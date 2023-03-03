Advanced search
    GEMUNSL   PK0125301017

UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED

(GEMUNSL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
67.09 PKR   +3.87%
Universal Network : Material Information

03/03/2023 | 06:30am EST
March 03, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors of Universal Network Systems Limited (the "Company"), by way of resolutions passed through circulation on March 03, 2023, has approved the acquisition of 100% (one hundred percent) of the issued and paid up share capital of its associated company i.e. Universal Freight Systems (Private) Limited. The said acquisition is subject to, inter alia, the approval of the members of the Company pursuant to Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 and all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Company shall keep the Exchange intimated in this respect.

You may please inform the TRE certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Best Regards,

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Cc:

Executive Director/HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad.

Disclaimer

Universal Network Systems Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 11:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
