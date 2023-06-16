UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
For The Period Ended 31 MARCH. 2023
RC 2460
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March, 2023
COMPANY
NOTES
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
Assets
N'000
N'000
Cash and Cash Equivalents
6
921,465
246,580
Financial Assets
7
2,791,797
2,501,227
Trade Receivable
8
1,181,304
848,961
Reinsurance Assets
9
801,988
437,710
Deferred Acquisition cost
10
278,038
366,884
Deferred tax assets
23.a
403,685
403,685
Other Receivables
11
450,983
436,492
Investment in Subsidiaries
12
2,464,079
2,449,516
Investment Properties
13
1,923,414
1,901,750
Intangible Asset
14
67,679
74,676
Property, Plant and Equipment
15
2,546,044
2,623,344
Statutory Deposits
16
335,000
335,000
Total Assets
14,165,475
12,625,826
Liabilities
Insurance Contract Liabilities
17
3,079,049
2,313,155
Borrowings
18
-
-
Trade payable
19
72,472
117,542
Other payable
20
123,760
74,448
Employee benefit liability
21
-
-
Income Tax liabilities
22
41,372
5,870
Deferred tax liabilities
23
296,875
296,875
Total Liabilities
3,613,528
2,807,890
Equity
Issued and paid Share capital
24.
1
8,000,000
8,000,000
Share Premium
24.
2
825,018
825,018
Contingency Reserves
24.
3
996,481
783,916
Fair value reserve
24.
4
6,460
6,460
Non Current assets revaluation reserve
24.
5
768,329
768,329
Retained earnings
24.
6
(44,340) -
565,787
Shareholders funds
10,551,948
9,817,936
Other equtiy instruments
-
Non - controlling interests
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
14,165,476
12,625,826
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on April 27, 2023
BENEDICT UJOATUONU
SAMUEL U. NDUBUISI
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER
FRC/2013/CIIN/0000003282
FRC/2013/ICAN/0000003290
The accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part
60
Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH, 2023
Notes
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
N'000
N'000
Gross Premium written
25
3,753,130
2,333,972
Decrease/(increase) in unearned premium
(1,463,626)
(1,009,476)
Gross Premium Earned
2,289,504
1,324,496
Reinsurance Premium Expense
26
(358,789)
(280,089)
Net Insurance Premium Income
1,930,715
1,044,407
Fees and Commission income
27
17,650
16,530
Total Underwriting Income
1,948,365
1,060,937
Insurance benefits
197,230
70,854
Claims expenses
28
Increase/(Decrease) in claims and IBNR reserves per actuarial valuation
28
-
-
Claims Expense Recovery from Reinsurance
28
70
-
Change in contract liabilities
28
-
-
Net insurance benefit and claims
197,300
70,854
Underwriting Expenses
Acquisition expenses
29
(688,212)
(204,980)
Maintenance expenses
29
(371,496)
(219,501)
Total Underwriting Expenses
(1,059,708)
(424,481)
Underwriting Profit/(Loss)
1,085,957
707,310
Investment income
30
1,280
261
Other operating income
-
-
Total investment income
1,280
261
Net Income
1,087,237
707,571
Unrealised fair value gain
232,377
176,042
Net realised gains/(loss) on financial assets
31 (i)
-
-
Deferred tax derecognised on reclassification of financial
assets
23
-
-
Net fair value gain/(loss) on investment properties
-
-
Other operating and administrative expenses
32
(472,188)
(204,662)
Total Expenses
(239,811)
(28,621)
Result of operating activities
847,426
678,951
Interest expense
33
-
-
Profit or (Loss) before Taxation
847,426
678,951
Income Tax Expense/ (Credit)
22.1a
(22,118)
(4,821)
Profit or Loss after Taxation
825,308
674,130
Profit/(Loss) to Equity holder
825,308
674,130
Other comprehensive income /(loss)
-
-
Revaluation surplus on PPE
-
-
Total other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
825,308
674,130
Non-controlling interest
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period
825,308
674,130
Other Comprehensive income
Items within OCI that may be reclassified to the profit or loss;
-
-
Fair value changes in AFS financial assets
Deferred tax impact of changes in AFS financial assets
-
-
Items within OCI that will not be reclassified to the profit or
loss;
2020 impairment gain/loss on Financial Assets
-
-
PPE revaluation gains
-
-
Deferred tax impact of revaluation gains
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
Total comprehensive income
825,308
674,130
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
825,308
674,130
Non-controlling interests
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
825,308
674,130
Earnings per share-(basic and diluted)(Kobo)
34
5.16
4.21
UNDERWRITING REVENUE ACCOUNT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH, 2023
GENERAL
1/01/2022 to
MOTOR
FIRE
ACCIDENT
BOND
ENGINEERING
OIL & GAS
AVIATION
AGRIC INS
MARINE
Mar-23
31/03/2022
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
Direct
Premium Written
208,849
378,934
221,484
216,005
82,977
1,013,868
-
-
226,463
2,348,581
1,450,001
Reinsurance Accepted
45,227
159,132
29,395
7,839
23,478
1,081,885
-
11,380
46,213
1,404,549
883,971
