase) in unearned premium

(1,463,626)

(1,009,476)

Gross Premium Earned

2,289,504

1,324,496

Reinsurance Premium Expense

26

(358,789)

(280,089)

Net Insurance Premium Income

1,930,715

1,044,407

Fees and Commission income

27

17,650

16,530

Total Underwriting Income

1,948,365

1,060,937

Insurance benefits

197,230

70,854

Claims expenses

28

Increase/(Decrease) in claims and IBNR reserves per actuarial valuation

28

-

-

Claims Expense Recovery from Reinsurance

28

70

-

Change in contract liabilities

28

-

-

Net insurance benefit and claims

197,300

70,854

Underwriting Expenses

Acquisition expenses

29

(688,212)

(204,980)

Maintenance expenses

29

(371,496)

(219,501)

Total Underwriting Expenses

(1,059,708)

(424,481)

Underwriting Profit/(Loss)

1,085,957

707,310

Investment income

30

1,280

261

Other operating income

-

-

Total investment income

1,280

261

Net Income

1,087,237

707,571

Unrealised fair value gain

232,377

176,042

Net realised gains/(loss) on financial assets

31 (i)

-

-

Deferred tax derecognised on reclassification of financial

assets

23

-

-

Net fair value gain/(loss) on investment properties

-

-

Other operating and administrative expenses

32

(472,188)

(204,662)

Total Expenses

(239,811)

(28,621)

Result of operating activities

847,426

678,951

Interest expense

33

-

-

Profit or (Loss) before Taxation

847,426

678,951

Income Tax Expense/ (Credit)

22.1a

(22,118)

(4,821)

Profit or Loss after Taxation

825,308

674,130

Profit/(Loss) to Equity holder

825,308

674,130

Other comprehensive income /(loss)

-

-

Revaluation surplus on PPE

-

-

Total other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

825,308

674,130

Non-controlling interest

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period

825,308

674,130

Other Comprehensive income

Items within OCI that may be reclassified to the profit or loss;

-

-

Fair value changes in AFS financial assets

Deferred tax impact of changes in AFS financial assets

-

-

Items within OCI that will not be reclassified to the profit or

loss;

2020 impairment gain/loss on Financial Assets

-

-

PPE revaluation gains

-

-

Deferred tax impact of revaluation gains

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

Total comprehensive income

825,308

674,130

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

825,308

674,130

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

825,308

674,130

Earnings per share-(basic and diluted)(Kobo)

34

5.16

4.21

61

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC.

1ST QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

THE UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC

UNDERWRITING REVENUE ACCOUNT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH, 2023

GENERAL

1/01/2022 to

MOTOR

FIRE

ACCIDENT

BOND

ENGINEERING

OIL & GAS

AVIATION

AGRIC INS

MARINE

Mar-23

31/03/2022

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

Direct

Premium Written

208,849

378,934

221,484

216,005

82,977

1,013,868

-

-

226,463

2,348,581

1,450,001

Reinsurance Accepted

45,227

159,132

29,395

7,839

23,478

1,081,885

-

11,380

46,213

1,404,549

883,971

Gross Premium Written

254,077

538,065

250,880

223,845

106,455

2,095,753

-

11,380

272,677

3,753,130

2,333,972

Changes in Reserve for Unexpired Risk (*)

(92,199)

(145,421)

(25,502)

(20,071)

78,736

(1,246,045)

(21,081)

4,837

3,119

(1,463,626)

(1,009,476)

Gross Premium Earned

161,878

392,644

225,378

203,774

185,191

849,709

(21,081)

16,216

275,796

2,289,504

1,324,496

Net Reinsurance Recovery (UPR) per actuarial valuation

-

-

Reinsurance cost

(29,392)

(27,236)

(15,192)

(3,609)

-

(278,273)

-

-

(5,088)

(358,789)

(280,089)

Net Premium Written

132,486

365,408

210,185

200,165

185,191

571,436

(21,081)

16,216

270,708

1,930,715

1,044,407

Commission Receiveed

4,948

6,230

4,606

722

-

-

-

-

1,145

17,650

16,530

Net Income

137,434

371,638

214,791

200,887

185,191

571,436

(21,081)

16,216

271,853

1,948,365

1,060,937

Claims Incurred:

Direct Claims Paid

70,028

25,712

69,393

-

9,265

37

136,775

-

387

311,596

183,975

Provision for Outstanding claims (IBNR)

(71,218)

(110,264)

(85,081)

(48,950)

(50,678)

(78,907)

(862)

(9,094)

(48,996)

(504,049)

(243,045)

