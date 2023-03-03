Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Universal Music Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMG   NL0015000IY2

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

(UMG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:40:24 2023-03-03 am EST
21.16 EUR   -5.05%
04:22aUniversal Music Shares Slump After Profit Fall
DJ
03/02Universal Music Group Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
03/02Universal Music Hikes Dividend Despite Profit Fall
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Universal Music Shares Slump After Profit Fall

03/03/2023 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru


Shares of Universal Music Group NV plunged in Friday morning trading after the record label behind the Weeknd, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift booked a lower profit for 2022.

At 0900 GMT, Universal Music shares traded 4.4% lower at EUR21.31.

The world's largest music company on Thursday posted an annual net profit of 782 million euros ($828.6 million), down 11.7% from 2021. Still, the company said it plans to pay shareholders a dividend of EUR0.51 per share, above the EUR0.40 per share it paid for the previous year. Universal aims to hand 50% of net profit to shareholders.

For the three months to the end of December, overall revenue climbed to EUR2.94 billion from EUR2.52 billion. Revenue from subscriptions grew 11.4% at constant currency to EUR1.04 billion, while ad-supported streaming revenue rose 1.8% to EUR400 million.

However, growth cooled down compared with the third quarter, when streaming revenue grew 5.2% at constant currency. Streaming services boomed at the height of the pandemic as listeners turned to digital when coronavirus restrictions brought live concerts to a standstill, though the pace of growth has declined in recent months.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization--a key profitability metric for Universal--increased to EUR620 million in the fourth quarter from EUR503 million, generating an adjusted margin of 21.1%.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0421ET

All news about UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
04:22aUniversal Music Shares Slump After Profit Fall
DJ
03/02Universal Music Group Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
03/02Universal Music Hikes Dividend Despite Profit Fall
DJ
03/02Transcript : Universal Music Group N.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
03/02Global markets live: Haleon, Best Buy, Macy's, HSBC, GSK...
MS
03/02Universal Music Group beat analysts revenue estimates
RE
03/02EMEA Morning Briefing - Shares Could Waver Amid Signs of Persistent Inflation
DJ
02/10Ackman's Pershing Square reaps $2.7 billion from rate trade but down 9% i..
RE
02/09Transcript : Universal Music Group N.V. - Special Call
CI
02/01Vodafone's Europe woes, Darktrace in trouble: Marke..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 968 M 11 631 M 11 631 M
Net income 2023 1 466 M 1 555 M 1 555 M
Net Debt 2023 1 426 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,1x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 40 404 M 42 846 M 42 846 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,81x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 9 360
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Universal Music Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 22,29 €
Average target price 26,17 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lucian C. Grainge Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Boyd Johnston Muir CFO, President-Operations & Executive VP
Sherry L. Lansing Co-Chairman
William Lloyd Tanous Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Margaret Frerejean-Taittinger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-1.00%42 846
HYBE CO., LTD.7.78%5 896
CLOUD MUSIC INC.10.71%2 318
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.66.88%2 300
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION14.31%1 956
BELIEVE16.45%1 149