SECOND QUARTER MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT
For The Period Ended 30 JUNE, 2023
Universal Insurance Plc
RC 2460
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC. 2nd QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2023
COMPANY
NOTES
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Assets
N'000
N'000
Cash and Cash Equivalents
6
941,783
708,306
Financial Assets
7
3,142,732
2,688,391
Trade Receivable
8
693,531
219,121
Reinsurance Assets
9
817,107
437,710
Deferred Acquisition cost
10
619,478
371,547
Deferred tax assets
23.a
403,685
403,685
Other Receivables
11
416,250
621,048
Investment in Subsidiaries
12
2,692,232
2,449,516
Investment Properties
13
1,923,414
1,901,830
Intangible Asset
14
64,939
57,121
Property, Plant and Equipment
15
2,587,741
2,641,040
Statutory Deposits
16
335,000
335,000
Total Assets
14,637,892
12,834,315
Liabilities
Insurance Contract Liabilities
17
3,449,342
1,234,648
Borrowings
18
-
-
Trade payable
19
72,370
73,940
Other payable
20
114,725
94,734
Employee benefit liability
21
-
-
Income Tax liabilities
22
29,764
26,324
Deferred tax liabilities
23
296,875
296,875
Total Liabilities
3,963,075
1,726,520
Equity
Issued and paid Share capital
24.
1
8,000,000
8,000,000
Share Premium
24.
2
825,018
825,018
Contingency Reserves
24.
3
1,039,917
817,229
Fair value reserve
24.
4
6,460
6,460
Non Current assets revaluation reserve
24.
5
768,329
768,329
Retained earnings
24.
6
35,094
690,759
Shareholders funds
10,674,817
11,107,794
Other equtiy instruments
-
Non - controlling interests
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
14,637,892
12,834,315
(0)
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on, July 12, 2023
BENEDICT UJOATUONU
SAMUEL U. NDUBUISI
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER
FRC/2013/CIIN/0000003282
FRC/2013/ICAN/0000003290
The accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part
1
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC. 2nd QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT
Universal Insurance Plc
Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Notes
1/04/2022
1/04/2023 to
to
30-Jun-23 30/06/2023
30-Jun-22 30/06/2022
N'000
N'000
Gross Premium written
25
5,201,000
2,962,264
3,444,384
2,083,131
Decrease/(increase) in unearned premium
(2,208,708)
(537,909)
(1,216,327)
(419,534)
Gross Premium Earned
2,992,291
2,424,355
2,228,057
1,663,597
Reinsurance Premium Expense
26
(713,811)
(475,411)
(484,877)
(225,094)
Net Insurance Premium Income
2,278,480
1,948,944
1,743,180
1,438,503
Fees and Commission income
27
71,428
68,463
48,829
44,149
Total Underwriting Income
2,349,908
2,017,407
1,792,009
1,482,652
Insurance benefits
Claims expenses
28
(139,107)
(98,416)
(23,646)
(163,532)
Increase/(Decrease) in claims and IBNR reserves per actuarial valuation
28
-
Claims Expense Recovery from Reinsurance
28
275,795
39,465
7,420
120
Change in contract liabilities
28
-
-
-
Net insurance benefit and claims
136,688
(58,950)
(16,226)
(190,338)
Underwriting Expenses
Acquisition expenses
29
(581,414)
(376,652)
(352,738)
(257,685)
Maintenance expenses
29
(627,391)
(476,922)
(468,364)
(295,375)
Total Underwriting Expenses
(1,208,804)
(853,575)
(821,102)
(553,060)
Underwriting Profit/(Loss)
1,277,792
1,104,882
954,680
971,576
Investment income
30
109,817
101,800
87,432
59,307
Other operating income
-
-
-
Total investment income
109,817
101,800
87,432
59,307
Net Income
1,387,610
1,206,682
1,042,113
1,030,882
Unrealised fair value gain
610,245
51,949
343,206
60,819
Net realised gains/(loss) on financial assets
31 (i)
-
-
Deferred tax derecognised on reclassification of financial
assets
23
-
-
-
Net fair value gain/(loss) on investment properties
-
-
-
Other operating and administrative expenses
32
(1,024,266)
(931,149)
(581,501)
(594,670)
Total Expenses
(414,021)
(879,200)
(238,295)
(655,489)
Result of operating activities
973,588
327,482
803,818
375,393
Interest expense
33
-
-
-
Profit or (Loss) before Taxation
973,588
327,482
803,818
375,393
Income Tax (Expense)/ Credit
22.1a
(25,411)
(11,462)
(8,119)
(7,358)
Profit or Loss after Taxation
948,178
316,020
795,699
368,035
Profit/(Loss) to Equity holder
948,178
316,020
795,699
368,035
Other comprehensive income /(loss)
-
-
Revaluation surplus on PPE
-
-
Total other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
948,178
316,020
795,699
368,035
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period
948,178
316,020
795,699
368,035
Other Comprehensive income
Items within OCI that may be reclassified to the profit or loss;
Fair value changes in AFS financial assets
-
-
-
-
Deferred tax impact of changes in AFS financial assets
-
-
-
-
Items within OCI that will not be reclassified to the profit or loss;
2020 impairment gain/loss on Financial Assets
-
-
-
-
PPE revaluation gains
-
-
-
-
Deferred tax impact of revaluation gains
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
Total comprehensive income
948,178
316,020
795,699
368,035
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
948,178
316,020
795,699
368,035
Non-controlling interests
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
948,178
316,020
795,699
368,035
Earnings per share-(basic and diluted)(Kobo)
2 34
5.93
1.98
4.97
2.30
THE UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC.
