UBS maintains its neutral recommendation on Universal Music Group (UMG) shares, also leaving its target price unchanged at €28, which represents 16% upside potential for the music publishing group's shares.
UBS believes that Q3 growth is in line with consensus, but currency headwinds and weak margins could weigh on results.
UMG's upcoming IPO in the US could generate new demand from investors, the analyst notes.
UMG: UBS still on hold
Published on 09/19/2025 at 05:30 am EDT
