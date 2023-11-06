ANNUAL REPORT 2023

Vision To become the service provider of choice in the express and logistics industry, delivering pioneering technological solutions by flexibly responding to evolving customer needs. Mission We are committed to providing exceptional customized solutions to meet our client's unique logistics challenges and customer care. We tackle each challenge in a multifaceted way using creativity, logic, technology and technical expertise to provide the most innovative, cost-effective logistical and specialized supply chain solutions. We aim to be the leading express services provider in Pakistan with a focus on expanding and strengthening our operational network. Values Committed to Customer We are committed toward providing a delighted customer service experience to build long-lasting relationships with our customers. Innovation We focused toward architectural innovation to address the evolving customer needs Integrity We upholds the highest standards of integrity in all our actions Team Work We work together across different communities to meet the need of our customers and to help the company wins. Transparency We encourage a culture of open dialogue and sharing and embraces transparency among all our processes Respect We value our people, our community and customers are at the core of everything we do.

Code of Conduct "Guiding you to make the right decisions." Commitment to the code is a shared framework of professional responsibility that affirms our pledge to the core values of our organization and therefore its compliance is obligatory. Compliance with the rules and regulations All employees are bound to comply with the rules and regulation of the organization; all actions should be within the parameters of the rules and regulations. Any action against the guidelines should be reported to concern Manager/Head of HR or one can refer to the Whistleblowing Policy in our Employee Handbook. Safe, Secure and Healthy Working Conditions We are committed to providing safe and healthy working conditions at all our premises. Safety and health are paramount in all business decisions and must be an integral part of our culture. It is the duty of every employee to follow the safety & health guidelines. Anti-bribery and Corruption We are committed to implementing fair and ethical business practices, and avoiding corruption of all kinds, including bribery, commission, kickbacks or any malpractices from the vendors, suppliers or within the organization with any staff member. The company, its employees and anyone acting on our behalf, must abide and follow. Business Gifts and Entertainment Business gifts, entertainment and hospitality on a modest scale are commonly used to build goodwill. However, Blue EX forbids any unethical gifts, entertainment or hospitality. The limitation of gift acceptance is clearly mentioned in the business, gifts and entertainment policy in our Employee Handbook. Equality and Fair Treatment We commit to ensuring fair treatment for all employees based on merit in our process and procedures. We continuously strive to promote a work environment that is free of harassment, bullying and abusive conduct - whether physical, verbal or visual. Every employee is bound to follow the equality and fair treatment guidelines provided in HR manual.

Company Assets and Information We act with integrity and responsible to prevent the misuse or loss of company resources and assets by being cautions and alert in our work. We treat company's information as one of the most valued assets and handle confidential and sensitive information with utmost care which includes software, logos, letterheads, laptops, visiting cards, uniforms or any other material that is company's property. Conflict of Interest Acting with integrity requires being free from conflicts of interest in all decision making. A conflict of interest occurs whenever the prospect of direct or indirect personal gain may influence our judgement or actions while conducting company business. We expect our employees to uphold the letter and spirit of our code of conduct in all their dealings and abide by the guidelines mentioned within. To this effect, willful violations of the code shall result in appropriate and just disciplinary action. Social Media/Internet Community At Blue EX, we understand that social media can be fun and rewarding way to share your opinions with co-workers. In particular, uploading, posting, forwarding or posting a link to any of the following types of material on a social media website such as our logos, a false defamatory statement about any person or organization or any material. Attendance & Punctuality All employees are bound to comply with the rules of attendance and punctuality. Employees should be at their work station by the start of each workday at the time designated by the department. Uniform & Presentation Employees should always be dressed neatly and appropriately for the type of work they perform. This includes wearing appropriate uniforms, footwear and the identification of badges/cards. Avoid using abusive language and smoking, chewing of pan, gutka or drugs inside the office. Harassment We do not tolerate harassment in the workplace. This applies whether the person being harassed or doing the harassing to employee or a non-employee. Harassment involves a pattern of abusive and degrading conduct (such as verbal abuse, sexually explicit or derogatory comments or images, mimicry, unwanted touching, or lewd or offensive

gestures, bullying or jokes) Such harassment can occur in or outside the office, or through social media which should be reported on immediate basis. CONCLUSION We are committed to a supportive work environment, where employees have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential. Blue EX is expected to do their utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias, and unlawful discrimination. In the case of non-compliance with this Code, BLUE EX shall have the right and/or obligation to take disciplinary action, including but not limited to one or more of the following actions: Warnings (verbal and/or written).

Termination of employment/services.

Financial penalties.

Declaration to regulators.

Legal action and/or lawsuits. The level and type of disciplinary action is driven by the non- compliance's nature, scope, intent and materiality of potential consequences.

COMPANY INFORMATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS TAX ADVISOR Mr. Arif Elahi - Chairman / Non-Executive Director Mr. Danish Elahi - Non-Executive Director M/s. Crowe Hussain Choudhury & Co. Mrs. Safina Danish Elahi - Non-Executive Director Chartered Accountants Mufti Muhammad Najeeb Khan - Non-Executive Director Mrs. Nadine Malik Almani - Independent Director BANKERS Mrs. Naveen Ahmed - Independent Director Dubai Islamic Bank Mr. Ali Aamer Baxamoosa - Executive Director Meezan Bank Mr. Imran Baxamoosa - Chief Executive Officer Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited Habib Bank Limited AUDIT COMMITTEE Bank Alfalah Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited Mrs. Naveen Ahmed - Chairman Silk Bank Limited Mr. Danish Elahi Summit Bank Limited Mrs. Nadine Malik Almani Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited Mr. Ahsan Iqbal - Secretary United Bank Limited HUMAN RESOURCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE JS Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited Mrs. Nadine Malik Almani - Chairperson SHARE REGISTRAR Mr. Danish Elahi Mrs. Safina Danish Elahi CDC Share Registrar Services Limited Mr. Imran Baxamoosa CDC House, 99-B, Block B, S.M.C.H.S. Ms. Anam Saleem - Secretary Main Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi - 74400 CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Email: info@cdcrsl.com Website: www.cdcrsl.com REGISTERED OFFICE Mr. Salman Hameed Bangalow No. 5, Banglore Town, COMPANY SECRETARY Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi Tel: (92-21)111-Blue Ex (258339) Mr. Ahsan Iqbal Email: ask@blue-ex.com AUDITORS website: www.blue-ex.com Crowe Hussain Choudhury & Co. Chartered Accountants LEGAL ADVISOR Mohsin Tayebaly & Co SYMBOL AT PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED GEMUNSL

UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Universal Network Systems Limited ("Company") will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 03:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot # 5, Banglore Town, Near Awami Markaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi Pakistan, and through video link facility to transact the following businesses: ORDINARY BUSINESS To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Unconsolidated and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023 together with the Auditors' and Directors' Reports thereon and the Review Report of the Chairman.

