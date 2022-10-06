Universal Network : Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022

October 06, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject: Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Universal Network Systems Limited in their meeting held on October 05, 2022 at 03:30 p.m. at Karachi and through video conferencing, has approved the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022.
The Statement of Profit or Loss for the year ended June 30, 2022 are enclosed herewith as 'Annexure A'.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday October 28, 2022 at 04:00 p.m. at Karachi.
The Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday October 22, 2022 to Friday October 28, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfer received in order at the office of our Registrar, Messer. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House-99B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S., main Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi-74000, by the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on Friday October 21, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose to attend and vote at the AGM.
The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at least 21 days before holding of Annual General Meeting.
Sincerely,
For Universal Network Systems Limited
Ahsan Iqbal
Company Secretary
Encl: As above