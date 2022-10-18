Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Universal Network Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEMUNSL   PK0125301017

UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED

(GEMUNSL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
47.86 PKR   -6.16%
10/08Universal Network Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
10/06Universal Network : Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/01Universal Network : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Network : Resignation and Appointment of Director

10/18/2022 | 12:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The General Manager,

October 18, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Resignation and Appointment of Director

Dear Sir,

This is to inform that Mr. Imran Baxamoosa has resigned from the Directorship of Universal Network Systems Limited (the "Company"), however, he will continue to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Company as per the terms and conditions approved by the Board.

Further, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Danish Elahi as the Director of the Company for the remainder of the term of Mr. Imran Baxamoosa with effect from October 18, 2022.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

For Universal Network Systems Limited

Ahsan Iqbal

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Universal Network Systems Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 04:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED
10/08Universal Network Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June..
CI
10/06Universal Network : Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/01Universal Network : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
06/06Universal Network : Material Information
PU
04/28Universal Network Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
03/15Universal Network Systems Limited Appoints Ahsan Iqbal as Company Secretary
CI
2021Universal Network Systems Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of PKR 445.705 mil..
CI
2021Universal Network Systems Limited has filed an IPO in the amount of PKR 445.705 million..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 100 M 5,03 M 5,03 M
Net income 2022 15,9 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net cash 2022 143 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 313 M 6,00 M 6,00 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Universal Network Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL NETWORK SYSTEMS LIMITED-20.23%6
DSV A/S-39.94%26 815
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-29.59%24 847
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.8.10%4 518
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.0.60%4 462
MILKYWAY CHEMICAL SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICE CO., LTD.7.13%3 158