2nd QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT
UNDERWRITING REVENUE ACCOUNT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
1/04/2023
1/04/2022
To
To
MOTOR
FIRE
NERAL ACCID
BOND
ENGINEERING
OIL & GAS
AVIATION
AGRIC INS
MARINE
Jun-23
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
1-Jun-22
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
N`000
Direct Premium Written
384,066
690,317
411,539
453,632
111,793
1,150,218
-
11,030
395,341
3,607,937
2,282,453
862,702
2,329,313
Reinsurance Accepted
63,895
241,297
47,186
19,420
37,492
1,083,104
-
14,377
86,292
1,593,063
679,811
232,911
1,115,070
Gross Premium Written
447,961
931,614
458,725
473,052
149,285
2,233,322
-
25,407
481,633
5,201,000
2,962,264
1,095,613
3,444,384
Changes in Reserve for Unexpired Risk (*)
(183,802)
(300,089)
(101,463)
(154,818)
68,361
(1,470,002)
(22,426)
967
(45,435)
(2,208,708)
(537,909)
(608,164)
-
Gross Premium Earned
264,159
631,525
357,262
318,234
217,646
763,320
(22,426)
26,374
436,198
2,992,291
2,424,355
487,449
3,444,384
Net Reinsurance Recovery (UPR) per actuarial valuation
-
-
-
Reinsurance cost
(155,337)
(46,214)
(24,018)
(3,609)
(5,309)
(473,513)
-
-
(5,812)
(713,811)
(475,411)
(190,671)
(484,877)
Net Premium Written
108,823
585,311
333,244
314,625
212,337
289,807
(22,426)
26,374
430,386
2,278,480
1,948,944
296,778
2,959,507
Commission Receiveed
53,920
8,681
6,907
722
53
-
-
-
1,145
71,428
68,463
8,130
48,829
Net Income
162,743
593,993
340,151
315,347
212,390
289,807
(22,426)
26,374
431,530
2,349,908
2,017,407
304,908
3,008,336
Claims Incurred:
Direct Claims Paid
101,673
585,979
113,955
-
51,026
177
167,555
675
1,682
1,022,722
499,487
163,532
347,507
Provision for Outstanding claims (IBNR)
(491)
(84,541)
(49,000)
(74,702)
(50,688)
(78,907)
(136,582)
(9,094)
(48,950)
(532,955)
(296,718)
-
(249,321)
Additional charge to claims reserve per actuarial valuation (IBNR)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Changes in Provision for Outstanding Claims (**)
(3,909)
(186,843)
(20,062)
-
(21,666)
(2,485)
(113,737)
-
(1,960)
(350,661)
(104,354)
-
(74,540)
Gross Claims Incurred
97,274
314,595
44,893
(74,702)
(21,327)
(81,215)
(82,764)
(8,419)
(49,229)
139,106
98,416
163,532
23,646
Reinsurance Claims Recovery per actuarial valuation
-
-
Reinsurance Recovery (IBNR) per actuarial valuation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reinsurance Claims Recovery
(15,344)
(260,451)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(275,795)
(39,465)
(7,410)
(7,420)
Net Claims Incured
81,929
54,145
44,893
(74,702)
(21,327)
(81,215)
(82,764)
(8,419)
(49,229)
(136,689)
58,950
156,122
16,226
Underwriting Expenses:
-
Commission Paid
55,902
180,419
91,543
93,659
24,655
471,081
-
5,980
78,628
1,001,866
482,648
150,828
571,192
Changes in deferred commission
(36,730)
(38,435)
(19,870)
(30,166)
19,745
(309,192)
(4,592)
(8)
(1,205)
(420,452)
(105,995)
-
(218,453)
Additional (DCA) per actuarial valuation report
-
-
-
Maintenance expenses
70,355
69,090
69,095
69,090
69,090
69,090
69,090
-
142,488
627,391
476,922
323,998
468,364
Total Underwriting Expenses
89,527
211,075
140,768
132,583
113,490
230,979
64,498
5,973
219,911
1,208,804
853,575
474,826
821,102
Total Expenses
171,457
265,219
185,661
57,881
92,163
149,764
(18,266)
(2,447)
170,683
1,072,115
912,525
630,948
837,328
Underwriting Result
(8,714)
328,773
154,489
257,466
120,227
140,042
(4,161)
28,821
260,848
1,277,793
-
(326,040)
2,171,008
Provision for Unexpired Risk- 1 JANUARY 2022
120,556
