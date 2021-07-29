Universal Logistics : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Declares Dividend; Approves Stock Repurchase Plan (Form 8-K) 07/29/2021 | 05:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Declares Dividend; Approves Stock Repurchase Plan - Second Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $422.8 million, 63.9% increase - Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $31.3 million, 7.4% operating margin - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Per Share: $0.95 per share, includes $0.16 settlement gain - Declares Quarterly Dividend: $0.105 per share Warren, MI - July 29, 2021 - Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, today reported consolidated second quarter 2021 net income of $25.6 million, or $0.95 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $422.8 million. This compares to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, during second quarter 2020 on total operating revenues of $258.0 million. Second quarter 2021 operating revenues represent Universal's highest quarterly operating revenues ever reported. The peak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted our results during the second quarter 2020, as a substantial portion of our customer operations were shuttered during the period. Second quarter 2021 results include a favorable legal settlement which resulted in a $5.7 million pre-tax gain, or $0.16 per share, which is included in other non-operating income. Second quarter 2021 results also include a $0.4 million pre-tax holding gain, or $0.01 per share, on marketable securities due to changes in fair value recognized in income compared to $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter 2021, Universal's operating income increased $20.5 million to $31.3 million compared to operating income of $10.8 million in the second quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the second quarter 2021 was 7.4% compared to 4.2% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased $23.6 million during the second quarter 2021 to $53.7 million, compared to $30.2 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the second quarter 2021 was 12.7% compared to 11.7% during the same period last year. 'Universal's momentum carried into the second quarter as we continue to report solid financial results,' stated Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer. 'Our second quarter success is directly attributable to the incredible efforts of our people. While there is still room for improvement in our financial performance, I'd be remiss without congratulating Team Universal on a job well done. As I look forward to the second half of the year, I am cautiously optimistic. While I am bullish on North American auto production over the longer term, the persistent chip shortage and an extremely tight labor market continue to adversely impact our contract logistics operations. And although there remains an incredible amount of freight opportunities across the country, the lack of fluidity in the supply chain and constraints on the availability of equipment and drivers remains a headwind. We know the challenges in front of us, and I remain confident in our ability to deliver excellent customer service and strong results.' As of July 3, 2021, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $13.1 million, and $7.9 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter 2021 was $433.5 million and capital expenditures totaled $12.0 million. For the full-year 2021, Universal is projecting total operating revenues between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion and an operating margin between 7.0% and 8.0%. Segment Information: Contract Logistics - Second Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $154.8 million, 115.6% increase - Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $15.9 million, 10.3% operating margin In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, recent program awards and a more stable operating environment led to improved performance during the period. Second quarter 2021 operating revenues in the contract logistics segment increased $83.0 million, or 115.6 % to $154.8 million compared to $71.8 million for the same period last year. During the second quarter of 2020, the contract logistics segment was adversely impacted by the shutdown of North American automotive and heavy-duty truck manufacturing during much of the quarter from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the second quarter 2021, we managed 60 value-added programs compared to 55 such programs at the end of the second quarter 2020. On a year-over-year basis, dedicated transportation load volumes increased 170.6% as automotive production resumed. Income from operations in the contract logistics segment for the second quarter 2021 increased $15.2 million to $15.9 million compared to $0.8 million during the same period last year. Included in the contract logistics segment second quarter 2021 results were approximately $5.0 million of losses incurred in connection with a recent program launch. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the contract logistics segment for the second quarter 2021 was 10.3% compared to 1.0% during the same period last year. Intermodal - Second Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $106.6 million, 28.6% increase - Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $6.2 million, 5.8% operating margin Operating revenues in the intermodal segment increased $23.7 million to $106.6 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $82.9 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $11.7 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $8.2 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment load volumes increased 8.1% and the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased an additional 5.8%. Additionally, assessorial and other non-line haul charges increased $5.9 million during the current period. Second quarter 2021 income from operations in the intermodal segment increased $1.4 million to $6.2 million compared to $4.7 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the intermodal segment for the second quarter 2021 was 5.8% compared to 5.7% during the same period last year. Trucking - Second Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $99.8 million, 58.4% increase - Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $6.5 million, 6.5% operating margin In the trucking segment, which includes agent-based and company-managed trucking operations, second quarter 2021 operating revenues increased 58.4% to $99.8 million compared to $63.0 million for the same period last year. Included in our trucking segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $6.0 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $2.9 million in such surcharges during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, trucking segment load volumes increased 47.7% and the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased an additional 3.5% during the same period. Income from operations in the trucking segment in the