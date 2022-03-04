Universal Robina : Declaration of Cash Dividends

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 4, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 9170
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 040000400016
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 8th Floor, Tera Tower, Bridgetowne, E. Rodriguez, Jr. Avenue (C5 Road), Ugong Norte,Quezon City, Metro ManilaPostal Code1110
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 86337631 to 40
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common
|
2,195,042,238
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein 9
Universal Robina CorporationURC
PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Declaration of regular cash dividend
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
The Board of Directors of Universal Robina Corporation ("URC"), in its regular meeting held today, March 4, 2022, approved the declaration of a cash dividend equivalent to a total of P3.45 per share broken down as follows: P1.50 regular cash dividend and P1.95 special cash dividend to stockholders of record as of April 3, 2022 and payable on April 29, 2022.
Type of Securities
-
Common
-
PreferredN/A
-
OthersN/A
Cash Dividend
|
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
|
Mar 4, 2022
|
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
N/A
|
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
N/A
|
Type (Regular or Special)
|
Regular
|
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share
|
P1.50
|
Record Date
|
Apr 3, 2022
|
Payment Date
|
Apr 29, 2022
|
Source of Dividend Payment
|
Unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021
|
Other Relevant Information
|
N/A
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Maria Celia Fernandez-Estavillo
|
Designation
|
Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Universal Robina Corporation published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:08 UTC.