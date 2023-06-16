UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC.

1ST QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

Universal Insurance Plc

Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH, 2023

Notes

31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22

N'000 N'000

Gross Premium written 25 3,753,130 2,333,972

Decrease/(increase) in unearned premium (1,463,626) (1,009,476)

Gross Premium Earned 2,289,504 1,324,496

Reinsurance Premium Expense 26 (358,789) (280,089)

Net Insurance Premium Income 1,930,715 1,044,407

Fees and Commission income 27 17,650 16,530

Total Underwriting Income 1,948,365 1,060,937

Insurance benefits 197,230 70,854

Claims expenses 28

Increase/(Decrease) in claims and IBNR reserves per actuarial valuation 28 - -

Claims Expense Recovery from Reinsurance 28 70 -

Change in contract liabilities 28 - -

Net insurance benefit and claims 197,300 70,854

Underwriting Expenses

Acquisition expenses 29 (688,212) (204,980)

Maintenance expenses 29 (371,496) (219,501)

Total Underwriting Expenses (1,059,708) (424,481)

Underwriting Profit/(Loss) 1,085,957 707,310

Investment income 30 1,280 261

Other operating income - -

Total investment income 1,280 261

Net Income 1,087,237 707,571

Unrealised fair value gain 232,377 176,042

Net realised gains/(loss) on financial assets 31 (i) - -

Deferred tax derecognised on reclassification of financial

assets 23 - -

Net fair value gain/(loss) on investment properties - -

Other operating and administrative expenses 32 (472,188) (204,662)

Total Expenses

(239,811) (28,621)

Result of operating activities 847,426 678,951

Interest expense 33 - -

Profit or (Loss) before Taxation 847,426 678,951

Income Tax Expense/ (Credit) 22.1a (22,118) (4,821)

Profit or Loss after Taxation 825,308 674,130

Profit/(Loss) to Equity holder

825,308 674,130

Other comprehensive income /(loss) - -

Revaluation surplus on PPE - -

Total other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company 825,308 674,130

Non-controlling interest - -

Profit/(loss) for the period 825,308 674,130

Other Comprehensive income

Items within OCI that may be reclassified to the profit or loss; - -

Fair value changes in AFS financial assets

Deferred tax impact of changes in AFS financial assets - -

Items within OCI that will not be reclassified to the profit or

loss;

2020 impairment gain/loss on Financial Assets - -

PPE revaluation gains - -

Deferred tax impact of revaluation gains - -

Other comprehensive income for the period - -

Total comprehensive income 825,308 674,130

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the company 825,308 674,130

Non-controlling interests - -

Total comprehensive income for the period 825,308 674,130