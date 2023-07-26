Universal Music Group N.V. is the world leader in music-based entertainment. The group owns and operates a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Universal Music Group N.V. identifies and develops recording artists and songwriters, and produces, distributes and promotes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Net sales break down by activity between music recording (76.6%), music publishing (17.4%), and other (6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (49.9%), the United Kingdom (9.1%), Japan (6.8%), Germany (4.8%), France (3.9%) and other (25.5%).

Sector Entertainment Production