Additional charge to claims reserve per actuarial valuation (IBNR)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Changes in Provision for Outstanding Claims (**)

38,754

76,344

14,660

-

(21,567)

2,485

(117,445)

-

1,992

(4,777)

(11,784)

Gross Claims Incurred

37,565

(8,207)

(1,028)

(48,950)

(62,980)

(76,385)

18,468

(9,094)

(46,618)

(197,230)

(70,854)

Reinsurance Claims Recovery per actuarial valuation

-

-

Reinsurance Recovery (IBNR) per actuarial valuation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reinsurance Claims Recovery

(70)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(70)

-

Net Claims Incured

37,495

(8,207)

(1,028)

(48,950)

(62,980)

(76,385)

18,468

(9,094)

(46,618)

(197,300)

(70,854)

Underwriting Expenses:

-

Commission Paid

32,049

112,574

51,083

44,395

15,906

443,548

-

2,515

46,534

748,604

418,770

Changes in deferred commission

(36,380)

12,654

658

30,470

897

(87,072)

960

(1)

17,423

(60,392)

(213,791)

Additional (DCA) per actuarial valuation report

-

-

Maintenance expenses

46,626

45,996

45,996

45,996

45,996

45,996

45,996

-

48,895

371,496

219,501

Total Underwriting Expenses

42,295

171,223

97,737

120,861

62,799

402,471

46,956

2,514

112,852

1,059,708

424,481

Total Expenses

79,789

163,016

96,708

71,911

(181)

326,086

65,424

(6,580)

66,234

862,408

353,626

Underwriting Result

57,645

208,622

118,083

128,976

185,372

245,350

(86,505)

22,796

205,619

1,085,957

707,310

Provision for Unexpired Risk- 1 JANUARY 2022

120,556

252,730

179,936

152,063

143,267

5,107

19,565

13,802

151,134

1,038,161

974,080

Provision for Unexpired Risk- 31,March 2023

212,755

398,152

205,438

172,133

64,531

1,251,152

40,646

8,966

148,015

2,501,787

1,983,556

Additional charge (UPR) per actuarial valuation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Provision for Unexpired Risk- 30 June 2022

212,755

398,152

205,438

172,133

64,531

1,251,152

40,646

8,966

148,015

2,501,787

1,983,556

* Changes in reserve for unexpired Risk

(92,199)

(145,421)

(25,502)

(20,071)

78,736

(1,246,045)

(21,081)

4,837

3,119

(1,463,626)

(1,009,476)

Gross Claims Outstanding

Provision for Outsanding Claims- 1 JANUARY 2022

49,578

207,377

89,507

251

22,537

18,340

140,609

-

1,362

529,560

311,420

Provision for Outsanding Claims- 31,March 2023

88,332

283,721

104,167

251

970

20,824

23,164

-

3,354

524,783

299,635

** Changes in provision for outstanding claims

38,754

76,344

14,660

-

(21,567)

2,485

(117,445)

-

1,992

(4,777)

(11,784)

88

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC.

1ST QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

Universal Insurance Plc

Statement Of Cash Flows

COMPANY

For the year ended 31 MARCH, 2023

31-Mar-23

31-Mar-22

Cash flows from operating activities

N'000

N'000

Insurance premium received from policy holders,

3,420,787

1,815,397

Brokers & Agents, Cedants

Commission received

17,650

16,530

Reinsurance receipts in respect of claims

(295,952)

(295,952)

Reinsurance premium paid

(358,789)

(280,089)

Prepaid Minimum and Deposit on Oil & Gas

(11,276)

(52,312)

Other operating cash payments

(659,522)

(568,700)

Insurance benefits and Claims paid

(311,596)

(183,975)

Payments to intermediaries to acquire insurance

(748,604)

(418,770)

contracts

(371,496)

(219,501)

Maintenance expenses

Interest Received

865

261

Dividend Income Received

-

-

Cash generated from operations

682,067

(187,112)

Interest Paid

-

0

Company Income Tax paid

-

-

Net cash provided by operating activities

682,067

(187,112)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(5,387)

(1,388)

Purchase of Intangible Assets

(2,212)

(6,133)

Purchase of Listed Equities

-

0

Investment income and other receipts

415

0

Unlisted AFS Disposed

-

0

Net Cash provided by investing activities

(7,184)

(7,520)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

-

-

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

-

-

Net Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equiv.

Cash and Cash equivalent at the beginning

246,581

441,213

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents

674,883

(194,632)

Cash and Cash equivalent at the end of period

921,464

246,581

64

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Universal Insurance Company plc published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 15:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
