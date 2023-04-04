Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Universal Network Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEMUNSL   PK0125301017

UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED

(GEMUNSL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
67.09 PKR   +3.87%
02:07aCertified Copy Of Resolutions Adopted At The Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of Universal Network Systems Limited Held At 02 : 30 p.m. on Monday April 03, 2023
PU
03/24Universal Network : Addendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on April 03, 2023
PU
03/10Universal Network : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Certified Copy of Resolutions adopted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Universal Network Systems Limited held at 02:30 p.m. on Monday April 03, 2023

04/04/2023 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 04, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi, Pakistan.

Dear Sir,

Certified Copy of Resolutions adopted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of

Universal Network Systems Limited held at 02:30 p.m. on Monday April 03, 2023

We are pleased to attach a certified copy of resolutions adopted by the shareholders of Universal Network Systems Limited (the Company) at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 02:30 p.m. on April 03, 2022 at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot # 5, Bangalore Town, Near Awami Markaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi and via video link.

The above is submitted for information as per the Regulation 5.6.9. (b) of the PSX Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Sincerely,

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Encl.: As above

RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED AT THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD AT 02:30 P.M. ON MONDAY APRIL 03, 2023 AT PLOT # 5, BANGALORE TOWN, NEAR AWAMI MARKAZ, SHAHRAH-E-FAISAL, KARACHI AND VIA VIDEO LINK

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1. To consider and if deemed fit, approve by way of special resolutions, the acquisition of 110,000 ordinary shares, constituting 100% of the issued and paid up share capital, of Universal Freight Systems (Private) Limited ("UFS"), an associated company, pursuant to the provisions of Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017, and in that connection to pass the following resolutions (with or without modification):

"RESOLVED THAT, in accordance with Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017, the Company be and is hereby authorized to acquire 110,000 ordinary shares of Universal Freight Systems (Private) Limited ("UFS"), having face value of PKR 100/- (Pak Rupees One Hundred) each, constituting 100% of the issued and paid up share capital of UFS, from the shareholders of UFS, for a consideration of PKR 12,434,612/- (Pak Rupees Twelve Million Four Hundred Thirty Four Thousand Six Hundred Twelve Rupees only) i.e. at a price of PKR 113.04 per share, subject to adjustment, as stipulated in the Statement under Section 134(3) annexed to the EOGM Notice, subject to such terms and conditions as finalized by the authorized representative(s) of the Company.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Mr. Danish Elahi, the Non-Executive Director of the Company, and/or Mr. Asfandyar Farrukh, the Independent Director of the Company, be and are hereby, jointly and severally, authorized and empowered to prepare, finalize, execute and file all necessary documents, and take all necessary steps and to do all such acts deeds and things for and on behalf of, and in the name of the Company, as may be necessary or required as they may think fit for or in connection with or incidental for the purposes of the above-mentioned resolution, as well as carry out any other act or step which may be ancillary and / or incidental to do the above and necessary to fully achieve the objects of the aforesaid resolution, including to delegate any powers."

Certified True Copy

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

April 04, 2023

Disclaimer

Universal Network Systems Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 06:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED
02:07aCertified Copy Of Resolutions Adopte : 30 p.m. on Monday April 03, 2023
PU
03/24Universal Network : Addendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on..
PU
03/10Universal Network : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03/06Universal Network : Half Yearly Progress Reports on Utilization of IPO proceeds
PU
03/03Universal Network : Material Information
PU
03/01Universal Network Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
01/27Universal Network : Material Information
PU
2022Universal Network : Material Information
PU
2022Universal Network : Presentation for Corporate Briefing Session 2022
PU
2022Universal Network : GEMUNSL Presentation for Corporate Briefing Session 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 100 M 3,86 M 3,86 M
Net income 2022 15,9 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net cash 2022 143 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 840 M 6,46 M 6,46 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Universal Network Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahsan Iqbal Secretary & Head Of Internal Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED0.00%6
DSV A/S20.98%41 734
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG26.35%35 638
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.5.70%5 345
INPOST S.A.11.25%4 566
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-3.55%4 559
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer