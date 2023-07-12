July 12, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Re-appointmentof Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dear Sir,

This is to inform that subsequent to recent election of directors held on July 10, 2023, Mr. Arif Elahi has been re-appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors (the Board) of Universal Network Systems Limited (the Company) in terms of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2017 (the Act) for a term of three years commencing from July 10, 2023.

Further, pursuant to the provision of Section 187 of the Act, Mr. Imran Baxamoosa has been reappointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a term of three years commencing from July 10, 2023.

You may please inform the TRE certificate Holders of the Exchange, accordingly.

Best Regards,

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary