    UPL.N0000   MU0526N00007

UNIVERSAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(UPL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-05-22
100.00 GBX    0.00%
02:07pUniversal Partners : SEM Communique
PU
05/10South African Stocks Extend Losses As Global Markets Await US Inflation Data
MT
05/10Universal Partners Swings to Loss in Fiscal Q3; Total Income Grows
MT
Universal Partners : SEM Communique

05/23/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
STOCK EXCHANGE OF MAURITIUS

OFFICIAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Listing Executive Committee of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (SEM) has given its approval to the listing of 108,036 additional ordinary shares of Universal Partners Limited (Universal Partners) to be issued by way of a consideration issue at a price of GBP 1.429 per share.

Dealings in the ordinary shares of Universal Partners may be made through any one of the Investment Dealers listed on the following link: https://www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com/ about-us/find-a-broker

The Information Note of Universal Partners is available on the website of the SEM (www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com) and at the registered office of Universal Partners, situated at c/o Intercontinental Trust Ltd, Alexander House, Ebene.

23 May 2023

Disclaimer

Universal Partners Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,71 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
Net income 2021 25,9 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net cash 2021 29,6 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,79x
Yield 2021 20,7%
Capitalization 72,8 M 90,4 M 90,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 178x
EV / Sales 2021 59,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierre George Joubert Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Vinokur Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Laurence Michael Nestadt Chairman
Marc Ooms Independent Non-Executive Director
Neil A. Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL PARTNERS LIMITED0.00%90
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.47%63 836
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.86%24 951
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA3.54%11 584
LIFCO AB (PUBL)35.97%10 183
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-10.04%9 627
