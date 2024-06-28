Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BPAI" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced change of business transaction (the "COB Transaction") with Xemoto Media Ltd. ("Xemoto").

In connection with the completion of the COB Transaction, among other things, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Xemoto were exchanged on the basis of 0.225 common shares in the capital of BrandPilot AI Inc. (the "Common Shares") for each common share in the capital of Xemoto held by shareholders immediately prior to the closing of the COB Transaction. Following the completion of the COB Transaction, BPAI has 91,193,005 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The former shareholders of Xemoto hold approximately 46.03% of the Common Shares; and the pre-COB Transaction shareholders of BPAI hold approximately 53.97% of the Common Shares, on an undiluted basis.

As previously announced in Xemoto's corporate update on May 29, 2024, BPAI will continue the business of Xemoto by providing digital marketing, advertising and technology services that facilitate the connection between social-media influencers and customers seeking to disseminate messaging and engage with retail investors, consumers and business customers on a grass-roots basis.

Commencement of Trading

In connection with the completion of the COB Transaction, the Common Shares were delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange on June 13, 2024, and the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") conditionally approved the listing of the Common Shares on June 7, 2024.

The Company expects to recommence trading on the CSE on or before July 9, 2024 under the symbol "BPAI." A further press release will be issued when the date of trading is known.

New Board and Management

Following the COB Transaction, the leadership team of the BPAI is as follows:

Brandon Mina - Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Kyle Appleby - Chief Financial Officer

John Beresford - Chief Revenue Officer

Adam Szweras - Executive Chairman, and Secretary

Brian Presement - Director

Jillian Bannister - Director

Randall Craig - Director

Jeremy Goldman - Director

Andres Tinajero - Director

Additional information related to the Company's business, capitalization and the COB Transaction (including the members of the management team and board of directors listed above) will be available in the Company's listing statement (the "Listing Statement"), which will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca prior to the commencement of trading.

"BrandPilot's public listing is a significant milestone in our journey to empower businesses and redefine the digital marketing landscape. As a publicly traded company, we are excited to accelerate our mission of providing marketers with innovative marketing solutions that drive growth and success for our clients." said Brandon Mina, the Chief Executive Officer of BPAI.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI Inc., the new identity of Xemoto, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a global presence that spans multiple industries. BrandPilot's mission is to help businesses achieve their marketing goals through innovative and data-driven solutions. Through its proprietary technology platform, Spectrum, BrandPilot leverages the power of AI to provide digital marketing and advertising solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to forge enduring connections with their customers.

Learn more at: www.xemotomedia.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter .

BPAI Contact:

Brandon Mina

Chief Executive Officer

b.mina@xemotomedia.com

Phone: 519-239-6460