Gross Premium Written
254,077
538,065
250,880
223,845
106,455
2,095,753
-
11,380
272,677
3,753,130
2,333,972
Changes in Reserve for Unexpired Risk (*)
(92,199)
(145,421)
(25,502)
(20,071)
78,736
(1,246,045)
(21,081)
4,837
3,119
(1,463,626)
(1,009,476)
Gross Premium Earned
161,878
392,644
225,378
203,774
185,191
849,709
(21,081)
16,216
275,796
2,289,504
1,324,496
Net Reinsurance Recovery (UPR) per actuarial valuation
-
-
Reinsurance cost
(29,392)
(27,236)
(15,192)
(3,609)
-
(278,273)
-
-
(5,088)
(358,789)
(280,089)
Net Premium Written
132,486
365,408
210,185
200,165
185,191
571,436
(21,081)
16,216
270,708
1,930,715
1,044,407
Commission Receiveed
4,948
6,230
4,606
722
-
-
-
-
1,145
17,650
16,530
Net Income
137,434
371,638
214,791
200,887
185,191
571,436
(21,081)
16,216
271,853
1,948,365
1,060,937
Claims Incurred:
Direct Claims Paid
70,028
25,712
69,393
-
9,265
37
136,775
-
387
311,596
183,975
Provision for Outstanding claims (IBNR)
(71,218)
(110,264)
(85,081)
(48,950)
(50,678)
(78,907)
(862)
(9,094)
(48,996)
(504,049)
(243,045)
Additional charge to claims reserve per actuarial valuation (IBNR)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Changes in Provision for Outstanding Claims (**)
38,754
76,344
14,660
-
(21,567)
2,485
(117,445)
-
1,992
(4,777)
(11,784)
Gross Claims Incurred
37,565
(8,207)
(1,028)
(48,950)
(62,980)
(76,385)
18,468
(9,094)
(46,618)
(197,230)
(70,854)
Reinsurance Claims Recovery per actuarial valuation
-
-
Reinsurance Recovery (IBNR) per actuarial valuation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reinsurance Claims Recovery
(70)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(70)
-
Net Claims Incured
37,495
(8,207)
(1,028)
(48,950)
(62,980)
(76,385)
18,468
(9,094)
(46,618)
(197,300)
(70,854)
Underwriting Expenses:
-
Commission Paid
32,049
112,574
51,083
44,395
15,906
443,548
-
2,515
46,534
748,604
418,770
Changes in deferred commission
(36,380)
12,654
658
30,470
897
(87,072)
960
(1)
17,423
(60,392)
(213,791)
Additional (DCA) per actuarial valuation report
-
-
Maintenance expenses
46,626
45,996
45,996
45,996
45,996
45,996
45,996
-
48,895
371,496
219,501
Total Underwriting Expenses
42,295
171,223
97,737
120,861
62,799
402,471
46,956
2,514
112,852
1,059,708
424,481
Total Expenses
79,789
163,016
96,708
71,911
(181)
326,086
65,424
(6,580)
66,234
862,408
353,626
Underwriting Result
57,645
208,622
118,083
128,976
185,372
245,350
(86,505)
22,796
205,619
1,085,957
707,310
Provision for Unexpired Risk- 1 JANUARY 2022
120,556
252,730
179,936
152,063
143,267
5,107
19,565
13,802
151,134
1,038,161
974,080
Provision for Unexpired Risk- 31,March 2023
212,755
398,152
205,438
172,133
64,531
1,251,152
40,646
8,966
148,015
2,501,787
1,983,556
Additional charge (UPR) per actuarial valuation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Provision for Unexpired Risk- 30 June 2022
212,755
398,152
205,438
172,133
64,531
1,251,152
40,646
8,966
148,015
2,501,787
1,983,556
* Changes in reserve for unexpired Risk
(92,199)
(145,421)
(25,502)
(20,071)
78,736
(1,246,045)
(21,081)
4,837
3,119
(1,463,626)
(1,009,476)
Gross Claims Outstanding
Provision for Outsanding Claims- 1 JANUARY 2022
49,578
207,377
89,507
251
22,537
18,340
140,609
-
1,362
529,560
311,420
Provision for Outsanding Claims- 31,March 2023
88,332
283,721
104,167
251
970
20,824
23,164
-
3,354
524,783
299,635
** Changes in provision for outstanding claims
38,754
76,344
14,660
-
(21,567)
2,485
(117,445)
-
1,992
(4,777)
(11,784)
Statement Of Cash Flows
COMPANY
For the year ended 31 MARCH, 2023
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
Cash flows from operating activities
N'000
N'000
Insurance premium received from policy holders,
3,420,787
1,815,397
Brokers & Agents, Cedants
Commission received
17,650
16,530
Reinsurance receipts in respect of claims
(295,952)
(295,952)
Reinsurance premium paid
(358,789)
(280,089)
Prepaid Minimum and Deposit on Oil & Gas
(11,276)
(52,312)
Other operating cash payments
(659,522)
(568,700)
Insurance benefits and Claims paid
(311,596)
(183,975)
Payments to intermediaries to acquire insurance
(748,604)
(418,770)
contracts
(371,496)
(219,501)
Maintenance expenses
Interest Received
865
261
Dividend Income Received
-
-
Cash generated from operations
682,067
(187,112)
Interest Paid
-
0
Company Income Tax paid
-
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
682,067
(187,112)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(5,387)
(1,388)
Purchase of Intangible Assets
(2,212)
(6,133)
Purchase of Listed Equities
-
0
Investment income and other receipts
415
0
Unlisted AFS Disposed
-
0
Net Cash provided by investing activities
(7,184)
(7,520)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
-
-
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
-
Net Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equiv.
Cash and Cash equivalent at the beginning
246,581
441,213
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
674,883
(194,632)
Cash and Cash equivalent at the end of period
921,464
246,581
