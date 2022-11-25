Universal Network : GEMUNSL Presentation for Corporate Briefing Session 2022
Corporate Briefing 2022
Company Overview
Journey so far
UNS was incorporated in2005 as a Domestic Cargo Consolidator and shifted its focus towards E-Commerce Logistics in 2011 with the first COD shipment conducted in Pakistan under the BlueEX Brand.
The Company introduced E-Commerce to Pakistan when it launched its Online Booking System in 2011 and over the next few years established a reliable Cash on Delivery Network across the country.
Today, thesestandards and practices have become the industry standard for E-Commerce Logistics in Pakistan.
UNS is the only International Air Transport Association (IATA) certified courier company in Pakistan and also has Certification from International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA).
UNS is the only listed company at Pakistan Stock Exchange in its category.
