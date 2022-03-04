Universal Robina : Declaration of Cash Dividends

SEC FORM 17-C

Mar 4, 2022

9170

040000400016

UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION

Philippines

8th Floor, Tera Tower, Bridgetowne, E. Rodriguez, Jr. Avenue (C5 Road), Ugong Norte,Quezon City, Metro Manila

Postal Code

1110

(632) 86337631 to 40

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 2,195,042,238

9

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Universal Robina Corporation

URC

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Declaration of regular cash dividend Background/Description of the Disclosure The Board of Directors of Universal Robina Corporation ("URC"), in its regular meeting held today, March 4, 2022, approved the declaration of a cash dividend equivalent to a total of P3.45 per share broken down as follows: P1.50 regular cash dividend and P1.95 special cash dividend to stockholders of record as of April 3, 2022 and payable on April 29, 2022.

Type of Securities

Common

Preferred N/A

Others N/A

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 4, 2022 Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Type (Regular or Special) Regular Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share P1.50 Record Date Apr 3, 2022 Payment Date Apr 29, 2022

Source of Dividend Payment Unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021 Other Relevant Information N/A

Filed on behalf by: Name Maria Celia Fernandez-Estavillo Designation Corporate Secretary

Cash Dividend