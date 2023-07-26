FMR LLC - Universal Music Group N.V. - Hilversum
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction25 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyFMR LLC
Issuing institutionUniversal Music Group N.V.
Place of residenceHilversum
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares54.562.219,00
|Number of voting rights54.562.219,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(FIAM LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, Fidelity Management & Research (Hong Kong) Limited, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company, Strategic Advisers LLC)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,00 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real3,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,00 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real3,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 26 July 2023
Disclaimer
Universal Music Group NV published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 19:08:27 UTC.