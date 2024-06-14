UNIVERSAL
LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
2023
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING,
PROXY STATEMENT AND
ANNUAL REPORT
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
12755 E. Nine Mile Road
Warren, Michigan 48089
-
920-0100
www.universallogistics.com
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
To Be Held on April 24, 2024
To our Shareholders:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., a Michigan corporation. The meeting will be held at 12225 Stephens Road, Warren, Michigan 48089, on April 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The meeting is being held for the following purposes:
- To elect 11 directors to serve for the ensuing year.
- To approve the Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. 2024 Equity Incentive Plan.
- To ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2024.
- To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the meeting.
These matters are more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement. Only shareholders of record of our common stock as of the close of business on March 8, 2024 are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting. Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the
Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented. We ask that you vote your shares as soon as possible.
By order of the board of directors,
/s/ Steven Fitzpatrick
STEVEN FITZPATRICK
Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations, Secretary
March 29, 2024
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on April 24, 2024:
The Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 are available at www.proxyvote.com.
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
_______________
PROXY STATEMENT
FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON APRIL 24, 2024
_______________
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting
1
Board of Directors and Corporate Governance
4
Directors
4
Director Independence
6
Board Structure and Role in Oversight
6
Board Diversity Matrix
7
Board Meetings
7
Board Committees and Composition
7
Director Nominating Process
8
Director Compensation
9
Communications with Directors and Attendance at the Annual Meetings
10
Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
10
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
10
Derivative Trading, Hedging and Trading Plans
10
Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions
11
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management
13
Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance
14
Executive Compensation
15
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
15
Compensation Committee Report
19
Compensation Tables
19
Audit-RelatedMatters
27
Audit Committee Report
27
Audit Committee Approval Policies
28
Services Provided by Outside Auditors
28
Proposals to be Presented at the Annual Meeting
28
Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors
28
Proposal No. 2: Approval of the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan
29
Proposal No. 3: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
35
Other Matters
36
Additional Information
36
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING
This proxy statement sets forth information relating to the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal" or the "Company") in connection with our 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders or any adjournment or postponement thereof (the "Annual Meeting"). This proxy statement is being furnished by our Board for use at the Annual Meeting to be held on April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be held at 12225 Stephens Road, Warren, Michigan 48089.
This proxy statement and form of proxy are first being mailed on or about March 29, 2024 to our shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2024 (the "Record Date").
The following answers address some questions you may have regarding the Annual Meeting. These questions and answers may not include all of the information that may be important to you, and you should refer to the more detailed information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement.
What is the purpose of the Annual Meeting?
At the Annual Meeting, our shareholders will act upon the matters outlined in the accompanying notice. Those matters include electing our directors, voting to approve the Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, and ratifying the appointment of our independent public accounting firm. We will also consider such other business as may properly come before the meeting.
Who is entitled to vote?
Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote their shares at the meeting. Holders of our common stock are entitled to one vote per share.
What is the difference between a shareholder of record and a street name holder?
These terms describe how your shares are held. If your shares are registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, you are a shareholder of record. If your shares are held in the name of a broker, bank, trust, or other nominee as a custodian, you are a street name holder.
Who can attend the Annual Meeting?
All shareholders as of the Record Date or their duly appointed proxies may attend the Annual Meeting. Depending on the then- current conditions, attendees may be subject to health screening procedures consistent with practices advised by governmental authorities or otherwise then in effect for visitors entering the meeting location, and seating may be limited to comply with applicable governmental guidelines.
What is required for admission to the Annual Meeting?
Shareholders planning to attend the Annual Meeting must notify the Company at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting by contacting our corporate secretary, Steven Fitzpatrick, at (586) 920-0100. Shareholders who are street name holders must also bring a copy of a brokerage statement reflecting their ownership as of the Record Date in order to attend the Annual Meeting. Shareholders who vote their shares by proxy do not need to attend the Annual Meeting. The Company urges all shareholders to promptly submit their proxy for the meeting regardless of whether you plan to attend in person. Your vote is important.
What is a proxy?
A proxy is your legal designation of another person to vote on your behalf. By completing and returning the enclosed proxy card, you are authorizing the people appointed as proxies by our Board to vote your shares as indicated on the proxy card.
1
What constitutes a quorum?
The authorized capital stock of Universal consists of 100,000,000 shares of common stock, no par value. As of the Record Date, 26,309,223 shares of our common stock are outstanding and entitled to vote. The presence at the Annual Meeting, in person or by proxy, of the holders of a majority of the shares of our common stock outstanding and entitled to vote on the Record Date will constitute a quorum, permitting business to be conducted at the meeting. Proxies that are received and marked as withholding authority, abstentions, and broker non-votes will be included in the calculation of the number of shares considered to be represented at the meeting.
How do I vote?
You may vote by mail or by following the alternative voting procedures described on the accompanying proxy card. If you complete, sign and return the proxy card, it will be voted as you direct. If no choice is specified on a signed proxy card, the persons named as proxies will vote in accordance with the recommendations of the Board, as set out below.
If you hold shares in street name through a broker or other nominee, your broker or nominee may not be permitted to exercise voting discretion with respect to some of the matters to be acted upon. Under current stock exchange rules, brokers who do not have instructions from their customers may not use their discretion in voting their customers' shares on certain specific matters that are not considered to be routine matters, including the election of directors, executive compensation, and other significant matters. The proposals in this proxy statement to elect the nominees for director and to approve the Company's 2024 Equity Incentive Plan are not considered to be routine matters. Therefore, without your specific instructions, your shares will not be voted on these matters and will not be counted in determining the number of shares necessary for approval. Shares represented by such broker non-votes, however, will be counted in determining whether there is a quorum. You should follow the directions provided by your nominee regarding instructions on how to vote your shares.
The ratification of the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm is considered a routine matter. If beneficial owners fail to give voting instructions, then brokers, banks, and other nominees will have the discretionary authority to vote shares of our common stock with respect to this proposal.
You may vote in person at the meeting if you are a shareholder of record as of the Record Date.
What is a broker non-vote?
Generally, a broker non-vote occurs when a broker, bank or other nominee holding shares in street name for a customer is precluded from exercising voting discretion on a particular proposal because (1) the beneficial owner has not instructed the nominee on how to vote, and (2) the nominee lacks discretionary voting power to vote such issues. Under NASDAQ rules, a nominee does not have discretionary voting power with respect to the approval of non-routine matters absent specific voting instructions from the beneficial owners of such shares.
What are the Board's recommendations?
Unless you give other instructions on your proxy card, the persons named as proxy holders on the proxy card will vote in accordance with the recommendations of the Board. The Board's recommendations are set forth together with each proposal in this proxy statement. In summary, the Board recommends a vote:
- "FOR" the election of the nominated slate of directors.
- "FOR" the proposal to approve the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan.
- "FOR" the ratification of the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm.
What vote is required to approve each proposal?
- Election of Directors. The affirmative vote of the holders of shares of our common stock representing a plurality of the shares of our common stock voting on the matter is required for the election of directors. Votes withheld and broker non-votes are not counted toward a nominee's total number of votes.
- Other Proposals. For the other proposals, the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, assuming a quorum is present, will be required for approval. A properly executed proxy marked "ABSTAIN" with respect to any such matter will not be voted. It will, however, be counted for purposes of determining whether there is a quorum. Accordingly, abstention will have no effect on the outcome of the vote.
2
Are there other matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting?
As of the date of this proxy statement, our Board does not know of any other matters that may come before the meeting. Should any other matter requiring a vote of the shareholders arise and be properly presented at the meeting, the proxy included with this proxy statement confers upon the persons named in the proxy and designated to vote the shares discretionary authority to vote or otherwise act with respect to any such matter in accordance with their best judgment.
Can I revoke or change my proxy after I return my proxy card?
Yes. Any proxy may be revoked by a shareholder at any time before it is exercised at the meeting by delivering to our secretary a written notice of revocation or a duly executed proxy bearing a later date, or by voting in person at the meeting.
Who is paying for the expenses involved in preparing and mailing this proxy statement?
Universal is paying the expenses involved in preparing, assembling, and mailing these proxy materials and all costs of soliciting proxies. Our executive officers and other employees may solicit proxies, without additional compensation, personally and by telephone and other means of communication. We will reimburse brokers and others holding our common stock in their names or in the names of their nominees for their reasonable expenses in forwarding proxy materials to beneficial owners.
How many directors are there?
Our bylaws provide that the number of directors shall not be less than one or more than 13 members, with the precise number to be fixed by resolution of the Board. Currently, we have 11 directors. The Board has recommended 11 nominees for election at the meeting.
How long do directors serve?
Our bylaws provide that each director holds office until the subsequent annual meeting of shareholders after the director's election and until a successor is elected and qualified, or until the director's earlier resignation, removal from office, or death. The shareholders of the Company elect successors for directors whose terms have expired at the meeting. The Board elects members to fill new membership positions and vacancies in unexpired terms on the Board.
Do the shareholders elect the executive officers?
No. Executive officers are elected by the Board and hold office until their successors are elected and qualified or until the earlier of their death, retirement, resignation, or removal.
Our Website
We maintain a website at www.universallogistics.com. The information on our website is not a part of this proxy statement, and it is not incorporated into any other filings we make with the SEC. We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under the SEC's Regulation FD. Such disclosures typically will be included within the Investor Relations section of our website. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, you are urged to promptly submit your proxy.
3
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Directors
Our Board currently consists of 11 directors. Members of our Board are elected annually to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected and qualified. Our Board has nominated for election each of the current directors. The biography of each of the nominees below contains information regarding the person's service as director, business experience, director positions held currently or at any time during the last five years, and the experience, qualifications, attributes, or skills that caused the Board to determine that the person should serve as a director.
Grant E. Belanger
Director Since 2016
Grant E. Belanger, age 63, is currently the principal of G. Belanger Consultants LLC, a management consulting firm. Mr. Belanger retired in 2015 from Ford Motor Company. There, he held various management positions for 30 years, including executive director of Material Planning and Logistics. Mr. Belanger previously served as a member of the board of directors of Ford Otosan, a publicly traded joint venture between Ford and Koc Holding located in Kocaeli, Turkey. He currently serves on our Audit Committee. Mr. Belanger brings to the Board demonstrated leadership abilities and a keen understanding of the transportation, logistics, and manufacturing businesses, both domestically and internationally. His ability to offer the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) perspective on critical business issues is invaluable to the Board.
Frederick P. Calderone
Director Since 2009
Frederick P. Calderone, age 73, retired in 2016 after over 20 years of service as a vice president of a diversified holding company headquartered in Warren, Michigan. During his career, Mr. Calderone was widely recognized for his expertise in corporate, partnership and individual income tax matters; estate planning; tax planning for multinational businesses; mergers, acquisitions and commercial transactions; tax controversies and litigation; and corporate accounting. Earlier in his career, Mr. Calderone was a partner with Deloitte, Haskins, & Sells. Mr. Calderone has also served as a member of the board of directors of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) since 1998. Mr. Calderone possesses a long history of advising and providing executive oversight to transportation and logistics companies. With his thorough understanding of financial reporting, generally accepted accounting principles, financial analytics, taxation, and budgeting, Mr. Calderone brings to the board a unique combination of expertise in accounting, strategic planning, and finance.
Daniel J. Deane
Director Since 2009
Daniel J. Deane, age 68, has served as president of Nicholson Terminal & Dock Company since 1990. Mr. Deane also serves as president of Shamrock Chartering Company and has been a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers since 1985. He is a member of the International Stevedoring Council. Previously, Mr. Deane served on the board of Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber and is a past president of the Port of Detroit Operators Association. He currently serves on our Audit Committee. Mr. Deane possesses significant experience in operations, management, finance, and strategic planning for various companies in the transportation industry. His deep knowledge of not only operators providing numerous modes of transportation services but also the practices and procedures of OEMs and other shippers qualifies Mr. Deane as an instrumental resource in his capacity as a director.
