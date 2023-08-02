SECOND QUARTER MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

For The Period Ended 30 JUNE, 2023

Universal Insurance Plc

RC 2460

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC. 2nd QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

COMPANY

NOTES

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

Assets

N'000

N'000

Cash and Cash Equivalents

6

941,783

708,306

Financial Assets

7

3,142,732

2,688,391

Trade Receivable

8

693,531

219,121

Reinsurance Assets

9

817,107

437,710

Deferred Acquisition cost

10

619,478

371,547

Deferred tax assets

23.a

403,685

403,685

Other Receivables

11

416,250

621,048

Investment in Subsidiaries

12

2,692,232

2,449,516

Investment Properties

13

1,923,414

1,901,830

Intangible Asset

14

64,939

57,121

Property, Plant and Equipment

15

2,587,741

2,641,040

Statutory Deposits

16

335,000

335,000

Total Assets

14,637,892

12,834,315

Liabilities

Insurance Contract Liabilities

17

3,449,342

1,234,648

Borrowings

18

-

-

Trade payable

19

72,370

73,940

Other payable

20

114,725

94,734

Employee benefit liability

21

-

-

Income Tax liabilities

22

29,764

26,324

Deferred tax liabilities

23

296,875

296,875

Total Liabilities

3,963,075

1,726,520

Equity

Issued and paid Share capital

24.

1

8,000,000

8,000,000

Share Premium

24.

2

825,018

825,018

Contingency Reserves

24.

3

1,039,917

817,229

Fair value reserve

24.

4

6,460

6,460

Non Current assets revaluation reserve

24.

5

768,329

768,329

Retained earnings

24.

6

35,094

690,759

Shareholders funds

10,674,817

11,107,794

Other equtiy instruments

-

Non - controlling interests

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

14,637,892

12,834,315

(0)

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on, July 12, 2023

BENEDICT UJOATUONU

SAMUEL U. NDUBUISI

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER

FRC/2013/CIIN/0000003282

FRC/2013/ICAN/0000003290

The accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part

1

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC. 2nd QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

Universal Insurance Plc

Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Notes

1/04/2022

1/04/2023 to

to

30-Jun-23 30/06/2023

30-Jun-22 30/06/2022

N'000

N'000

Gross Premium written

25

5,201,000

2,962,264

3,444,384

2,083,131

Decrease/(increase) in unearned premium

(2,208,708)

(537,909)

(1,216,327)

(419,534)

Gross Premium Earned

2,992,291

2,424,355

2,228,057

1,663,597

Reinsurance Premium Expense

26

(713,811)

(475,411)

(484,877)

(225,094)

Net Insurance Premium Income

2,278,480

1,948,944

1,743,180

1,438,503

Fees and Commission income

27

71,428

68,463

48,829

44,149

Total Underwriting Income

2,349,908

2,017,407

1,792,009

1,482,652

Insurance benefits

Claims expenses

28

(139,107)

(98,416)

(23,646)

(163,532)

Increase/(Decrease) in claims and IBNR reserves per actuarial valuation

28

-

Claims Expense Recovery from Reinsurance

28

275,795

39,465

7,420

120

Change in contract liabilities

28

-

-

-

Net insurance benefit and claims

136,688

(58,950)

(16,226)

(190,338)

Underwriting Expenses

Acquisition expenses

29

(581,414)

(376,652)

(352,738)

(257,685)

Maintenance expenses

29

(627,391)

(476,922)

(468,364)

(295,375)

Total Underwriting Expenses

(1,208,804)

(853,575)

(821,102)

(553,060)

Underwriting Profit/(Loss)

1,277,792

1,104,882

954,680

971,576

Investment income

30

109,817

101,800

87,432

59,307

Other operating income

-

-

-

Total investment income

109,817

101,800

87,432

59,307

Net Income

1,387,610

1,206,682

1,042,113

1,030,882

Unrealised fair value gain

610,245

51,949

343,206

60,819

Net realised gains/(loss) on financial assets

31 (i)

-

-

Deferred tax derecognised on reclassification of financial

assets

23

-

-

-

Net fair value gain/(loss) on investment properties

-

-

-

Other operating and administrative expenses

32

(1,024,266)

(931,149)

(581,501)

(594,670)

Total Expenses

(414,021)

(879,200)

(238,295)

(655,489)

Result of operating activities

973,588

327,482

803,818

375,393

Interest expense

33

-

-

-

Profit or (Loss) before Taxation

973,588

327,482

803,818

375,393

Income Tax (Expense)/ Credit

22.1a

(25,411)

(11,462)

(8,119)

(7,358)

Profit or Loss after Taxation

948,178

316,020

795,699

368,035

Profit/(Loss) to Equity holder

948,178

316,020

795,699

368,035

Other comprehensive income /(loss)

-

-

Revaluation surplus on PPE

-

-

Total other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

948,178

316,020

795,699

368,035

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period

948,178

316,020

795,699

368,035

Other Comprehensive income

Items within OCI that may be reclassified to the profit or loss;

Fair value changes in AFS financial assets

-

-

-

-

Deferred tax impact of changes in AFS financial assets

-

-

-

-

Items within OCI that will not be reclassified to the profit or loss;

2020 impairment gain/loss on Financial Assets

-

-

-

-

PPE revaluation gains

-

-

-

-

Deferred tax impact of revaluation gains

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

Total comprehensive income

948,178

316,020

795,699

368,035

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

948,178

316,020

795,699

368,035

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

948,178

316,020

795,699

368,035

Earnings per share-(basic and diluted)(Kobo)

2 34

5.93

1.98

4.97

2.30

THE UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC.

2nd QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

UNDERWRITING REVENUE ACCOUNT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

1/04/2023

1/04/2022

To

To

MOTOR

FIRE

NERAL ACCID

BOND

ENGINEERING

OIL & GAS

AVIATION

AGRIC INS

MARINE

Jun-23

30/06/2023

30/06/2022

1-Jun-22

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

N`000

Direct Premium Written

384,066

690,317

411,539

453,632

111,793

1,150,218

-

11,030

395,341

3,607,937

2,282,453

862,702

2,329,313

Reinsurance Accepted

63,895

241,297

47,186

19,420

37,492

1,083,104

-

14,377

86,292

1,593,063

679,811

232,911

1,115,070

Gross Premium Written

447,961

931,614

458,725

473,052

149,285

2,233,322

-

25,407

481,633

5,201,000

2,962,264

1,095,613

3,444,384

Changes in Reserve for Unexpired Risk (*)

(183,802)

(300,089)

(101,463)

(154,818)

68,361

(1,470,002)

(22,426)

967

(45,435)

(2,208,708)

(537,909)

(608,164)

-

Gross Premium Earned

264,159

631,525

357,262

318,234

217,646

763,320

(22,426)

26,374

436,198

2,992,291

2,424,355

487,449

3,444,384

Net Reinsurance Recovery (UPR) per actuarial valuation

-

-

-

Reinsurance cost

(155,337)

(46,214)

(24,018)

(3,609)

(5,309)

(473,513)

-

-

(5,812)

(713,811)

(475,411)

(190,671)

(484,877)

Net Premium Written

108,823

585,311

333,244

314,625

212,337

289,807

(22,426)

26,374

430,386

2,278,480

1,948,944

296,778

2,959,507

Commission Receiveed

53,920

8,681

6,907

722

53

-

-

-

1,145

71,428

68,463

8,130

48,829

Net Income

162,743

593,993

340,151

315,347

212,390

289,807

(22,426)

26,374

431,530

2,349,908

2,017,407

304,908

3,008,336

Claims Incurred:

Direct Claims Paid

101,673

585,979

113,955

-

51,026

177

167,555

675

1,682

1,022,722

499,487

163,532

347,507

Provision for Outstanding claims (IBNR)

(491)

(84,541)

(49,000)

(74,702)

(50,688)

(78,907)

(136,582)

(9,094)

(48,950)

(532,955)

(296,718)

-

(249,321)

Additional charge to claims reserve per actuarial valuation (IBNR)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Changes in Provision for Outstanding Claims (**)

(3,909)

(186,843)

(20,062)

-

(21,666)

(2,485)

(113,737)

-

(1,960)

(350,661)

(104,354)

-

(74,540)

Gross Claims Incurred

97,274

314,595

44,893

(74,702)

(21,327)

(81,215)

(82,764)

(8,419)

(49,229)

139,106

98,416

163,532

23,646

Reinsurance Claims Recovery per actuarial valuation

-

-

Reinsurance Recovery (IBNR) per actuarial valuation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reinsurance Claims Recovery

(15,344)

(260,451)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(275,795)

(39,465)

(7,410)

(7,420)

Net Claims Incured

81,929

54,145

44,893

(74,702)

(21,327)

(81,215)

(82,764)

(8,419)

(49,229)

(136,689)

58,950

156,122

16,226

Underwriting Expenses:

-

Commission Paid

55,902

180,419

91,543

93,659

24,655

471,081

-

5,980

78,628

1,001,866

482,648

150,828

571,192

Changes in deferred commission

(36,730)

(38,435)

(19,870)

(30,166)

19,745

(309,192)

(4,592)

(8)

(1,205)

(420,452)

(105,995)

-

(218,453)

Additional (DCA) per actuarial valuation report

-

-

-

Maintenance expenses

70,355

69,090

69,095

69,090

69,090

69,090

69,090

-

142,488

627,391

476,922

323,998

468,364

Total Underwriting Expenses

89,527

211,075

140,768

132,583

113,490

230,979

64,498

5,973

219,911

1,208,804

853,575

474,826

821,102

Total Expenses

171,457

265,219

185,661

57,881

92,163

149,764

(18,266)

(2,447)

170,683

1,072,115

912,525

630,948

837,328

Underwriting Result

(8,714)

328,773

154,489

257,466

120,227

140,042

(4,161)

28,821

260,848

1,277,793

-

(326,040)

2,171,008

Provision for Unexpired Risk- 1 JANUARY 2022

120,556

252,730

179,936

152,063

143,267

5,107

19,565

13,802

151,134

1,038,161

687,341

974,080

974,080

Provision for Unexpired Risk- 31,March 2023

304,357

552,820

281,399

306,881

74,906

1,475,109

41,992

12,836

196,569

3,246,869

1,225,250

974,080

974,080

Additional charge (UPR) per actuarial valuation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Provision for Unexpired Risk- 30 June 2022

304,357

552,820

281,399

306,881

74,906

1,475,109

41,992

12,836

196,569

3,246,869

1,225,250

974,080

974,080

* Changes in reserve for unexpired Risk

(183,802)

(300,089)

(101,463)

(154,818)

68,361

(1,470,002)

(22,426)

967

(45,435)

(2,208,708)

(537,909)

-

-

Gross Claims Outstanding

Provision for Outsanding Claims- 1 JANUARY 2022

49,578

207,377

89,507

251

22,537

18,340

140,609

-

1,362

529,560

404,704

311,420

311,420

Provision for Outsanding Claims- 31,March 2023

45,669

20,534

69,445

251

871

15,855

26,872

-

(598)

178,899

300,351

311,420

236,880

** Changes in provision for outstanding claims

(3,909)

(186,843)

(20,062)

-

(21,666)

(2,485)

(113,737)

-

(1,960)

(350,661)

(104,354)

-

(74,540)

3

Universal Insurance Plc

Statements of Changes in Equity (COMPANY)

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PLC. 2nd QUARTER 2023 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

for the period ended 30 JUNE 2023

In thousands of Nigerian naira

Share

Share

Revaluation

Contingency

Fair

Retained

Total

Capital

Premium

reserve

reserve

value

earnings

reserves

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

8,000,000

825,018

768,329

883,887

6,460

(757,054)

9,726,640

-

8,000,000

825,018

768,329

883,887

6,460

(757,054)

9,726,640

Total comprehensive income

Profit and loss

-

-

-

-

-

948,178

948,178

Other comprehensive income

-

Gain on the revaluation of land and buildings

-

-

Foreign currency translation diferrence

-

Fair value reserve (available-for-sale) financial assets

-

Net change in fair value

-

Net amount transferred to profit or loss

-

-

Gain on the revaluation of land and buildings

-

Net Fair value changes in AFS financial assets

-

Net gain/loss on previous AFS reclassified to FVTPL

-

-

Fair value reserve derecognised on disposal

-

Transfer to contingency reserve

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehesive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(156,030)

948,178

Transfer during the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends to equity holders

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total contribution and distributions to owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 DEC. 2022

8,000,000

825,018

768,329

883,887

6,460

35,094

10,674,817

Balance at 1 January 2023

Total comprehensive income

Profit and loss

Net gain/loss on previous AFS reclassified to FVTPL Fair value reserve derecognised on disposal Transfer to contingency reserve

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehesive income for the period

Transfer during the year Dividends to equity holders

Total contribution and distributions to owners Balance at 30 JUNE, 2023

8,000,000

825,018

768,329

609,704

6,460

(1,232,264)

8,977,247

-

8,000,000

825,018

768,329

609,704

6,460

(1,232,264)

8,977,247

-

-

-

-

-

316,020

316,020

-

-

-

63,204

(63,204)

-

-

-

-

63,204

-

(63,204)

-

-

-

-

63,204

-

252,816

316,020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,000,000

825,018

768,329

672,909

6,460

(979,448)

9,293,267

4

