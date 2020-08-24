Universal Logistics : 2020 2nd Quarter Investor Presentation 0 08/24/2020 | 02:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. FALL 2020 DISCLAIMER CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation and any other written or oral statements made by us or on our behalf to analysts, investors, the media, and others may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The terms "Universal," the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" mean collectively Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., a Michigan corporation, together with its subsidiaries when or where appropriate. The words "future," "anticipates," "assumes," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "objectives," "estimates," "expects," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "would," "will," "may," "might," "could," "should," "can," and similar terms and expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information, but rather are related to future operations, strategies, financial results, or other developments. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Those statements are based on general assumptions and are subject to various risks, and because they also relate to the future, they are likewise subject to inherent uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, and projections expressed in such statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time, either as a result of future developments, new information, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. See also our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This presentation is the property of Universal, and any redistribution in any form without the express written consent of Universal is strictly prohibited. PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 2 ABOUT US BUSINESS OVERVIEW Highlights Suite of transportation and logistics solutions

Diversified, complementary service offerings

Variable cost model protects margin

Focused on sales growth and managing costs

Favorable long-term outlook across service lines New Business Mix Brokerage 15% Value-added 30% Truckload 23% Intermodal Dedicated23% 9% Warren, MI Headquarters Nasdaq: ULH $520 million Market Cap 4,600+ Tractor Fleet Size 7,550 Direct Employees and FTE's 55 Active Value-Added Programs PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 4 OUR HISTORY 1981 2005 2015 - 2016 Corporate Streamline Universal Strategic Initial Public LINC & Westport Universal Logistics Six Strategic Intermodal Founded Acquisitions Offering Acquisitions Holdings Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ULH) 1981 - 2005 2012 - 2013 2018 - 2019 PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 5 SERVICE LINES SERVICE LINES INTERMODAL Drayage Transports containerized cargo over short distances Storage Provides container, chassis and trailer storage near port or railhead locations Maintenance & repair Performs repair and preventative maintenance on all types of intermodal equipment TRUCKLOAD Truckload transportation Uses a mix of owner-operated and company owned equipment to haul commodities in various end markets. Services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, refrigerated, and specialized equipment Specialized truckload Provides transportation services of customer goods which is over- weight, over-size, and a variety of other specialty characteristics BROKERAGE Truckload brokerage Uses a nationwide network of broker carriers to fulfill the transportation capacity requirements of customers Forwarding Arranges and manages shipments of goods via ground, air and sea Customs house brokerage Provides expertise in customs & tariffs and offers the preparation of import/export documents VALUE-ADDED Sequencing and sub- assembly Provides storage, pre-assembly and rapid delivery of parts Material handling and consolidation Coordinates receipt, unloading, sorting and out-bound delivery to specified destinations Central materials area operations Operates facilities that store customers' bulk orders until transported to assembly plants Kitting and repacking Provides multiple parts in one "kit" for a single assembly operation and repackaging of vendor supplied parts Returnable container management Manages the collection and return of customers' containers following delivery DEDICATED Dedicated transportation Uses a mix of owner-operated and company owned equipment for committed capacity and close-loop transportation Expedited transportation Provides expedited direct shipment services using owner- operators Yard management Provides switching and inventory management of customer trailers and containers PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 7 INTERMODAL SERVICES Asset-right variable cost model

variable cost model Local and regional drayage

50+ terminals, 14 full service container yards and 2,550 total tractors

Diversified customer base

BCO's Steamship lines Railroads

Target revenue: $500 million

Target margins: 10% - 12% Business strategy Operate a national drayage network supporting BCO's, steamship lines, and railroads by offering depot, trucking, and maintenance repair services in the markets where we operate. PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 8 TRUCKLOAD SERVICES Asset-light variable cost model

variable cost model A national network of 196 agents and company terminals in the U.S. and Canada

1,290 total tractors

Mix of spot and contractual rates

Expertise and specialization in end markets served

Steel & metals Oil & gas Industrials Retail & consumer goods

Target revenue: $200 million

Target margins: 6% - 8% Business strategy Operating regional supercenters with a focus on non-cyclical van business and flatbed where strategic. PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 9 BROKERAGE SERVICES Asset-light variable cost model

variable cost model Nationwide network broker carriers

Mix of spot and contractual rates

Expert 3PL offerings

Retail & consumer goods Steel & metals Industrials

Target revenue: $300 million

Target margins: 4% - 6% Business strategy Aggregate freight for large national accounts and optimize truckload assets where needed. PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 10 VALUE-ADDED SERVICES - Customized customer solutions: in- plant or offsite using proprietary technology 5 - 10 year contracts with high renewal rate; 55 active programs

