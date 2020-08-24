Universal Logistics : 2020 2nd Quarter Investor Presentation

This presentation and any other written or oral statements made by us or on our behalf to analysts, investors, the media, and others may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The terms "Universal," the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" mean collectively Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., a Michigan corporation, together with its subsidiaries when or where appropriate. The words "future," "anticipates," "assumes," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "objectives," "estimates," "expects,"
"targets," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "would," "will," "may," "might," "could," "should," "can," and similar terms and expressions often signify
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information, but rather are related to future operations, strategies, financial results, or other developments. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Those statements are based on general assumptions and are subject to various risks, and because they also relate to the future, they are likewise subject to inherent uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, and projections expressed in such statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time, either as a result of future developments, new information, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. See also our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This presentation is the property of Universal, and any redistribution in any form without the express written consent of Universal is strictly prohibited.
ABOUT US
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Highlights
Suite of transportation and logistics solutions
Diversified, complementary service offerings
Variable cost model protects margin
Focused on sales growth and managing costs
Favorable long-term outlook across service lines
New Business Mix
Brokerage
15%
Value-added
30%
Truckload
23%
Intermodal
Dedicated23%
9%
Warren, MI
Headquarters
Nasdaq: ULH
$520 million Market Cap
4,600+ Tractor
Fleet Size
7,550 Direct Employees
and FTE's
55 Active
Value-Added Programs
OUR HISTORY
1981
2005
2015 - 2016
Corporate Streamline
Universal
Strategic
Initial Public
LINC & Westport
Universal Logistics
Six Strategic
Intermodal
Founded
Acquisitions
Offering
Acquisitions
Holdings
Acquisitions
(NASDAQ: ULH)
1981 - 2005
2012 - 2013
2018 - 2019
SERVICE LINES
SERVICE LINES
INTERMODAL
Drayage
Transports containerized cargo over short distances
Storage
Provides container, chassis and trailer storage near port or railhead locations
Maintenance & repair
Performs repair and preventative maintenance on all types of intermodal equipment
TRUCKLOAD
Truckload transportation
Uses a mix of owner-operated and company owned equipment to haul commodities in various end markets. Services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, refrigerated, and specialized equipment
Specialized truckload
Provides transportation services of customer goods which is over- weight, over-size, and a variety of other specialty characteristics
BROKERAGE
Truckload brokerage
Uses a nationwide network of broker carriers to fulfill the transportation capacity requirements of customers
Forwarding
Arranges and manages shipments of goods via ground, air and sea
Customs house brokerage
Provides expertise in customs & tariffs and offers the preparation of import/export documents
VALUE-ADDED
Sequencing and sub- assembly
Provides storage, pre-assembly and rapid delivery of parts
Material handling and consolidation
Coordinates receipt, unloading, sorting and out-bound delivery to specified destinations
Central materials area operations
Operates facilities that store customers' bulk orders until transported to assembly plants
Kitting and repacking
Provides multiple parts in one "kit" for a single assembly operation and repackaging of vendor supplied parts
Returnable container management
Manages the collection and return of customers' containers following delivery
DEDICATED
Dedicated transportation
Uses a mix of owner-operated and company owned equipment for committed capacity and close-loop transportation
Expedited transportation
Provides expedited direct shipment services using owner- operators
Yard management
Provides switching and inventory management of customer trailers and containers
INTERMODAL SERVICES
Asset-rightvariable cost model
Local and regional drayage
50+ terminals, 14 full service container yards and 2,550 total tractors
Diversified customer base
BCO's
Steamship lines
Railroads
Target revenue: $500 million
Target margins: 10% - 12%
Business strategy
Operate a national drayage network supporting BCO's, steamship lines, and railroads by offering depot, trucking, and maintenance repair services in the markets where we operate.
TRUCKLOAD SERVICES
Asset-lightvariable cost model
A national network of 196 agents and company terminals in the U.S. and Canada
1,290 total tractors
Mix of spot and contractual rates
Expertise and specialization in end markets served
Steel & metals
Oil & gas
Industrials
Retail & consumer goods
Target revenue: $200 million
Target margins: 6% - 8%
Business strategy
Operating regional supercenters with a focus on non-cyclical van business and flatbed where strategic.
BROKERAGE SERVICES
Asset-lightvariable cost model
Nationwide network broker carriers
Mix of spot and contractual rates
Expert 3PL offerings
Retail & consumer goods
Steel & metals
Industrials
Target revenue: $300 million
Target margins: 4% - 6%
Business strategy
Aggregate freight for large national accounts and optimize truckload assets where needed.
VALUE-ADDED SERVICES
- Customized customer solutions: in- plant or offsite using proprietary technology
5 - 10 year contracts with high renewal rate; 55 active programs
4,025 full-time equivalents
Long-tenuredcustomer base
Retail & consumer goods
Automotive
Class 8
Aerospace
Target revenue: $450 million
Target margins: 11% - 13%
Business strategy
Own the plant: Supporting inbound manufacturing for the OEM by providing multiple logistics services at the plants where we operate.
