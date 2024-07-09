Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) ("BrandPilot AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has created an Advisory Board to advise management and the Board of Directors on the strategic development of the business, opportunities for investment, and the development of its mobile and web applications. Bart Piwowar, Cameron Battley, and Marc Lakmaaker, a former director of the Company, have been appointed as inaugural members of the Advisory Board, which the Company expects to expand in the near future.

"We are excited to have attracted three, highly-accomplished executives to our team. This is a testament to the opportunity and potential of BrandPilot AI., comprising esteemed experts Bart Piwowar, Cameron Battley, and Marc Lakmaaker," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "Their combined experience and strategic insights will play a role in driving innovation and growth as we continue to provide marketers and advertisers with AI-driven marketing solutions. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for BrandPilot AI, as our Advisory Board's invaluable guidance will undoubtedly strengthen our position as a leader in the AI-powered marketing landscape."

Bart Piwowar

Bart is an experienced product executive and startup operator with over 15 years of experience in product management, building product teams and working closely with customers. He was a Director for CIBC's Data Studio Innovation Lab and a technical lead at Deloitte's Innovation Lab. Bart has a track record for finding Product Market Fit, bringing sophisticated AI products to market (GTM), as well as scaling more mature products. More recently, Bart was a VP of Product at both Primal AI and Darwin AI. Bart, along with the BrandPilot AI CRO John Beresford, co-founder of Socialpeeks, one of Canada's oldest influencer marketing technology companies has in-depth knowledge in SaaS business models and Enterprise solution delivery, with a core strength in AI and data centric products. His technical competencies in AI include: Machine Vision, GenAI & LLMs, agent systems.

Cameron Battley

Cam has more than 25 years experience as an executive in the global cannabis and biopharmaceutical industries. He was an equity partner and director of medical cannabis company MedReleaf Australia from 2019 until its sale to Aurora Cannabis in 2024. He earlier served as Senior VP, Executive VP, then Chief Corporate Officer for Aurora, as well as in executive roles for Canopy Growth Corporation and Bedrocan Canada. He was elected a member of the board of directors of the Canadian Medical Cannabis Industry Association (later Cannabis Council of Canada). Cam began his pharmaceutical career with Eli Lilly, and founded Health Strategy Group Inc., a management consultancy working with leading health care companies in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. He has been a director of the patient advocacy group Campaigning for Cancer (South Africa) since 2007.

Marc Lakmaaker

Marc is an accomplished capital markets veteran with 25 years of experience in IR, corporate communication and development, as well as sales and marketing. Having assisted a diverse portfolio of companies, from tiny micro-cap to bulge bracket blue chip firms, in achieving their corporate and capital markets objectives, Marc leverages his deep and diverse background to create outsized value. The founder of AdvanceCap, a boutique capital markets advisory firm, Marc is able to mobilize a global network to help his clients accelerate growth, create value and pursue unique opportunities.

About BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI)

BrandPilot AI Inc., the new identity of Xemoto Media Ltd., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a global presence that spans multiple industries. BrandPilot's mission is to help businesses achieve their marketing goals through innovative and data-driven solutions. Through its proprietary technology platform, Spectrum, BrandPilot leverages the power of AI to provide digital marketing and advertising solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to forge enduring connections with their customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as, by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

The forward-looking information included herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

BrandPilot AI

Brandon Mina

Chief Executive Officer

+1-519-239-6460

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215959