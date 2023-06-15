Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Universal Network Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEMUNSL   PK0125301017

UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED

(GEMUNSL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
67.09 PKR   +3.87%
05:50aUniversal Network : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05/18ABHI LIMITED acquired 20% stake in Universal Network Systems Limited.
CI
04/28Universal Network : Financial Results for the Period ended March 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Network : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

06/15/2023 | 05:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 15, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Universal Network Systems Limited

Dear Sir,

In compliance with clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, enclosed please find a copy of the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Universal Network Systems Limited to be held at Plot # 5, Bangalore Town, Near Awami Markaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi Pakistan, and through video link facility at 03:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 to be published in the following newspapers:

Newspaper

Date

Business Recorder

June 16, 2023

Daily Dunya - Urdu

June 16, 2023

You may please inform the TRE certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Cc:

Executive Director/HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad.

PROXY FORM

The Company Secretary,

Universal Network Systems Limited Plot # 5, Banglore Town,

Near Awami Markaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi.

I/We_____________________________________________________ of _________________ being

member(s) of Universal Network Systems Limited holding _______________ Ordinary Shares

as Folio /CDC Account No.______________________ hereby appoint _____________________ of

___________ as my proxy to vote for me and on my/our behalf at the Extra Ordianry General

Meeting (EOGM) of the company to be held at Plot No.5, Banglore Town, Near Awami Markaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi and through video link facility on July 10, 2023 at 03:30 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof.

Signed this ________ day of___________ 2023

Witness 1

Signature

Name

CNIC No. or

Passport No.

Address

Witness 2

Signature

Name

CNIC No. or

Passport No.

Address

Note:

Signature

Signature should agree with specimen registered with the Company

Proxies in order to be effective, must be received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the meeting. A Proxy holder may not need to be a member of the Company.

CDC Shareholders and their proxies are each requested to attach an attested photocopy of their Computerized National Identity Card or Passport with this proxy form before submission to the Company.

مراف یسکارپ

،یرٹرکيس ینپمک ڈٹيمل زمٹسس کرو ٹين لسروينوي ،نؤاٹ رولگنب ،5 ربمن ٹﻼپ ،لصيف هارہاش ،زکرم یماوع دزن ۔یچارک

ںيہ (زربمم) نکر اک ____________________ مہ/ںيم اک ____________________ ےک ڈٹيمل زمٹسس کرو ٹين لسروينوي

اک سا/ ںيہ صصح ماع _____________رپ روط ےک __________ربمن ٹنؤاکا CDC/ويلوف ساپ ےک سج

ےس فرط یرامہ/یريم روا ےهجم رپ روط ےک یسکارپ ےريم _______________ اک ________________________

۔اگوہ دقعنم ںيم هارہاش ،زکرم یماوع دزن ،نؤاٹ رولگنب ،5 ربمن ٹﻼپ وج ںيم (EOGM) گنٹيم لرنج یرنيڈرآ ارٹسکيا یک ینپمک ےنوہ یوتلم یهب یسک ےک سا روا ۔ےجب 03:30 رہپود وک 2023 یﺋﻻوج 10 ےعيرذ ےک تلوہس یک کنل ويڈيو روا یچارک ،لصيف ۔رپ

:ٹون

اک ینپمک وک رڈلوہ یسکارپ کيا ۔ےيہاچ ینوہ لوصوم وک ینپمک ےلہپ ےٹنهگ 48 مک زا مک ےس گنٹيم ،ےيل ےک ےنوہ رثؤم یسکارپ ۔یتکس وہ ںيہن ترورض یک ےننب نکر

سا ےلہپ ےس ےنارک عمج وک ینپمک هو ہک ےہ یتاج یک تساوخرد ےس کيا رہ ےس زيسکارپ ےک نا روا زرڈلوہ رئيش ےک CDC ۔ںيرک کلسنم یپاک وٹوف هدش قيدصت کيا یک ٹروپساپ اي ڈراک یتخانش یموق ڈزﺋارٹويپمک ےنپا هتاس ےک مراف یسکارپ

Disclaimer

Universal Network Systems Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 09:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED
05:50aUniversal Network : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05/18ABHI LIMITED acquired 20% stake in Universal Network Systems Limited.
CI
04/28Universal Network : Financial Results for the Period ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/28Universal Network Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
04/04Certified Copy Of Resolutions Adopte : 30 p.m. on Monday April 03, 2023
PU
03/24Universal Network : Addendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on..
PU
03/10Universal Network : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03/06Universal Network : Half Yearly Progress Reports on Utilization of IPO proceeds
PU
03/03Universal Network : Material Information
PU
03/01Universal Network Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 100 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
Net income 2022 15,9 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net cash 2022 143 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 840 M 6,41 M 6,41 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Universal Network Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahsan Iqbal Secretary & Head Of Internal Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED0.00%6
DSV A/S23.58%42 344
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG20.82%34 656
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.13.70%5 489
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.9.62%5 274
COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.3.22%3 485
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer