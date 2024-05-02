By Adria Calatayud

Universal Music Group and TikTok entered into a new licensing agreement after the world's largest music company earlier this year pulled all of its artists' songs off the social-media platform.

Universal, the company behind musicians including Taylor Swift and Drake, said its recorded music and publishing catalogs will return to TikTok, where users will be able to create videos using its music again.

The deal will result in improved remuneration for Universal's songwriters and artists, new promotional and engagement opportunities, it said.