second quarter 2021 increased 80.4% to $6.5 million compared to $3.6 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the trucking segment for the second quarter 2021 was 6.5% compared to 5.7% during the same period last year. Company-managed Brokerage - Second Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $60.4 million, 51.3% increase - Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $2.4 million, 4.0% operating margin Second quarter 2021 operating revenues in the company-managed brokerage segment increased 51.3% to $60.4 million compared to $39.9 million for the same period last year. Company-managed brokerage segment average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 71.4%; however, load volumes decreased 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Second quarter 2021 income from operations in the company-managed brokerage segment was $2.4 million which compares to $1.7 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the company-managed brokerage segment for the second quarter 2021 was 4.0% compared to 4.3% one year earlier. Cash Dividend Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2021 and is expected to be paid on October 4, 2021. Stock Repurchase Program Universal's Board also authorized a new stock repurchase program under which the company may purchase up to an additional 621,622 shares of the company's common stock from time to time through the open market in accordance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or in privately negotiated transactions. As of July 29, 2021, there were 378,378 remaining shares authorized under the plan approved in June 2014, which results in a total of 1,000,000 shares authorized for repurchase by the company. Other Matters Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures.' Source: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. Forward Looking Statements Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'goal,' 'prospect,' 'seek,' 'believe,' 'targets,' 'project,' 'estimate,' 'future,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'should' and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 3, July 4, July 3, July 4, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Truckload services $ 58,880 $ 40,523 $ 118,582 $ 99,421 Brokerage services 102,532 62,782 199,451 148,681 Intermodal services 106,601 82,881 210,318 193,203 Dedicated services 50,396 18,031 98,357 49,610 Value-added services 104,374 53,763 211,307 149,227 Total operating revenues 422,783 257,980 838,015 640,142 Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and equipment rent 198,031 128,611 387,363 309,467 Direct personnel and related benefits 111,000 57,592 218,552 154,980 Operating supplies and expenses 32,713 16,962 69,805 47,657 Commission expense 8,570 5,024 15,894 12,194 Occupancy expense 9,389 8,984 17,569 17,815 General and administrative 9,693 6,580 18,869 15,504 Insurance and claims 5,735 4,858 12,070 9,730 Depreciation and amortization 16,339 18,530 35,424 38,048 Total operating expenses 391,470 247,141 775,546 605,395 Income from operations 31,313 10,839 62,469 34,747 Interest expense, net (2,926 ) (3,438 ) (6,089 ) (7,647 ) Other non-operating income (loss) 6,079 811 7,085 (2,794 ) Income before income taxes 34,466 8,212 63,465 24,306 Provision for income taxes 8,862 2,044 16,205 5,975 Net income $ 25,604 $ 6,168 $ 47,260 $ 18,331 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.23 $ 1.76 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.23 $ 1.75 $ 0.68 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 26,919 26,919 26,918 27,074 Diluted 26,936 26,919 26,933 27,074 Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.105 $ - $ 0.210 $ 0.105 UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) July 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,098 $ 8,763 Marketable securities 7,915 6,534 Accounts receivable - net 285,432 259,154 Other current assets 52,714 47,073 Total current assets 359,159 321,524 Property and equipment - net 350,340 364,795 Other long-term assets - net 372,721 376,730 Total assets $ 1,082,220 $ 1,063,049 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt $ 215,200 $ 213,094 Debt - net 432,157 460,120 Other long-term liabilities 152,955 150,262 Total liabilities 800,312 823,476 Total shareholders' equity 281,908 239,573 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,082,220 $ 1,063,049 UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 3, July 4, July 3, July 4, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Contract Logistics Segment: Number of dedicated transportation loads (a) 156,119 57,703 312,494 197,218 Average number of value-added direct employees 4,475 3,238 4,182 3,445 Average number of value-added full-time equivalents 1,508 787 1,597 1,109 Number of active value-added programs 60 55 60 55 Intermodal Segment: Number of loads 169,441 156,779 348,924 354,562 Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges $ 490 $ 463 $ 483 $ 474 Average number of tractors 2,034 2,236 2,003 2,383 Number of depots 12 14 12 14 Trucking Segment: Number of loads 75,645 51,222 148,389 127,438 Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges $ 1,286 $ 1,242 $ 1,266 $ 1,195 Average number of tractors 1,337 1,321 1,328 1,373 Average length of haul 366 393 370 395 Company-Managed Brokerage Segment: Number of loads (b) 31,006 33,020 63,891 74,543 Average operating revenue per load (b) $ 1,879 $ 1,096 $ 1,806 $ 1,165 Average length of haul (b) 573 564 569 573 (a) Includes shuttle moves. (b) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies. UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 3, July 4, July 3, July 4, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Revenues by Segment: Contract logistics $ 154,770 $ 71,794 $ 309,664 $ 198,837 Intermodal 106,601 82,881 210,318 193,203 Trucking 99,778 63,004 194,678 154,573 Company-managed brokerage 60,431 39,946 121,537 92,727 Other 1,203 355 1,818 802 Total $ 422,783 $ 257,980 $ 838,015 $ 640,142 Income from Operations by Segment: Contract logistics $ 15,946 $ 750 $ 32,766 $ 12,440 Intermodal 6,152 4,739 14,646 13,739 Trucking 6,482 3,594 11,672 8,094 Company-managed brokerage 2,445 1,702 2,886 305 Other 288 54 499 169 Total $ 31,313 $ 10,839 $ 62,469 $ 34,747 Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated: Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 3, July 4, July 3, July 4, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ( in thousands) ( in thousands) EBITDA Net income $ 25,604 $ 6,168 $ 47,260 $ 18,331 Income tax expense 8,862 2,044 16,205 5,975 Interest expense, net 2,926 3,438 6,089 7,647 Depreciation 12,828 14,485 28,433 29,927 Amortization 3,511 4,045 6,991 8,121 EBITDA $ 53,731 $ 30,180 $ 104,978 $ 70,001 EBITDA margin (a) 12.7 % 11.7 % 12.5 % 10.9 % (a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated. We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are: • EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; • EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; • EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts; • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and • Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

