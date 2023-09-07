September 07, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby inform that Universal Network Systems Limited ("the Company") is in receipt and considering on a mergers & acquisition proposal of a Business Segment within the Company.

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on September 06, 2023, considered the proposal, and advised the management to review it for further consideration of the Board.

Any progress in this respect will be advised in due course.

You may please inform the TRE certificate Holders of the Exchange, accordingly.

Yours Sincerely

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Cc:

Executive Director/HOD,

Offsite-II Department,

Supervision Division,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Islamabad.