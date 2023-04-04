Certified Copy of Resolutions adopted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Universal Network Systems Limited held at 02:30 p.m. on Monday April 03, 2023

We are pleased to attach a certified copy of resolutions adopted by the shareholders of Universal Network Systems Limited (the Company) at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 02:30 p.m. on April 03, 2022 at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot # 5, Bangalore Town, Near Awami Markaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi and via video link.

RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED AT THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD AT 02:30 P.M. ON MONDAY APRIL 03, 2023 AT PLOT # 5, BANGALORE TOWN, NEAR AWAMI MARKAZ, SHAHRAH-E-FAISAL, KARACHI AND VIA VIDEO LINK

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1. To consider and if deemed fit, approve by way of special resolutions, the acquisition of 110,000 ordinary shares, constituting 100% of the issued and paid up share capital, of Universal Freight Systems (Private) Limited ("UFS"), an associated company, pursuant to the provisions of Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017, and in that connection to pass the following resolutions (with or without modification):

"RESOLVED THAT, in accordance with Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017, the Company be and is hereby authorized to acquire 110,000 ordinary shares of Universal Freight Systems (Private) Limited ("UFS"), having face value of PKR 100/- (Pak Rupees One Hundred) each, constituting 100% of the issued and paid up share capital of UFS, from the shareholders of UFS, for a consideration of PKR 12,434,612/- (Pak Rupees Twelve Million Four Hundred Thirty Four Thousand Six Hundred Twelve Rupees only) i.e. at a price of PKR 113.04 per share, subject to adjustment, as stipulated in the Statement under Section 134(3) annexed to the EOGM Notice, subject to such terms and conditions as finalized by the authorized representative(s) of the Company.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Mr. Danish Elahi, the Non-Executive Director of the Company, and/or Mr. Asfandyar Farrukh, the Independent Director of the Company, be and are hereby, jointly and severally, authorized and empowered to prepare, finalize, execute and file all necessary documents, and take all necessary steps and to do all such acts deeds and things for and on behalf of, and in the name of the Company, as may be necessary or required as they may think fit for or in connection with or incidental for the purposes of the above-mentioned resolution, as well as carry out any other act or step which may be ancillary and / or incidental to do the above and necessary to fully achieve the objects of the aforesaid resolution, including to delegate any powers."

Certified True Copy

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

April 04, 2023