Universal Logistics : to Report 4th Qtr-2022 Earnings – February 9, 2023

Universal Logistics Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Warren, MI - January 19, 2023 - Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) announced today the planned release of fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The company's quarterly earnings conference call will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Date: Friday, February 10, 2023

Call Toll Free: (877) 270-2148

International Dial-in:+1 (412) 902-6510

Conference ID: 10175013

A replay of the conference call will be available through February 17, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (toll) and using encore replay code 3803897. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com.

About Universal

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