252,730
179,936
152,063
143,267
5,107
19,565
13,802
151,134
1,038,161
687,341
974,080
974,080
Provision for Unexpired Risk- 31,March 2023
304,357
552,820
281,399
306,881
74,906
1,475,109
41,992
12,836
196,569
3,246,869
1,225,250
974,080
974,080
Additional charge (UPR) per actuarial valuation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Provision for Unexpired Risk- 30 June 2022
304,357
552,820
281,399
306,881
74,906
1,475,109
41,992
12,836
196,569
3,246,869
1,225,250
974,080
974,080
* Changes in reserve for unexpired Risk
(183,802)
(300,089)
(101,463)
(154,818)
68,361
(1,470,002)
(22,426)
967
(45,435)
(2,208,708)
(537,909)
-
-
Gross Claims Outstanding
Provision for Outsanding Claims- 1 JANUARY 2022
49,578
207,377
89,507
251
22,537
18,340
140,609
-
1,362
529,560
404,704
311,420
311,420
Provision for Outsanding Claims- 31,March 2023
45,669
20,534
69,445
251
871
15,855
26,872
-
(598)
178,899
300,351
311,420
236,880
** Changes in provision for outstanding claims
(3,909)
(186,843)
(20,062)
-
(21,666)
(2,485)
(113,737)
-
(1,960)
(350,661)
(104,354)
-
(74,540)
3
Universal Insurance Plc
Statements of Changes in Equity (COMPANY)
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC. 2nd QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT
for the period ended 30 JUNE 2023
In thousands of Nigerian naira
Share
Share
Revaluation
Contingency
Fair
Retained
Total
Capital
Premium
reserve
reserve
value
earnings
reserves
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
8,000,000
825,018
768,329
883,887
6,460
(757,054)
9,726,640
-
8,000,000
825,018
768,329
883,887
6,460
(757,054)
9,726,640
Total comprehensive income
Profit and loss
-
-
-
-
-
948,178
948,178
Other comprehensive income
-
Gain on the revaluation of land and buildings
-
-
Foreign currency translation diferrence
-
Fair value reserve (available-for-sale) financial assets
-
Net change in fair value
-
Net amount transferred to profit or loss
-
-
Gain on the revaluation of land and buildings
-
Net Fair value changes in AFS financial assets
-
Net gain/loss on previous AFS reclassified to FVTPL
-
-
Fair value reserve derecognised on disposal
-
Transfer to contingency reserve
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehesive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(156,030)
948,178
Transfer during the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends to equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total contribution and distributions to owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 DEC. 2022
8,000,000
825,018
768,329
883,887
6,460
35,094
10,674,817
Balance at 1 January 2023
Total comprehensive income
Profit and loss
Net gain/loss on previous AFS reclassified to FVTPL Fair value reserve derecognised on disposal Transfer to contingency reserve
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehesive income for the period
Transfer during the year Dividends to equity holders
Total contribution and distributions to owners Balance at 30 JUNE, 2023
8,000,000
825,018
768,329
609,704
6,460
(1,232,264)
8,977,247
-
8,000,000
825,018
768,329
609,704
6,460
(1,232,264)
8,977,247
-
-
-
-
-
316,020
316,020
-
-
-
63,204
(63,204)
-
-
-
-
63,204
-
(63,204)
-
-
-
-
63,204
-
252,816
316,020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,000,000
825,018
768,329
672,909
6,460
(979,448)
9,293,267
4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Universal Insurance Company plc published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 09:38:05 UTC.