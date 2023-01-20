Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULH   US91388P1057

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50:04 2023-01-20 am EST
35.29 USD   +1.22%
10:31aUniversal Logistics : to Report 4th Qtr-2022 Earnings – February 9, 2023
PU
01/19Universal Logistics Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on Thursday, February 9, 2023
PR
2022UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Logistics : to Report 4th Qtr-2022 Earnings – February 9, 2023

01/20/2023 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Universal Logistics Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Warren, MI - January 19, 2023 - Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) announced today the planned release of fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The company's quarterly earnings conference call will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Date: Friday, February 10, 2023

Call Toll Free: (877) 270-2148

International Dial-in:+1 (412) 902-6510

Conference ID: 10175013

A replay of the conference call will be available through February 17, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (toll) and using encore replay code 3803897. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com.

About Universal

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Source: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

For Further Information:

Steven Fitzpatrick, Investor Relations

SFitzpatrick@UniversalLogistics.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward- looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
10:31aUniversal Logistics : to Report 4th Qtr-2022 Earnings – February 9, 2023
PU
01/19Universal Logistics Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on Thursday, Februa..
PR
2022UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
2022Universal Logistics : Investor Presentation – Winter 2022
PU
2022Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
2022North American Morning Briefing: Futures Held -3-
DJ
2022Universal Logistics Holdings to Participate at the Stephens Annual Investment Conferenc..
PR
2022Fed Day: The suspense is killing investors
MS
2022Stifel Downgrades Universal Logistics Holdings to Hold From Buy; Price Target at $36
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 020 M - -
Net income 2022 171 M - -
Net Debt 2022 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,40x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 916 M 916 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 8 004
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 34,86 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim Phillips Executive Vice President-Transportation
Jude M. Beres Chief Administrative Officer
Matthew T. Moroun Chairman
Richard P. Urban Independent Director
Daniel J. Deane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.4.25%916
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.11.23%34 331
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.6.11%19 137
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.5.17%9 217
SAIA, INC.15.86%6 346
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.2.51%5 943