Clarence W. Gooden
Director Since 2018
Clarence W. Gooden, age 72, retired from CSX Corporation in May 2017. During his 47 years at CSX, Mr. Gooden held numerous leadership positions, including vice chairman and president from September 2015 through February 2017. Mr. Gooden currently serves on the advisory board of Argo Consulting, LLC, an operations improvements consulting firm. He previously served as a director of the National Association of Manufacturers, TTX Company, and the National Freight Transportation Association and as a member of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank's Trade and Transportation Advisory Council. Mr. Gooden possesses extensive experience and a network of relationships in railroads, transportation, logistics, finance, energy, and commodities. A proven industry leader, he brings the perspective and insight of a successful transportation executive to the board's role in formulating and evaluating the Company's business planning and execution.
4
Marcus D. Hudson
Director Since 2023
Marcus D. Hudson, age 53, is a Senior Managing Director of Calderone Advisory Group. Mr. Hudson has more than 25 years of financial executive leadership, consulting and advisory experience across a broad range of industries including manufacturing, municipalities, and utilities. He previously served as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at both the Wayne County Airport Authority and the Detroit Water and Sewer System. Before his time in these roles, Mr. Hudson served in senior leadership at Tecumseh Products Company, a global manufacturer of residential and commercial refrigeration compressors, and BBK, Ltd., a boutique financial advisory and turnaround firm. Mr. Hudson is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Managerial Accountant, Certified Turnaround Professional, Certified Insolvency & Restructuring Advisor, and series- 3 Certified Trading Advisor. He holds degrees from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business (M.B.A.) and Michigan State University (B.A., Accounting). Mr. Hudson has a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of not only finance and accounting but also the Company's customer base. His extensive experience brings a unique perspective that will enhance the Board during a transformational time in the transportation industry.
Matthew T. Moroun
Director Since 2004
Matthew T. Moroun, age 50, is chairman of our Board. He is also currently chairman of our executive committee and our Compensation Committee. Mr. Moroun significantly influences the management and operating policies of other family-owned businesses engaged in transportation, insurance, business services, and real estate development and management. He has served as a director of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) since 1992 and its chairman since 2007. Mr. Moroun is the father of Matthew J. Moroun, a member of our Board. Mr. Moroun's long-term, substantive leadership experience allows him to provide operational, financial, business, capital markets, and strategic expertise to our Board. He possesses first-hand knowledge of market-leading practices in our industry. His perspective on transportation, automotive, real estate, infrastructure, and government relations enhances the Board's ability to oversee and direct our strategy, business planning, and execution.
Matthew J. Moroun
Director Since 2020
Matthew J. Moroun, age 23, is a director of Universal. He is also employed in other Moroun family-owned businesses engaged in transportation and business services. Mr. Moroun has served as a director of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) since 2020. Mr. Moroun holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame. Mr. Moroun is the son of our Chairman, Matthew T. Moroun. Mr. Moroun provides an important perspective to the Board during this period of disruption and transformation in the industry. Additionally, Moroun family members have a special interest in the continuing success of the Company and have always played an important role in the business. Mr. Moroun's participation on the Board will ensure that the tradition of family stewardship continues.
Tim Phillips
Director Since 2020
Tim Phillips, age 58, became our president and chief executive officer in January 2020. He previously served as Universal's executive vice president of transportation since January 2019. From October 2009 to January 2019, Mr. Phillips held the position of president of Universal Intermodal Services, Inc., the Company's intermodal subsidiary. Prior to that role, he served as president of a predecessor to UACL Logistics, LLC from January 2007 to September 2009. He also served as vice president of a predecessor to Universal Intermodal Services, Inc. from October 2004 to December 2006 and held various operational positions there beginning in August 1989. Mr. Phillips holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from Eastern Michigan University. His wealth of experience at Universal across several operating segments, along with his knowledge of the day-to-day management of the Company, provides the board an important perspective in establishing and overseeing the financial, operational, and strategic direction of the Company.
