  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Universal Network Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEMUNSL   PK0125301017

UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED

(GEMUNSL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
67.09 PKR   +3.87%
12:25aUniversal Network : Material Information
PU
2022Universal Network : Material Information
PU
2022Universal Network : Presentation for Corporate Briefing Session 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Network : Material Information

01/27/2023 | 12:25am EST
January 27, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations, we are pleased to inform that the Universal Network Systems Limited ("the Company") has entered into an agreement with Fly Jinnah regarding contract of domestic air cargo space due to its Cargo General sales agency ("GSA") agreement with Fly Jinnah. This agreement shall provide another source of revenue and operational advantage for the Company to facilitate its clients' overnight and other express business deliverance within the country.

A disclosure form is attached herewith as Annexure A.

You may please inform the TRE certificate Holders of the Exchange, accordingly.

Yours Sincerely

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Cc:

Executive Director/HOD

Offsite-II Department,

Supervision Division,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Islamabad.

Annexure A

DISCLOSURE FORM

(Securities Act, 2015)

Name of the Company Date of Report

Exact Name of the Company

as specified in its Memorandum

Registered address of the Company

Contact Information

Disclosure of inside information by the Company in terms of The Securities Act, 2015

Ahsan Iqbal Company Secretary

Universal Network Systems Limited

January 27, 2023

Universal Network Systems Limited

Bungalow No. 5, Banglore Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi

Ahsan Iqbal Company Secretary

Tel: 021-111-BlueEX(258339)

We are pleased to inform that the Universal Network Systems Limited ("the Company") has entered into an agreement with Fly Jinnah regarding contract of domestic air cargo space due to its Cargo General sales agency ("GSA") agreement with Fly Jinnah. This agreement shall provide another source of revenue and operational advantage for the Company to facilitate its clients' overnight and other express business deliverance within the country.

Disclaimer

Universal Network Systems Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 05:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
