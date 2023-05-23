Universal Partners : SEM Communique

STOCK EXCHANGE OF MAURITIUS

OFFICIAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Listing Executive Committee of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (SEM) has given its approval to the listing of 108,036 additional ordinary shares of Universal Partners Limited (Universal Partners) to be issued by way of a consideration issue at a price of GBP 1.429 per share.

Dealings in the ordinary shares of Universal Partners may be made through any one of the Investment Dealers listed on the following link: https://www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com/ about-us/find-a-broker

The Information Note of Universal Partners is available on the website of the SEM (www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com) and at the registered office of Universal Partners, situated at c/o Intercontinental Trust Ltd, Alexander House, Ebene.

23 May 2023