4,025 full-time equivalents

full-time equivalents Long-tenured customer base

customer base Retail & consumer goods Automotive Class 8 Aerospace

Target revenue: $450 million

Target margins: 11% - 13% Business strategy Own the plant: Supporting inbound manufacturing for the OEM by providing multiple logistics services at the plants where we operate. PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 11 DEDICATED SERVICES Asset-based model

model Custom tailored service offerings in the U.S. and Canada

Multi-year contracts

contracts Serving industrial markets

770 total tractors

Target revenue: $175 million - $200 million

Target margins: 10% - 12% Business strategy Own the plant: Supporting inbound manufacturing for the OEM by providing multiple logistics services at the plants where we operate. PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 12 SHIFT IN BUSINESS MIX Strategic shift to more profitable services lines: - $140 million in VAS and Dedicated wins at full run rate in first half 2020 - 6 strategic intermodal acquisitions in key markets: Southern California, Chicago, and 26 locations east of the Mississippi New Business Mix Brokerage 15% Value-added 30% Truckload 23% Dedicated Intermodal 23% 9% Former Business Mix Brokerage - Transforming brokerage to asset-backed brokerage - Consistent returns in legacy truckload business 23% Truckload 25% Value-added 32% Intermodal Dedicated 8% 12% PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 13 WHO WE SERVE CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 15 CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS Customer Truckload Brokerage Value-Added Dedicated Intermodal General Motors Walmart Ford General Electric Fiat Chrysler Mack Ross Stores Kraft Heinz Niagara Bottling Boeing                             PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 16 DIVERSIFICATION OF INDUSTRIES SERVED 2017 2020 OTHER ENERGY STEEL & 4% ENERGY 9% METALS 2% 7% AUTOMOTIVE STEEL & OTHER 34% METALS AUTOMOTIVE 10% 40% 11% INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL 15% 17% RETAIL & RETAIL & CONSUMER CONSUMER GOODS GOODS 30% 21% Reduced exposure to automotive sector from 40% of revenue in 2017 to 34% of revenue in the first half of 2020 PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 17 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenue (in millions) Adjusted EPS $374.3 $386.4 $377.4 $383.2 $375.5 $375.9 $382.2 $258.0 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2018 2019 2020 $0.70 $0.61 $0.53 $0.51 (1) $0.42 (1) $0.45 $0.40 (1) $0.23 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2018 2019 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 8.0% 7.0% 6.0% 6.4% (1) 6.3% 5.2%(1) 4.9%(1) 4.2% 4.0% Adjusted Net Margin 5.2% 4.6% 3.7%(1) 3.2%(1) 2.9%(1) 3.2% 2.4% Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 Q4 2018 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $7.0 million or $0.19 per share in litigation charges; Q3 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $27.0 million or $0.72 per share in litigation charges; Q4 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share in litigation charges. See appendix. PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 19 DEBT AND LIQUIDITY Flexible balance sheet with ability to raise capital:

$350 million shelf offering $110 million available on revolver $100 million accordion feature on existing credit facility Can leverage up to 3.5x debt to adjusted

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)Adjusted Debt to EBITDA $172.0 3.1x $145.4 $149.4 $90.9 2.8x $84.2 2.7x 2.7x 2.7x 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 ttm 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 ttm Q3 2017 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $17.4 million or $0.38 per share in litigation charges; Q4 2018 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $7.0 million or $0.19 per share in litigation charges; Q3 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $27.0 million or $0.72 per share in litigation charges; Q4 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share in litigation charges. See appendix PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 20 CURRENT OUTLOOK FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK Revenue Target Margin Target Margin Target Margin Target Margin Estimate Low-End % Low-End High-End % High-End (Millions) ($ Millions) ($ Millions) Services Intermodal $ 390 8% $ 31 10% $ 39 Value-Added 310 10% 31 12% 37 Dedicated 120 8% 10 10% 12 Brokerage 300 4% 12 6% 18 Truckload 200 6% 12 8% 16 Total $ 1,320 7% $ 96 9% $ 122 Near-Term Targets Target revenue: $2.0 billion

Reduce back-office expenses by 50-100 bps

back-office expenses by 50-100 bps Operating ratio target: 90.0% PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 22 INVESTING WITH ULH Ingrained Highly customer Well positioned Proven business experienced relationships to deliver long- model built on a leadership team, with some of the term highly variable with deep most shareholder cost structure industry recognizable value knowledge companies in the world PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 23 APPENDIX RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES This presentation includes certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures and adjustments. Presented are EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company defines EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA, Debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and diluted earnings per share are adjusted in 2017 to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the impact of a $17.4 million pre-tax litigation charge, or $0.38 per diluted share, recorded in the third quarter 2017. EBITDA, Debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and diluted earnings per share are adjusted in 2018 to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the impact of a $7.0 million pre-tax litigation charge, or $0.19 per diluted share, recorded in the fourth quarter 2018. EBITDA, Debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and diluted earnings per share are adjusted in 2019 to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the impact of $27.0 million in pre-tax litigation charges, or $0.72 per diluted share, recorded in the third quarter 2019 and $2.9 million in pre-tax litigation charges, or $0.08 per diluted share, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The calculation of these measures, and a reconciliation to previously reported comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP is shown in the accompanying Appendix. The Company believes that this information, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that this information should be used in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 4, 2020 and previously filed public financial reports. PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 25 APPENDIX Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, July 4, 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) Revenue $ 1,128,773 $ 1,072,751 $ 1,216,665 $ 1,461,708 $ 1,511,998 $ 1,391,558 Adjusted Income from Operations Income from operations $ 73,395 $ 46,580 $ 25,214 $ 83,794 $ 65,380 $ 42,898 Litigation charges - - 17,356 7,000 29,992 29,992 Adjusted income from operations $ 73,395 $ 46,580 $ 42,570 $ 90,794 $ 95,372 $ 72,890 Adjusted operating margin 6.5% 4.3% 3.5% 6.2% 6.3% 5.2% Adjusted EBITDA Net Income $ 40,001 $ 24,244 $ 28,153 $ 52,178 $ 37,586 $ 18,652 Provision for income taxes 25,004 15,161 (11,012) 17,211 12,600 6,035 Interest expense, net 9,180 8,109 9,446 14,593 17,012 16,191 Depreciation 25,868 29,207 41,030 48,679 59,023 62,774 Amortization 9,005 7,495 5,965 5,746 15,742 15,706 EBITDA $ 109,058 $ 84,216 $ 73,582 $ 138,407 $ 141,963 $ 119,358 Litigation Charges - - 17,356 7,000 29,992 29,992 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,058 $ 84,216 $ 90,938 $ 145,407 $ 171,955 $ 149,350 Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Total debt, net of debt issuance costs $ 236,894 $ 261,267 $ 247,978 $ 400,452 $ 457,612 $ 403,721 Adjusted EBITDA 109,058 84,216 90,938 145,407 171,955 149,350 Debt to adjusted EBITDA 2.17 3.10 2.73 2.75 2.66 2.70 PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 26 APPENDIX Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) Revenue $ 374,292 $ 386,378 $ 377,407 $ 383,175 $ 375,485 $ 375,931 $ 382,162 $ 257,980 Adjusted Income from Operations Income from Operations $ 22,530 $ 17,907 $ 26,513 $ 30,716 $ (7,353) $ 15,504 $ 23,908 $ 10,839 Litigation charges - 7,000 - - 27,044 2,948 - - Adjusted Income from Operations $ 22,530 $ 24,907 $ 26,513 $ 30,716 $ 19,691 $ 18,452 $ 23,908 $ 10,839 Adjusted operating margin 6.0% 6.4% 7.0% 8.0% 5.2% 4.9% 6.3% 4.2% Adjusted EPS EPS Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.32 $ 0.61 $ 0.70 $ (0.30) $ 0.32 $ 0.45 $ 0.23 Litigation charges net of tax - 0.19 - - 0.72 0.08 - - Adjusted EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 0.61 $ 0.70 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.45 $ 0.23 Adjusted net income Net income $ 15,055 $ 9,020 $ 17,297 $ 19,972 $ (8,416) $ 8,737 $ 12,163 $ 6,168 Litigation charges net of tax 5,250 20,283 2,212 Adjusted net income $ 15,055 $ 14,270 $ 17,297 $ 19,972 $ 11,867 $ 10,949 $ 12,163 $ 6,168 Adjusted net margin 4.0% 3.7% 4.6% 5.2% 3.2% 2.9% 3.2% 2.4% PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 27 CONTACT US Steve Fitzpatrick Investor Relations sfitzpatrick@universallogistics.com PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS 28 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 18:12:48 UTC 0 All news about UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. 02:13p UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS : 2020 2nd Quarter Investor Presentation PU 08/13 UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN.. AQ 07/31 UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi.. AQ 07/15 UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on Thursday, July 3.. PR 06/18 UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (for.. AQ 05/14 UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN.. AQ 04/30 UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi.. AQ 04/07 UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS : to Report First Quarter 2020 Earnings on Thursday, April 3.. PR 03/16 UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN.. AQ 02/28 UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA