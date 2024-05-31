UMG: in the green, reportedly in negotiations with Sony
Following this announcement, UBS confirms its Buy recommendation on the stock, with a target price of E32.5, representing a potential upside of 16%.
' Sony's potential acquisition of Queen's recorded music is a positive development for UMG, given previous press reports that UMG could be the buyer of the rights' says UBS.
