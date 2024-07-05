Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2024) - BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BPAI" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce that is as received final approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading at market open on Monday, July 8, 2024, under the trading symbol "BPAI".

Additional information related to the Company's business, capitalization and its change of business transaction with Xemoto Media Ltd. (the "COB Transaction") (including the members of the management team and board of directors listed above) is available in the Company's listing statement (the "Listing Statement"), which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI Inc., the new identity of Xemoto Media Ltd., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a global presence that spans multiple industries. BrandPilot's mission is to help businesses achieve their marketing goals through innovative and data-driven solutions. Through its proprietary technology platform, Spectrum, BrandPilot leverages the power of AI to provide digital marketing and advertising solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to forge enduring connections with their customers.

