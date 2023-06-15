Universal Network : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

June 15, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Universal Network Systems Limited

Dear Sir,

In compliance with clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, enclosed please find a copy of the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Universal Network Systems Limited to be held at Plot # 5, Bangalore Town, Near Awami Markaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi Pakistan, and through video link facility at 03:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 to be published in the following newspapers:

Newspaper Date Business Recorder June 16, 2023 Daily Dunya - Urdu June 16, 2023

You may please inform the TRE certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Cc:

Executive Director/HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad.