Universal Network : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

The General Manager, October 28, 2022 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi. SUBJECT: Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on October 27, 2022 at 05:00 p.m. at at Head Office, Plot no. 5, Bangalore Town, Shahrah-e- Faisal, Karachi, and through video conferencing, has approved the un-audited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022.

The financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 are enclosed herewith.

The Quarterly report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Sincerely,

For Universal Network Systems Limited

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Encl: As above