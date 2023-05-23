Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Universal Music Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMG   NL0015000IY2

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

(UMG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39:31 2023-05-23 am EDT
19.24 EUR   +0.68%
05:44pUniversal Music N : Euro Medium Term Note Programme Universal Music Group N.V.
PU
10:15aUniversal Music to Create AI-Powered Content
DJ
05/11Universal Music Group N.V. Appoints Haim Saban as Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Universal Music N : Euro Medium Term Note Programme Universal Music Group N.V.

05/23/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Universal Music Group N.V. Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Universal Music Group N.V. Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Below you will find information from the register approved prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date approval23 may 2023
Issuing institutionUniversal Music Group N.V.
DescriptionEuro Medium Term Note Programme
FiletypeProspectus
Date of entrance23 may 2023
Prospectus
Prospectus
Prospectus100970.pdf

Date last update: 23 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Universal Music Group NV published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
05:44pUniversal Music N : Euro Medium Term Note Programme Universal Music Group N.V.
PU
10:15aUniversal Music to Create AI-Powered Content
DJ
05/11Universal Music Group N.V. Appoints Haim Saban as Non-Executive Director
CI
05/11Universal Music Group N.V. Approves Final Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on June 6..
CI
05/11UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
05/08France's CMA CGM commits to buying Bollore logistics unit for $5.5 billion
RE
05/04The Voice Lithuania Crowns Its 10th Anniversary Season Winner
AQ
05/02Universal Music N : FMR LLC - Universal Music Group N.V. - Hilversum
PU
05/01UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
04/27Universal Music Shares Slump After Streaming Revenue Harmed by Advertising
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 854 M 11 694 M 11 694 M
Net income 2023 992 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Net Debt 2023 1 626 M 1 751 M 1 751 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,5x
Yield 2023 2,52%
Capitalization 34 888 M 37 587 M 37 587 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
EV / Sales 2024 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 9 851
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Universal Music Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 19,24 €
Average target price 25,41 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lucian C. Grainge Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Boyd Johnston Muir CFO, President-Operations & Executive VP
Sherry L. Lansing Co-Chairman
William Lloyd Tanous Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Margaret Frerejean-Taittinger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-15.10%37 425
HYBE CO., LTD.57.35%8 517
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION70.65%2 871
CLOUD MUSIC INC.9.81%2 319
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.40.94%1 905
BELIEVE27.90%1 286
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer