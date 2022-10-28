Universal Network : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
The General Manager,
October 28, 2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
SUBJECT: Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2022
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on October 27, 2022 at 05:00 p.m. at at Head Office, Plot no. 5, Bangalore Town, Shahrah-e- Faisal, Karachi, and through video conferencing, has approved the un-audited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022.
The financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 are enclosed herewith.
The Quarterly report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
Sincerely,
For Universal Network Systems Limited
Ahsan Iqbal
Company Secretary
Encl: As above
UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (Un-audited)
Quarter Ended
Note
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
----------(Rupees)-----------
Courier and allied services
250,605,219
254,691,987
- Courier income
- CBC handling charges income
4,954,041
6,373,309
255,559,260
261,065,296
- Cost of sales
(240,260,985)
(220,188,587)
Total courier and allied services
International freight
38,270,718
6,743,739
Commission income
559,894
160,690
54,128,887
47,781,138
General and administrative expenses
(33,031,824)
(30,953,732)
Marketing and selling expenses
(1,247,425)
(813,120)
(34,279,249)
(31,766,852)
Operating profit
19,849,638
16,014,286
Other income
7,038,058
806,959
Exchange Loss
(4,079,758)
(1,433,491)
Finance costs
(1,512,442)
(1,845,242)
Profit before Tax, Depreciation and Amortization
21,295,496
13,542,512
Depreciation and Amortization
(13,275,295)
(8,403,152)
Profit before taxation
8,020,201
5,139,360
Taxation
- Current
(3,194,490)
(1,725,896)
- Deferred
2,557,479
-
(637,011)
(1,725,896)
Profit after tax
7,383,190
3,413,464
(Restated)
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
12
0.27
0.12
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
