Universal Network : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
06/15/2023 | 05:50am EDT
June 15, 2023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Subject: Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Universal Network Systems Limited
Dear Sir,
In compliance with clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, enclosed please find a copy of the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Universal Network Systems Limited to be held at Plot # 5, Bangalore Town, Near Awami Markaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi Pakistan, and through video link facility at 03:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 to be published in the following newspapers:
Newspaper
Date
Business Recorder
June 16, 2023
Daily Dunya - Urdu
June 16, 2023
You may please inform the TRE certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
Ahsan Iqbal
Company Secretary
Cc:
Executive Director/HOD
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area
Islamabad.
PROXY FORM
The Company Secretary,
Universal Network Systems Limited Plot # 5, Banglore Town,
Near Awami Markaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi.
I/We_____________________________________________________ of _________________ being
member(s) of Universal Network Systems Limited holding _______________ Ordinary Shares
as Folio /CDC Account No.______________________ hereby appoint _____________________ of
___________ as my proxy to vote for me and on my/our behalf at the Extra Ordianry General
Meeting (EOGM) of the company to be held at Plot No.5, Banglore Town, Near Awami Markaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi and through video link facility on July 10, 2023 at 03:30 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof.
Signed this ________ day of___________ 2023
Witness 1
Signature
Name
CNIC No. or
Passport No.
Address
Witness 2
Signature
Name
CNIC No. or
Passport No.
Address
Note:
Signature
Signature should agree with specimen registered with the Company
Proxies in order to be effective, must be received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the meeting. A Proxy holder may not need to be a member of the Company.
CDC Shareholders and their proxies are each requested to attach an attested photocopy of their Computerized National Identity Card or Passport with this proxy form before submission to the Company.
Universal Network Systems Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 09:49:00 UTC.