By Mauro Orru

Universal Music Group named Alfredo Delgadillo as president and chief executive officer of Universal Music Mexico with immediate effect.

The record label behind the Weeknd, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift said Monday that Delgadillo would report out of Mexico City to Jesus Lopez, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula.

Delgadillo has served as managing director of Universal Music Mexico since 2017.

