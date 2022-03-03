Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Universal Music Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMG   NL0015000IY2

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

(UMG)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -  03/22 11:35:28 am
19.36 EUR   -3.93%
12:44pUniversal Music Group 4Q Revenue Rose
DJ
12:18pUniversal Music reports 19% rise in 2021 core earnings
RE
03/01Tara Low of Guitar Girl Magazine Named As An Advisory Board Member For The WiMN
AQ
Universal Music Group 4Q Revenue Rose

03/03/2022 | 12:44pm EST
By Giulia Petroni

Universal Music Group NV said Thursday that revenue rose in the fourth quarter of last year with strong growth across segments.

The world's largest music company posted quarterly revenue of 2.52 billion euros ($2.80 billion) from EUR2.12 billion in the previous-year period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to EUR438 million from EUR457 million, with a margin of 17.4%.

"Our core business is well positioned for a strong 2022, which aligns with the plan we have set to achieve our previously announced mid-term targets," said Boyd Muir, executive vice president, chief financial officer and president of operations at Universal Music Group.

The company said it will propose a final dividend of EUR0.20 a share subject to shareholders' approval. This would bring the total 2021 dividend to EUR0.40 a share.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1243ET

Financials
Sales 2021 8 379 M 9 295 M 9 295 M
Net income 2021 1 112 M 1 234 M 1 234 M
Net Debt 2021 1 815 M 2 014 M 2 014 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 36 549 M 40 542 M 40 542 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 9 370
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Universal Music Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 20,16 €
Average target price 27,36 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lucian C. Grainge Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Boyd Johnston Muir President-Operations, Chief Financial Officer
Judy Sarah Jarman Craymer Co-Chairman
William Lloyd Tanous Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Margaret Frerejean-Taittinger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-18.66%40 542
HYBE CO., LTD.-17.91%9 831
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.1.35%1 462
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION0.99%1 406
AVEX INC.-6.73%524
HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC INC.-1.55%168