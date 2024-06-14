QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING

This proxy statement sets forth information relating to the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal" or the "Company") in connection with our 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders or any adjournment or postponement thereof (the "Annual Meeting"). This proxy statement is being furnished by our Board for use at the Annual Meeting to be held on April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be held at 12225 Stephens Road, Warren, Michigan 48089.

This proxy statement and form of proxy are first being mailed on or about March 29, 2024 to our shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2024 (the "Record Date").

The following answers address some questions you may have regarding the Annual Meeting. These questions and answers may not include all of the information that may be important to you, and you should refer to the more detailed information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement.

What is the purpose of the Annual Meeting?

At the Annual Meeting, our shareholders will act upon the matters outlined in the accompanying notice. Those matters include electing our directors, voting to approve the Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, and ratifying the appointment of our independent public accounting firm. We will also consider such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

Who is entitled to vote?

Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote their shares at the meeting. Holders of our common stock are entitled to one vote per share.

What is the difference between a shareholder of record and a street name holder?

These terms describe how your shares are held. If your shares are registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, you are a shareholder of record. If your shares are held in the name of a broker, bank, trust, or other nominee as a custodian, you are a street name holder.

Who can attend the Annual Meeting?

All shareholders as of the Record Date or their duly appointed proxies may attend the Annual Meeting. Depending on the then- current conditions, attendees may be subject to health screening procedures consistent with practices advised by governmental authorities or otherwise then in effect for visitors entering the meeting location, and seating may be limited to comply with applicable governmental guidelines.

What is required for admission to the Annual Meeting?

Shareholders planning to attend the Annual Meeting must notify the Company at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting by contacting our corporate secretary, Steven Fitzpatrick, at (586) 920-0100. Shareholders who are street name holders must also bring a copy of a brokerage statement reflecting their ownership as of the Record Date in order to attend the Annual Meeting. Shareholders who vote their shares by proxy do not need to attend the Annual Meeting. The Company urges all shareholders to promptly submit their proxy for the meeting regardless of whether you plan to attend in person. Your vote is important.

What is a proxy?

A proxy is your legal designation of another person to vote on your behalf. By completing and returning the enclosed proxy card, you are authorizing the people appointed as proxies by our Board to vote your shares as indicated on the proxy card.