DEDICATED SERVICES
Asset-basedmodel
Custom tailored service offerings in the U.S. and Canada
Multi-yearcontracts
Serving industrial markets
770 total tractors
Target revenue: $175 million - $200 million
Target margins: 10% - 12%
Business strategy
Own the plant: Supporting inbound manufacturing for the OEM by providing multiple logistics services at the plants where we operate.
SHIFT IN BUSINESS MIX
Strategic shift to more profitable services lines:
- $140 million in VAS and Dedicated wins
at full run rate in first half 2020
- 6 strategic intermodal acquisitions in key
markets: Southern California, Chicago,
and 26 locations east of the Mississippi
New Business Mix
Brokerage
15%
Value-added
30%
Truckload
23%
Dedicated
Intermodal
23%
9%
Former Business Mix
Brokerage
- Transforming brokerage to asset-backed
brokerage
- Consistent returns in legacy truckload
business
23%
Truckload
25%
Value-added
32%
Intermodal
Dedicated
8%
12%
WHO WE SERVE
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS
Customer
Truckload
Brokerage
Value-Added
Dedicated
Intermodal
General Motors
Walmart
Ford
General Electric
Fiat Chrysler
Mack
Ross Stores
Kraft Heinz
Niagara Bottling
Boeing
DIVERSIFICATION OF INDUSTRIES SERVED
2017
2020
OTHER
ENERGY
STEEL &
4%
ENERGY
9%
METALS
2%
7%
AUTOMOTIVE
STEEL &
OTHER
34%
METALS
AUTOMOTIVE
10%
40%
11%
INDUSTRIALS
INDUSTRIAL
15%
17%
RETAIL &
RETAIL &
CONSUMER
CONSUMER
GOODS
GOODS
30%
21%
Reduced exposure to automotive sector from 40% of
revenue in 2017 to 34% of revenue in the first half of 2020
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenue (in millions)
Adjusted EPS
$374.3 $386.4 $377.4 $383.2 $375.5 $375.9 $382.2
$258.0
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2018
2019
2020
$0.70
$0.61
$0.53
$0.51 (1)
$0.42 (1)
$0.45
$0.40 (1)
$0.23
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2018
2019
2020
Adjusted Operating Margin
8.0%
7.0%
6.0%
6.4% (1)
6.3%
5.2%(1)
4.9%(1)
4.2%
4.0%
Adjusted Net Margin
5.2%
4.6%
3.7%(1)
3.2%(1)
2.9%(1)
3.2%
2.4%
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
Q4 2018 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $7.0 million or $0.19 per share in litigation charges; Q3 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $27.0 million or $0.72 per share in litigation charges; Q4 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share in litigation charges. See appendix.
DEBT AND LIQUIDITY
Flexible balance sheet with ability to raise capital:
$350 million shelf offering
$110 million available on revolver
$100 million accordion feature on existing credit facility
Can leverage up to 3.5x debt to adjusted
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)Adjusted Debt to EBITDA
$172.0
3.1x
$145.4
$149.4
$90.9
2.8x
$84.2
2.7x
2.7x
2.7x
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 ttm
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 ttm
Q3 2017 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $17.4 million or $0.38 per share in litigation charges; Q4 2018 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $7.0 million or $0.19 per share in litigation charges; Q3 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $27.0 million or $0.72 per share in litigation charges; Q4 2019 is adjusted to exclude the impact of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share in litigation charges. See appendix
CURRENT OUTLOOK
FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK
Revenue
Target Margin
Target Margin
Target Margin
Target Margin
Estimate
Low-End %
Low-End
High-End %
High-End
(Millions)
($ Millions)
($ Millions)
Services
Intermodal
$
390
8%
$
31
10%
$
39
Value-Added
310
10%
31
12%
37
Dedicated
120
8%
10
10%
12
Brokerage
300
4%
12
6%
18
Truckload
200
6%
12
8%
16
Total
$
1,320
7%
$
96
9%
$
122
Near-Term Targets
Target revenue: $2.0 billion
Reduce back-office expenses by 50-100 bps
Operating ratio target: 90.0%
INVESTING WITH ULH
Ingrained
Highly
customer
Well positioned
Proven business
experienced
relationships
to deliver long-
model built on a
leadership team,
with some of the
term
highly variable
with deep
most
shareholder
cost structure
industry
recognizable
value
knowledge
companies in
the world
APPENDIX
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
This presentation includes certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures and adjustments. Presented are EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company defines EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA, Debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and diluted earnings per share are adjusted in 2017 to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the impact of a $17.4 million pre-tax litigation charge, or $0.38 per diluted share, recorded in the third quarter 2017. EBITDA, Debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and diluted earnings per share are adjusted in 2018 to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the impact of a $7.0 million pre-tax litigation charge, or $0.19 per diluted share, recorded in the fourth quarter 2018. EBITDA, Debt to EBITDA, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net margin and diluted earnings per share are adjusted in 2019 to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the impact of $27.0 million in pre-tax litigation charges, or $0.72 per diluted share, recorded in the third quarter 2019 and $2.9 million in pre-tax litigation charges, or $0.08 per diluted share, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The calculation of these measures, and a reconciliation to previously reported comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP is shown in the accompanying Appendix. The Company believes that this information, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that this information should be used in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 4, 2020 and previously filed public financial reports.
