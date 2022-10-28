Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Universal Network Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEMUNSL   PK0125301017

UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED

(GEMUNSL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
48.50 PKR   -1.92%
12:13aUniversal Network : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PU
10/18Universal Network Systems Limited Appoints Danish Elahi as Director
CI
10/18Universal Network : Resignation and Appointment of Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Network : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

10/28/2022 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The General Manager,

October 28, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on October 27, 2022 at 05:00 p.m. at at Head Office, Plot no. 5, Bangalore Town, Shahrah-e- Faisal, Karachi, and through video conferencing, has approved the un-audited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022.

The financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 are enclosed herewith.

The Quarterly report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Sincerely,

For Universal Network Systems Limited

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (Un-audited)

Quarter Ended

Note

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

----------(Rupees)-----------

Courier and allied services

250,605,219

254,691,987

- Courier income

- CBC handling charges income

4,954,041

6,373,309

255,559,260

261,065,296

- Cost of sales

(240,260,985)

(220,188,587)

Total courier and allied services

International freight

38,270,718

6,743,739

Commission income

559,894

160,690

54,128,887

47,781,138

General and administrative expenses

(33,031,824)

(30,953,732)

Marketing and selling expenses

(1,247,425)

(813,120)

(34,279,249)

(31,766,852)

Operating profit

19,849,638

16,014,286

Other income

7,038,058

806,959

Exchange Loss

(4,079,758)

(1,433,491)

Finance costs

(1,512,442)

(1,845,242)

Profit before Tax, Depreciation and Amortization

21,295,496

13,542,512

Depreciation and Amortization

(13,275,295)

(8,403,152)

Profit before taxation

8,020,201

5,139,360

Taxation

- Current

(3,194,490)

(1,725,896)

- Deferred

2,557,479

-

(637,011)

(1,725,896)

Profit after tax

7,383,190

3,413,464

(Restated)

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

12

0.27

0.12

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

DIRECTOR

Disclaimer

Universal Network Systems Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 04:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED
12:13aUniversal Network : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PU
10/18Universal Network Systems Limited Appoints Danish Elahi as Director
CI
10/18Universal Network : Resignation and Appointment of Director
PU
10/08Universal Network Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June..
CI
10/06Universal Network : Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/01Universal Network : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
06/06Universal Network : Material Information
PU
04/28Universal Network Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
03/15Universal Network Systems Limited Appoints Ahsan Iqbal as Company Secretary
CI
2021Universal Network Systems Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of PKR 445.705 mil..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 100 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
Net income 2022 15,9 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net cash 2022 143 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 330 M 6,02 M 6,02 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Universal Network Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED-19.17%6
DSV A/S-32.31%31 082
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-23.64%27 429
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.6.08%4 492
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-2.08%4 265
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.15.19%3 118