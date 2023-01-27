Universal Network : Material Information

January 27, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations, we are pleased to inform that the Universal Network Systems Limited ("the Company") has entered into an agreement with Fly Jinnah regarding contract of domestic air cargo space due to its Cargo General sales agency ("GSA") agreement with Fly Jinnah. This agreement shall provide another source of revenue and operational advantage for the Company to facilitate its clients' overnight and other express business deliverance within the country.

A disclosure form is attached herewith as Annexure A.

You may please inform the TRE certificate Holders of the Exchange, accordingly.

Yours Sincerely

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Cc:

Executive Director/HOD

Offsite-II Department,

Supervision Division,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Islamabad.