    UUU   US9138213023

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

(UUU)
Universal Security Instruments : Reports First-Quarter Results

08/30/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
For Immediate Release Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, CEO Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (410) 363-3000,Ext. 224 or Don Hunt, Zachary Mizener

Lambert & Co. (616) 233-0500

Universal Security Instruments Comments on Unusual Trading Activity

OWINGS MILLS, MD. August 26, 2021: Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU)

released the following statement regarding recent market activity in the Company's stock:

Normally, the Company does not comment on market activity or rumors. However, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change or development in its business and operations that would account for the recent increase in the share price and trading volume of the Company's stock. The New York Stock Exchange halted trading in the Company's stock today in connection with this statement in accordance with the NYSE's usual practice.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 50-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our

website at www.universalsecurity.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly

Universal Security Instruments Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 20:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,5 M - -
Net income 2021 0,27 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 14,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 89,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Harvey B. Grossblatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cary Luskin Independent Director
Ronald A. Seff Independent Director
Ira F. Bormel Independent Director
James Ballard Huff Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.27.74%15
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.31.89%248 722
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.42.78%41 114
ERICSSON5.49%39 640
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.92%35 947
NOKIA OYJ63.88%34 378