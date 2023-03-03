Universal Network : Material Information

March 03, 2023

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors of Universal Network Systems Limited (the "Company"), by way of resolutions passed through circulation on March 03, 2023, has approved the acquisition of 100% (one hundred percent) of the issued and paid up share capital of its associated company i.e. Universal Freight Systems (Private) Limited. The said acquisition is subject to, inter alia, the approval of the members of the Company pursuant to Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 and all necessary regulatory approvals.

