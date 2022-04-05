Universal Stainless & Alloy Products : NAMES STEVEN DITOMMASO AS - Form 8-K

UNIVERSAL STAINLESS NAMES STEVEN DITOMMASO AS

VICE PRESIDENT and CFO

BRIDGEVILLE, PA, April 5, 2022 - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAP) announced today that Steven V. DiTommaso has been named Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective April 1, 2022.

Mr. DiTommaso has served as Corporate Controller of the Company since 2018, leading the Company's accounting and treasury operations with expanding responsibilities in strategy development and operations. Mr. DiTommaso previously served as Director of Accounting at Thorley Industries, LLC after spending eight years with the Pittsburgh office of PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Pittsburgh and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Chairman, President, and CEO Denny Oates commented: "Steve's deep knowledge of financial reporting and cash management coupled with his familiarity with Universal's business and operations make him an ideal choice to fill this strategic role.

"With our rapidly growing, record order backlog and new products being commercialized, Universal is well positioned for growth and I am confident Steve will play a key role in our future."

Mr. DiTommaso commented, "I have greatly enjoyed my four years at Universal Stainless. I am extremely excited about the Company's future and look forward to working with the leadership team to drive future growth and operating performance."

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com.

Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with its significant customers and market segments; the Company's response to competitive factors in its industry that may adversely affect the market for finished products manufactured by the Company or its customers; the Company's ability to