UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC.

(USAP)
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products : Announces Base Price Increase

03/14/2021 | 03:55am EDT
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAP) today announced a base price increase of 3% to 10% on all products. The increase will be effective March 1, 2021 for all new orders. Current material and energy surcharges will remain in effect.

Chris Zimmer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, commented, 'We are committed to providing our customers high quality steel with industry leading delivery performance and lead times. Given the current inflationary environment, this price adjustment is necessary to support our operations and ongoing reinvestments into our facilities to better serve our customers.'

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com.

Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the 'safe harbor' provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with its significant customers and market segments; the Company's response to competitive factors in its industry that may adversely affect the market for finished products manufactured by the Company or its customers; uncertainty regarding the progress of the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft; the Company's ability to compete successfully with domestic and foreign producers of specialty steel products and products fashioned from alternative materials; changes in overall demand for the Company's products and the prices at which the Company is able to sell its products in the aerospace industry, from which a substantial amount of our sales is derived; the Company's ability to develop, commercialize, market and sell new applications and new products; the receipt, pricing and timing of future customer orders; the impact of changes in the Company's product mix on the Company's profitability; the Company's ability to maintain the availability of raw materials and operating supplies with acceptable pricing; the availability and pricing of electricity, natural gas and other sources of energy that the Company needs for the manufacturing of its products; risks related to property, plant and equipment, including the Company's reliance on the continuing operation of critical manufacturing equipment; the Company's success in timely concluding collective bargaining agreements and avoiding strikes or work stoppages; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the Company's ongoing requirement for continued compliance with laws and regulations, including applicable safety and environmental regulations; the ultimate outcome of the Company's current and future litigation matters; the Company's ability to meet its debt service requirements and to comply with applicable financial covenants; the ultimate outcome of the Company's PPP loan forgiveness application; risks associated with conducting business with suppliers and customers in foreign countries; public health issues, including COVID-19 and its uncertain impact on our facilities and operations and our customers and suppliers and the effectiveness of the Company's actions taken in response to these risks; risks related to acquisitions that the Company may make; the Company's ability to protect its information technology infrastructure against service interruptions, data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches; the impact on the Company's effective tax rates from changes in tax rules, regulations and interpretations in the United States and other countries where it does business; and the impact of various economic, credit and market risk uncertainties. Many of these factors are not within the Company's control and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance suggested herein. Any unfavorable change in the foregoing or other factors could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Further, the Company operates in an industry sector where securities values may be volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond the Company's control. Certain of these risks and other risks are described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from the Company.

CONTACTS: Dennis Oates Christopher Scanlon June Filingeri
Chairman, VP Finance, CFO President
President and CEO and Treasurer Comm-Partners LLC
(412) 257-7609 (412) 257-7662 (203) 972-0186

Source: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 07:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