In accordance with Section 223(7) of the Companies Act, 2017, the financial statements of the Company have been uploaded on the Company's website which can be downloaded from the link: https://www.blue- ex.com/corporate/financial-report. To appoint Auditors and to fix their remuneration. The members are hereby notified that the Board and the Audit Committee have recommended the reappointment of M/s. Crowe Hussain Chaudhury & Co. Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company. Place: Karachi By Order of the Board Dated: November 06, 2023 Ahsan Iqbal Company Secretary Notes: The Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday November 21, 2023 to Monday November 27, 2023 (both days inclusive). A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf. In the case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors Resolution/Power of Attorney with specimen signature of the representative shall be submitted along with Proxy Form of the Company. Proxies, to be affective proxies, must be received at the registered office of the Company 48 hours before the time of holding of the meeting. Those members who have deposited their shares with the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) are requested to bring their original CNIC, Account and Participation's Numbers. Such members will further have to follow the guidelines as laid down in the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's Circular No. I dated January 26, 2000. The members should quote their folio number in all correspondence with the Company and at the time of attending the meeting. Members are encouraged to attend the AGM proceedings via video-conferencing facility, which shall be made available by the Company. All shareholders/members interested in attending the AGM, through video- conferencing facility is required to send an email at ahsan.iqbal@blue-ex.com with his/her email address, name, folio number, CNIC number and number of shares held in his/her name with subject "Registration for UNSL's AGM ". A video link to join the AGM will be shared with members whose emails are received at least 48 hours before the time of AGM. Shareholders can also provide their comments and questions for the agenda items of the AGM at the above-mentioned email address. Pursuant to the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 for the purpose of election of directors and for any other agenda item subject to the requirements of sections 143 and 144 of the Companies Act, 2017, members will be allowed to exercise their right of vote through postal ballot, that is voting by post or through any electronic mode, in accordance with the requirements and procedure contained in the aforesaid Regulations.

ڈٹيمل زمٹسس کرو ٹين لسروينوي سٹون اک گنٹيم لرنج ہنﻻاس وک 2023 رﺒمون 27 ريپ ("AGM") گنٹيم لرنج ہنﻻاس یک ("ینپمک") ڈٹيمل زمٹسس کرو ٹين لسروينوي ہک ےہ یتاج ید عﻼطا ےک ینپمک عقاو ںيم ناتسکاپ یچارک ،لصيف هارہاش ،زکرم یماوع دزن ،نؤاٹ رولگنب ،5 رﺒمن ٹﻼپ ۔یگوہ دقعنم ےجب 03:30 رہپود :ےيل ےک ےنرک نيد نيل وک رابوراک ليذ جرد ےعيرذ ےک تلوہس یک کنل ويڈيو روا ،ںيم رتفد ڈرٹسجر رابوراک ماع رپ نا ،ےنرک لوصو وک تانايب یتايلام ہقفتم روا ہقفتم ريغ هدش ٹڈآ ےک ینپمک ےيل ےک لاس ےلاو ےنوہ متخ وک 2023 نوج 30 .1 ۔هتاس ےک ٹروپر هزئاج یک نيمرئيچ روا سٹروپر یک زرٹکيرئاڈ روا زرٹيڈآ ےيل ےک ےنانپا روا ےنرک روغ ےہ ايگ ايد رک ڈول پا رپ ٹئاس بيو یک ینپمک وک ںوراوشوگ یتايلام ےک ینپمک ،قباطم ےک (7)223 نشکيس ےک 2017 ٹکيا زينپمک .هزئاج یتايلام /https://www.blue-ex.com/corporate :ےہ اتکس اج ايک ڈول نؤاڈ ےس کنل ےسج یردہوچ نيسح ورک ےن یٹيمک ٹڈآ روا ڈروب ہک ےہ اتاج ايک علطم وک نيکارا ۔انرک ےط وک ےضواعم ےک نا روا یررقت یک زرٹيڈآ .2 ۔رپ روط ےک زرٹيڈآ ےک ینپمک ےہ یک شرافس یک یررقت هرابود یک ،سٹنٹنؤاکا ڈرٹراچ ینپمک ڈنيا ےس مکح ےک ڈروب لاﺒقا نسحا یرٹرکيس ینپمک 2023 رﺒمون 6 ،یچارک :سٹون :سٹون ۔یگ ےہر دنب کت (تيمس ند ںونود) 2023 رﺒمون 27 ريپ ےس 2023 رﺒمون 21 لگنم کب رفسنارٹ رئيش یک ینپمک .1 ےيل ےک ےنيد ٹوو روا ےنرک تکرش ےس فرط ینپا وک صخش ےرسود یسک نکر رادقح اک ےنيد ٹوو روا تکرش ںيم گنٹيم .2 ےک ےدنئامن ینراٹا فآ رواپ/دادرارق یک زرٹکيرئاڈ فآ ڈروب ،ںيم ےلماعم ےک ےرادا ٹيروپراک ۔ےہ اتکس رک ررقم یسکارپ انپا ےک گنٹيم ،ےيل ےک ےنوہ یسکارپ نک رثاتم ،زيسکارپ ۔ےگ ںيئاج ےئارک عمج هتاس ےک مراف یسکارپ ےک ینپمک هتاس ےک طختسد ۔ےہ یرورض انوہ لوصوم ںيم سفآ ڈرٹسجر ےک ینپمک ےلہپ ےٹنهگ 48 ےس تقو ےک داقعنا یتاج یک تساوخرد ےس نا ںيہ ےئارک عمج ںيم (CDC) ڈٹيمل ناتسکاپ فآ ینپمک یرٹزاپڈ لرٹنيس صصح ےنپا ےن نارﺒمم نج .3 زيٹرويکيس ہک اسيج اگوہ انرک لمع رپ تايادہ ديزم وک نيکارا ےسيا ۔ںيئﻻ رﺒمن ےک تکرش روا ٹنؤاکا ،CNIC لصا ےنپا هو ہک ےہ ۔ےہ ايگ ايد ںيم 2000 یرونج 26 ہخروم I رﺒمن رلکرس ےک ناتسکاپ فآ نشيمک جنيچسکيا ڈنيا ۔ےيہاچ انيد ہلاوح اک رﺒمن ويلوف ےنپا تقو ےک تکرش ںيم گنٹيم روا ںيم تباتک و طخ مامت هتاس ےک ینپمک وک نيکارا .4 یک ینپمک وج ،ےہ یتاج ید بيغرت یک تکرش ںيم یئاورراک یک AGM ےعيرذ ےک تلوہس یک گنسنرفناک ويڈيو وک نيکارا .5 مامت ےلاو ےنهکر یپسچلد ںيم تکرش ںيم AGM ےعيرذ ےک تلوہس یک گنسنرفناک ويڈيو ۔یگ ےئاج یئارک بايتسد ےس فرط ahsan.iqbal@blue- هتاس ےک دادعت یک صصح روا رﺒمن CNIC ،رﺒمن ويلوف ،مان ،سيرڈيا ليم یا ےنپا وک نارﺒمم/زرڈلوہ رئيش ۔هتاس ےک عوضوم ےک "نشيرٹسجر ےيل ےک AGM یک UNSL" رپ مان ےک سا ۔ےہ ترورض یک ےنجيهب ليم یا رپ ex.com مک ےس تقو ےک AGM زليم یا یک نج اگ ےئاج ايک رئيش هتاس ےک ںورﺒمم نا کنل ويڈيو کيا ےيل ےک ےنوہ لماش ںيم AGM ۔زمٹئآ اڈنجيا ےک AGM رپ سيرڈيا ليم یا ﻻاب ہجردنم ۔ںيہ یتوہ لوصوم ےلہپ ےٹنهگ 48 مک زا نشکيس ےک 2017 ٹکيا زينپمک روا ےيل ےک دصقم ےک باختنا ےک زرٹکيرئاڈ قباطم ےک 2018 ،زنشيلوگير (ٹليب لٹسوپ) زينپمک .6 لٹسوپ ۔یگوہ تزاجا یک ےنرک لامعتسا قح انپا وک نيکارا ،ےيل ےک ےڈنجيا ےرسود یسک طورشم ےس ںوضاقت ےک 144 روا 143 دوجوم ںيم طباوض هروکذم ،ےہ انلاڈ ٹوو ےعيرذ ےک ڈوم کنارٹکيلا یهب یسک اي ےعيرذ ےک ٹسوپ ہک وج ،ٹوو ےعيرذ ےک ٹليب ۔قباطم ےک راک ہقيرط روا ںوضاقت