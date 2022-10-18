Universal Network : Resignation and Appointment of Director

|
The General Manager,
October 18, 2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Subject: Resignation and Appointment of Director
Dear Sir,
This is to inform that Mr. Imran Baxamoosa has resigned from the Directorship of Universal Network Systems Limited (the "Company"), however, he will continue to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Company as per the terms and conditions approved by the Board.
Further, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Danish Elahi as the Director of the Company for the remainder of the term of Mr. Imran Baxamoosa with effect from October 18, 2022.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Sincerely,
For Universal Network Systems Limited
Ahsan Iqbal
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Universal Network Systems Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 04:52:07 UTC.