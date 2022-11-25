Advanced search
    GEMUNSL   PK0125301017

UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED

(GEMUNSL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
55.29 PKR   +4.80%
11/17Universal Network : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
10/31Universal Network : Certified Copy of Resolutions Adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Universal Network Systems Limited
PU
10/29Universal Network Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Universal Network : GEMUNSL Presentation for Corporate Briefing Session 2022

11/25/2022 | 01:34am EST
The General Manager,

November 25, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Presentation for Corporate Briefing Session (CBS)

Dear Sir,

Please find attached presentation for the Corporate Briefing Session of Universal Network Systems Limited held at the Head Office address of the Company through online link facility on November 24, 2022 at 3:00 pm.

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to members of the exchange.

Yours sincerely,

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Corporate Briefing 2022

Disclaimer

The information contained herein has been prepared by UNSL for informational purposes. UNSL relies on information obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but it makes no warranty, express or implied, nor assumes any legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, correctness, completeness of the information that is available in this presentation.

This presentation, prepared for information purposes only, is not and does not form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase or sell any securities nor shall it or any part of it form the basis o or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Some of the information in this presentation may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of UNSL. These forward looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. The inclusion of such forward looking information shall not be regarded as a representation by UNSL or any other person that the objectives or plans of UNSL will be achieved. Further the information contained herein is subject to change, completion or amendment without notice and UNSL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or publicly revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

Company Overview

Journey so far

  • UNS was incorporated in 2005 as a Domestic Cargo Consolidator and shifted its focus towards E-Commerce Logistics in 2011 with the first COD shipment conducted in Pakistan under the BlueEX Brand.
  • The Company introduced E-Commerce to Pakistan when it launched its Online Booking System in 2011 and over the next few years established a reliable Cash on Delivery Network across the country.
  • Today, these standards and practices have become the industry standard for E-Commerce Logistics in Pakistan.
  • UNS is the only International Air Transport Association (IATA) certified courier company in Pakistan and also has Certification from International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA).
  • UNS is the only listed company at Pakistan Stock Exchange in its category.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Universal Network Systems Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 100 M 4,92 M 4,92 M
Net income 2022 15,9 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net cash 2022 143 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 517 M 6,79 M 6,79 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 25,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahsan Iqbal Secretary & Head Of Internal Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED-7.85%7
DSV A/S-27.86%33 624
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-21.84%29 357
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.14.91%5 077
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.1.79%4 837
INPOST S.A.-31.40%3 765