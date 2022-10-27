Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Universal Music Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMG   NL0015000IY2

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

(UMG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36 2022-10-27 am EDT
20.78 EUR   -1.02%
12:16pUniversal Music 3Q Revenue Jumped on Subscriptions, Streaming Growth
DJ
12:01pUniversal Music Group's Q3 Revenue Grows 24% to $2.7 Billion
MT
12:00pUniversal Music reports better than expected 3Q core earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Universal Music 3Q Revenue Jumped on Subscriptions, Streaming Growth

10/27/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru


Universal Music Group NV--the record label behind the Weeknd, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift--posted higher revenue for the third quarter as subscriptions and streaming continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace than earlier this year.

The world's largest music company said Thursday that revenue for the three months to the end of September climbed to 2.66 billion euros ($2.68 billion) from EUR2.15 billion last year.

Universal's recorded-music business, which encompasses subscription and streaming, accounted for the lion's share of revenue. Subscription revenue grew 8.7% at constant currency to EUR991 million, while streaming revenue rose 5.2% to EUR362 million.

However, streaming growth cooled down considerably compared with the second quarter, when streaming revenue jumped 16% at constant currency. Streaming services enjoyed a banner two years as listeners turned to digital when coronavirus restrictions brought live concerts to a standstill, though the pace of growth has slowed in recent months.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization--a key profitability measure for Universal--rose to EUR553 million from EUR461 million last year.

Universal was expected to post revenue of EUR2.54 billion and adjusted earnings of EUR527 million, according to Visible Alpha consensus.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1215ET

All news about UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
12:16pUniversal Music 3Q Revenue Jumped on Subscriptions, Streaming Growth
DJ
12:01pUniversal Music Group's Q3 Revenue Grows 24% to $2.7 Billion
MT
12:00pUniversal Music reports better than expected 3Q core earnings
RE
10/25European Midday Briefing: Traders Await Packed U.S. Earnings Sl..
DJ
10/25Universal Music Shares Surge on Rising Apple Music Subscription Costs
DJ
10/18NowVertical Group Announces Strong NOW Affinio SaaS Contract Renewals, Customer Expansi..
MT
10/17Exclusive-Short-video company Triller launches metaverse platform
RE
10/17Short-video company Triller launches metaverse platform
RE
10/11Mdundo.com Q1 2022-23 Report : Reaches new milestone of 21.5m active users and launch majo..
AQ
10/06The Making Of Music Iv : The Intrinsic Value Of Music Masters
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 160 M 10 229 M 10 229 M
Net income 2022 1 253 M 1 262 M 1 262 M
Net Debt 2022 1 806 M 1 818 M 1 818 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 38 056 M 38 313 M 38 313 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 9 360
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Universal Music Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 20,99 €
Average target price 25,02 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lucian C. Grainge Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Boyd Johnston Muir CFO, President-Operations & Executive VP
Judy Sarah Jarman Craymer Co-Chairman
William Lloyd Tanous Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Margaret Frerejean-Taittinger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-15.29%38 313
HYBE CO., LTD.-67.05%3 370
CLOUD MUSIC INC.-64.20%1 550
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION6.71%1 269
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-5.93%1 169
BELIEVE-44.96%899