Michael A. Regan
Director Since 2013
Michael A. Regan, age 69, is the chief relationship development officer of TranzAct Technologies, Inc., a privately held logistics information company that he co-founded in 1984. Mr. Regan was chief executive officer and chairman of the board for TranzAct until 2011. Prior to starting TranzAct, Mr. Regan worked for Bank of America, PriceWaterhouse, and the Union Pacific Corporation. He is a certified public accountant with a B.S.B.A. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He serves or has served on the boards of numerous industry groups including the American Society of Transportation & Logistics, National Industrial Transportation League and the National Association of Strategic Shippers. He is the past chairman of the Transportation Intermediaries Association Foundation and was the recipient of the 2014 Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals Distinguished Service Award. Mr. Regan's extensive experience in the logistics industry and his background and experience in both internal and external auditing make him uniquely qualified to serve on our Board.
5
Richard P. Urban
Director Since 2004
Richard P. Urban, age 82, is chairman of our Audit Committee. Mr. Urban previously served as an executive in various supply and logistics capacities at DaimlerChrysler AG and several of its predecessor companies. He has an M.B.A. from Michigan State University. Mr. Urban brings to the board a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the transportation industry. His management experience with supply and logistics operations not only provide him with insight into our financial affairs but also enable him to conduct effective oversight of the Company's actions.
H. E. Scott Wolfe
Director Since 2014
H. E. Scott Wolfe, age 78, served as our chief executive officer from December 2012 through December 2014. Mr. Wolfe also served as president and chief executive officer of LINC Logistics Company since its formation in March 2002. Mr. Wolfe led the development of Logistics Insight Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary, and was president of this subsidiary from its formation in 1992 until his retirement in December 2014. Earlier in his career, he was manager of inbound transportation at American Motors Corporation, where he established that company's first corporate programs for logistics and transportation management. For 15 years, Mr. Wolfe was employed at General Motors, where he held various plant, divisional and corporate responsibilities. Mr. Wolfe has taught college courses in logistics and transportation management. Mr. Wolfe brings to the Board significant insight into our asset-light business model and extensive personal leadership skills.
Director Independence
NASDAQ listing standards generally require that, unless a listed company qualifies as a "controlled company," a majority of the members of the company's board of directors must be independent. The listing standards define a "controlled company" as a company of which more than 50% of the voting power for the election of directors is held by an individual, a group or another company. In the case of Universal, more than 50% of the voting power is held by a group of family trusts established for the benefit of members of the Moroun family. Mr. Matthew T. Moroun is trustee of these trusts with investment authority over the shares in the trust and the authority to appoint or remove the special trustee of each trust. Mr. Fred Calderone, a director of the Company, serves as special trustee of these trusts and exercises voting authority over their respective shares. Universal has, therefore, elected to be treated as a "controlled company" in accordance with Rule 5615(c) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. Accordingly, we are not subject to the NASDAQ rules that would otherwise require us to have (i) a majority of independent directors on the Board, (ii) a compensation committee composed solely of independent directors, and (iii) a nominating committee composed solely of independent directors. Recently, however, our Board reviewed the independence of its director nominees and determined that seven of them, Messrs. Belanger, Deane, Gooden, Hudson, Regan, Urban, and Wolfe, meet the standards for independence required by applicable NASDAQ listing standards. In making this determination, our Board has concluded that none of the independent directors has a relationship that, in the opinion of our Board, would interfere with the exercise of independent judgment in carrying out the responsibilities of a director.
Board Structure and Role in Risk Oversight
Our Board has chosen to separate the positions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Matthew T. Moroun is the Chairman of the Board and Mr. Tim Phillips is the President and Chief Executive Officer. This separation allows for greater oversight by the Board, which is actively involved in oversight of risks that could affect us. This oversight is conducted primarily through the Audit Committee (as disclosed in the committee description below and in its charter), the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee (to which the Board has appointed a representative, Mr. Belanger), and by the full Board, which has retained responsibility for general oversight of risks. The Board satisfies this responsibility through full reports by our committee chairs regarding each committee's considerations and actions, as well as through regular reports directly from officers responsible for oversight of particular risks within the Company.
6
