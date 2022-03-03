Universal Music Group 4Q Revenue Rose

By Giulia Petroni



Universal Music Group NV said Thursday that revenue rose in the fourth quarter of last year with strong growth across segments.

The world's largest music company posted quarterly revenue of 2.52 billion euros ($2.80 billion) from EUR2.12 billion in the previous-year period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to EUR438 million from EUR457 million, with a margin of 17.4%.

"Our core business is well positioned for a strong 2022, which aligns with the plan we have set to achieve our previously announced mid-term targets," said Boyd Muir, executive vice president, chief financial officer and president of operations at Universal Music Group.

The company said it will propose a final dividend of EUR0.20 a share subject to shareholders' approval. This would bring the total 2021 dividend to EUR0.40 a share.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1243ET