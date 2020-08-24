Log in
Universal Logistics : 2020 2nd Quarter Investor Presentation

08/24/2020

08/24/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

FALL 2020

DISCLAIMER

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation and any other written or oral statements made by us or on our behalf to analysts, investors, the media, and others may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The terms "Universal," the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" mean collectively Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., a Michigan corporation, together with its subsidiaries when or where appropriate. The words "future," "anticipates," "assumes," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "objectives," "estimates," "expects,"

"targets," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "would," "will," "may," "might," "could," "should," "can," and similar terms and expressions often signify

forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information, but rather are related to future operations, strategies, financial results, or other developments. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Those statements are based on general assumptions and are subject to various risks, and because they also relate to the future, they are likewise subject to inherent uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, and projections expressed in such statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time, either as a result of future developments, new information, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. See also our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This presentation is the property of Universal, and any redistribution in any form without the express written consent of Universal is strictly prohibited.

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

2

ABOUT US

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Highlights

  • Suite of transportation and logistics solutions
  • Diversified, complementary service offerings
  • Variable cost model protects margin
  • Focused on sales growth and managing costs
  • Favorable long-term outlook across service lines

New Business Mix

Brokerage

15%

Value-added

30%

Truckload

23%

Intermodal

Dedicated23%

9%

Warren, MI

Headquarters

Nasdaq: ULH

$520 million Market Cap

4,600+ Tractor

Fleet Size

7,550 Direct Employees

and FTE's

55 Active

Value-Added Programs

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

4

OUR HISTORY

1981

2005

2015 - 2016

Corporate Streamline

Universal

Strategic

Initial Public

LINC & Westport

Universal Logistics

Six Strategic

Intermodal

Founded

Acquisitions

Offering

Acquisitions

Holdings

Acquisitions

(NASDAQ: ULH)

1981 - 2005

2012 - 2013

2018 - 2019

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

5

SERVICE LINES

SERVICE LINES

INTERMODAL

Drayage

Transports containerized cargo over short distances

Storage

Provides container, chassis and trailer storage near port or railhead locations

Maintenance & repair

Performs repair and preventative maintenance on all types of intermodal equipment

TRUCKLOAD

Truckload transportation

Uses a mix of owner-operated and company owned equipment to haul commodities in various end markets. Services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, refrigerated, and specialized equipment

Specialized truckload

Provides transportation services of customer goods which is over- weight, over-size, and a variety of other specialty characteristics

BROKERAGE

Truckload brokerage

Uses a nationwide network of broker carriers to fulfill the transportation capacity requirements of customers

Forwarding

Arranges and manages shipments of goods via ground, air and sea

Customs house brokerage

Provides expertise in customs & tariffs and offers the preparation of import/export documents

VALUE-ADDED

Sequencing and sub- assembly

Provides storage, pre-assembly and rapid delivery of parts

Material handling and consolidation

Coordinates receipt, unloading, sorting and out-bound delivery to specified destinations

Central materials area operations

Operates facilities that store customers' bulk orders until transported to assembly plants

Kitting and repacking

Provides multiple parts in one "kit" for a single assembly operation and repackaging of vendor supplied parts

Returnable container management

Manages the collection and return of customers' containers following delivery

DEDICATED

Dedicated transportation

Uses a mix of owner-operated and company owned equipment for committed capacity and close-loop transportation

Expedited transportation

Provides expedited direct shipment services using owner- operators

Yard management

Provides switching and inventory management of customer trailers and containers

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

7

INTERMODAL SERVICES

  • Asset-rightvariable cost model
  • Local and regional drayage
  • 50+ terminals, 14 full service container yards and 2,550 total tractors
  • Diversified customer base
    • BCO's
    • Steamship lines
    • Railroads
  • Target revenue: $500 million
  • Target margins: 10% - 12%

Business strategy

Operate a national drayage network supporting BCO's, steamship lines, and railroads by offering depot, trucking, and maintenance repair services in the markets where we operate.

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

8

TRUCKLOAD SERVICES

  • Asset-lightvariable cost model
  • A national network of 196 agents and company terminals in the U.S. and Canada
  • 1,290 total tractors
  • Mix of spot and contractual rates
  • Expertise and specialization in end markets served
    • Steel & metals
    • Oil & gas
    • Industrials
    • Retail & consumer goods
  • Target revenue: $200 million
  • Target margins: 6% - 8%

Business strategy

Operating regional supercenters with a focus on non-cyclical van business and flatbed where strategic.

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

9

BROKERAGE SERVICES

  • Asset-lightvariable cost model
  • Nationwide network broker carriers
  • Mix of spot and contractual rates
  • Expert 3PL offerings
    • Retail & consumer goods
    • Steel & metals
    • Industrials
  • Target revenue: $300 million
  • Target margins: 4% - 6%

Business strategy

Aggregate freight for large national accounts and optimize truckload assets where needed.

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

10

VALUE-ADDED SERVICES

- Customized customer solutions: in- plant or offsite using proprietary technology

  • 5 - 10 year contracts with high renewal rate; 55 active programs
  • 4,025 full-time equivalents
  • Long-tenuredcustomer base
    • Retail & consumer goods
    • Automotive
    • Class 8
    • Aerospace
  • Target revenue: $450 million
  • Target margins: 11% - 13%

Business strategy

Own the plant: Supporting inbound manufacturing for the OEM by providing multiple logistics services at the plants where we operate.

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

11

DEDICATED SERVICES

  • Asset-basedmodel
  • Custom tailored service offerings in the U.S. and Canada
  • Multi-yearcontracts
  • Serving industrial markets
  • 770 total tractors
  • Target revenue: $175 million - $200 million
  • Target margins: 10% - 12%

Business strategy

Own the plant: Supporting inbound manufacturing for the OEM by providing multiple logistics services at the plants where we operate.

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

12

SHIFT IN BUSINESS MIX

Strategic shift to more profitable services lines:

- $140 million in VAS and Dedicated wins

at full run rate in first half 2020

- 6 strategic intermodal acquisitions in key

markets: Southern California, Chicago,

and 26 locations east of the Mississippi

New Business Mix

Brokerage

15%

Value-added

30%

Truckload

23%

Dedicated

Intermodal

23%

9%

Former Business Mix

Brokerage

- Transforming brokerage to asset-backed

brokerage

- Consistent returns in legacy truckload

business

23%

Truckload

25%

Value-added

32%

Intermodal

Dedicated

8%

12%

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

13

WHO WE SERVE

CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

15

CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS

Customer

Truckload

Brokerage

Value-Added

Dedicated

Intermodal

General Motors

Walmart

Ford

General Electric

Fiat Chrysler

Mack

Ross Stores

Kraft Heinz

Niagara Bottling

Boeing

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

16

DIVERSIFICATION OF INDUSTRIES SERVED

2017

2020

OTHER

ENERGY

STEEL &

4%

ENERGY

9%

METALS

2%

7%

AUTOMOTIVE

STEEL &

OTHER

34%

METALS

AUTOMOTIVE

10%

40%

11%

INDUSTRIALS

INDUSTRIAL

15%

17%

RETAIL &

RETAIL &

CONSUMER

CONSUMER

GOODS

GOODS

30%

21%

Reduced exposure to automotive sector from 40% of

revenue in 2017 to 34% of revenue in the first half of 2020

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

17

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue (in millions)

Adjusted EPS

$374.3 $386.4 $377.4 $383.2 $375.5 $375.9 $382.2

$258.0

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2018

2019

2020

$0.70

$0.61

$0.53

$0.51 (1)

$0.42 (1)

$0.45

$0.40 (1)

$0.23

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2018

2019

2020

Adjusted Operating Margin

8.0%

7.0%

6.0%

6.4% (1)

6.3%

5.2%(1)

4.9%(1)

4.2%

4.0%

Adjusted Net Margin

5.2%

4.6%

3.7%(1)

3.2%(1)

2.9%(1)

3.2%

2.4%

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

  1. Q4 2018 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $7.0 million or $0.19 per share in litigation charges; Q3 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $27.0 million or $0.72 per share in litigation charges; Q4 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share in litigation charges. See appendix.

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

19

DEBT AND LIQUIDITY

  • Flexible balance sheet with ability to raise capital:
    • $350 million shelf offering
    • $110 million available on revolver
    • $100 million accordion feature on existing credit facility
    • Can leverage up to 3.5x debt to adjusted
      EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)Adjusted Debt to EBITDA

$172.0

3.1x

$145.4

$149.4

$90.9

2.8x

$84.2

2.7x

2.7x

2.7x

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 ttm

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 ttm

  1. Q3 2017 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $17.4 million or $0.38 per share in litigation charges; Q4 2018 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $7.0 million or $0.19 per share in litigation charges; Q3 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $27.0 million or $0.72 per share in litigation charges; Q4 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share in litigation charges. See appendix

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

20

CURRENT OUTLOOK

FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK

Revenue

Target Margin

Target Margin

Target Margin

Target Margin

Estimate

Low-End %

Low-End

High-End %

High-End

(Millions)

($ Millions)

($ Millions)

Services

Intermodal

$

390

8%

$

31

10%

$

39

Value-Added

310

10%

31

12%

37

Dedicated

120

8%

10

10%

12

Brokerage

300

4%

12

6%

18

Truckload

200

6%

12

8%

16

Total

$

1,320

7%

$

96

9%

$

122

Near-Term Targets

  • Target revenue: $2.0 billion
  • Reduce back-office expenses by 50-100 bps
  • Operating ratio target: 90.0%

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

22

INVESTING WITH ULH

Ingrained

Highly

customer

Well positioned

Proven business

experienced

relationships

to deliver long-

model built on a

leadership team,

with some of the

term

highly variable

with deep

most

shareholder

cost structure

industry

recognizable

value

knowledge

companies in

the world

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

23

APPENDIX

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation includes certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures and adjustments. Presented are EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company defines EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA, Debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and diluted earnings per share are adjusted in 2017 to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the impact of a $17.4 million pre-tax litigation charge, or $0.38 per diluted share, recorded in the third quarter 2017. EBITDA, Debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and diluted earnings per share are adjusted in 2018 to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the impact of a $7.0 million pre-tax litigation charge, or $0.19 per diluted share, recorded in the fourth quarter 2018. EBITDA, Debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and diluted earnings per share are adjusted in 2019 to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the impact of $27.0 million in pre-tax litigation charges, or $0.72 per diluted share, recorded in the third quarter 2019 and $2.9 million in pre-tax litigation charges, or $0.08 per diluted share, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The calculation of these measures, and a reconciliation to previously reported comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP is shown in the accompanying Appendix. The Company believes that this information, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that this information should be used in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 4, 2020 and previously filed public financial reports.

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

25

APPENDIX

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

July 4,

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Revenue

$

1,128,773

$

1,072,751

$

1,216,665

$

1,461,708

$

1,511,998

$

1,391,558

Adjusted Income from Operations

Income from operations

$

73,395

$

46,580

$

25,214

$

83,794

$

65,380

$

42,898

Litigation charges

-

-

17,356

7,000

29,992

29,992

Adjusted income from operations

$

73,395

$

46,580

$

42,570

$

90,794

$

95,372

$

72,890

Adjusted operating margin

6.5%

4.3%

3.5%

6.2%

6.3%

5.2%

Adjusted EBITDA

Net Income

$

40,001

$

24,244

$

28,153

$

52,178

$

37,586

$

18,652

Provision for income taxes

25,004

15,161

(11,012)

17,211

12,600

6,035

Interest expense, net

9,180

8,109

9,446

14,593

17,012

16,191

Depreciation

25,868

29,207

41,030

48,679

59,023

62,774

Amortization

9,005

7,495

5,965

5,746

15,742

15,706

EBITDA

$

109,058

$

84,216

$

73,582

$

138,407

$

141,963

$

119,358

Litigation Charges

-

-

17,356

7,000

29,992

29,992

Adjusted EBITDA

$

109,058

$

84,216

$

90,938

$

145,407

$

171,955

$

149,350

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Total debt, net of debt issuance costs

$

236,894

$

261,267

$

247,978

$

400,452

$

457,612

$

403,721

Adjusted EBITDA

109,058

84,216

90,938

145,407

171,955

149,350

Debt to adjusted EBITDA

2.17

3.10

2.73

2.75

2.66

2.70

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

26

APPENDIX

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Revenue

$

374,292

$

386,378

$

377,407

$

383,175

$

375,485

$

375,931

$

382,162

$

257,980

Adjusted Income from Operations

Income from Operations

$

22,530

$

17,907

$

26,513

$

30,716

$

(7,353)

$

15,504

$

23,908

$

10,839

Litigation charges

-

7,000

-

-

27,044

2,948

-

-

Adjusted Income from Operations

$

22,530

$

24,907

$

26,513

$

30,716

$

19,691

$

18,452

$

23,908

$

10,839

Adjusted operating margin

6.0%

6.4%

7.0%

8.0%

5.2%

4.9%

6.3%

4.2%

Adjusted EPS

EPS Diluted

$

0.53

$

0.32

$

0.61

$

0.70

$

(0.30)

$

0.32

$

0.45

$

0.23

Litigation charges net of tax

-

0.19

-

-

0.72

0.08

-

-

Adjusted EPS

$

0.53

$

0.51

$

0.61

$

0.70

$

0.42

$

0.40

$

0.45

$

0.23

Adjusted net income

Net income

$

15,055

$

9,020

$

17,297

$

19,972

$

(8,416)

$

8,737

$

12,163

$

6,168

Litigation charges net of tax

5,250

20,283

2,212

Adjusted net income

$

15,055

$

14,270

$

17,297

$

19,972

$

11,867

$

10,949

$

12,163

$

6,168

Adjusted net margin

4.0%

3.7%

4.6%

5.2%

3.2%

2.9%

3.2%

2.4%

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

27

CONTACT US

Steve Fitzpatrick

Investor Relations

sfitzpatrick@universallogistics.com

PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

28

Disclaimer

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 18:12:48 UTC
