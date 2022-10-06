Advanced search
    GEMUNSL   PK0125301017

UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED

(GEMUNSL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
49.00 PKR   -4.46%
Universal Network : Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022

10/06/2022 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 06, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Universal Network Systems Limited in their meeting held on October 05, 2022 at 03:30 p.m. at Karachi and through video conferencing, has approved the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022.

The Statement of Profit or Loss for the year ended June 30, 2022 are enclosed herewith as 'Annexure A'.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday October 28, 2022 at 04:00 p.m. at Karachi.

The Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday October 22, 2022 to Friday October 28, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfer received in order at the office of our Registrar, Messer. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House-99B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S., main Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi-74000, by the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on Friday October 21, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose to attend and vote at the AGM.

The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at least 21 days before holding of Annual General Meeting.

Sincerely,

For Universal Network Systems Limited

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Annexure A

Disclaimer

Universal Network Systems Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 04:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 157 M - -
Net income 2021 33,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 15,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 344 M 6,01 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 25,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED-18.33%6
DSV A/S-37.95%28 412
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-27.11%26 349
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.10.28%4 739
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-2.98%4 364
INPOST S.A.-41.50%3 087