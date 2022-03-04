Log in
    URC   PHY9297P1004

UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION

(URC)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange -  03-02
120.8 PHP   +0.83%
02:16aUNIVERSAL ROBINA : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
02/15Universal Robina Repurchases More Shares
MT
02/13Universal Robina Repurchases Additional Shares
MT
Universal Robina : Declaration of Cash Dividends

03/04/2022 | 02:16am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 4, 20222. SEC Identification Number 91703. BIR Tax Identification No. 0400004000164. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 8th Floor, Tera Tower, Bridgetowne, E. Rodriguez, Jr. Avenue (C5 Road), Ugong Norte,Quezon City, Metro ManilaPostal Code11108. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 86337631 to 409. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 2,195,042,238
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Universal Robina CorporationURC PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Declaration of regular cash dividend

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The Board of Directors of Universal Robina Corporation ("URC"), in its regular meeting held today, March 4, 2022, approved the declaration of a cash dividend equivalent to a total of P3.45 per share broken down as follows: P1.50 regular cash dividend and P1.95 special cash dividend to stockholders of record as of April 3, 2022 and payable on April 29, 2022.

Type of Securities

  • Common
  • PreferredN/A
  • OthersN/A
Cash Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 4, 2022
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Type (Regular or Special) Regular
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share P1.50
Record Date Apr 3, 2022
Payment Date Apr 29, 2022
Source of Dividend Payment

Unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021

Other Relevant Information

N/A

Filed on behalf by:
Name Maria Celia Fernandez-Estavillo
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Universal Robina Corporation published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
